Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch: Maggie MacNeil Blasts 20.79 To Reset 50 Freestyle NCAA & US Open Record

Comments: 5
by Ben Dornan 5

March 16th, 2023 College, News

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Maggie MacNeil swam her way to victory in the women’s 50 freestyle at the 2023 NCAA Championships, establishing a new NCAA record of 20.79. MacNeil took the record in the event from Gretchen Walsh who swam a 20.83 at the 2023 ACC Championships last month. The swim is also a new US Open record.

Prior to Walsh’s swim, Kate Douglass held the NCAA record at a 20.84, which she posted at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Douglass’ meet record was also taken out here by MacNeil’s 20.79. As MacNeil is a Canadian, Walsh retains the American record at a 20.83.

Walsh was present in this historic heat and swam in lane 4, next to MacNeil who raced in lane 5. Walsh threw down a 20.85 to slightly miss that American record she set a few weeks ago. Walsh took silver and Louisville junior Gabi Albiero swam a 21.30 for the bronze medal.

MacNeil and Walsh both disrupted the all-time rankings in the women’s 50 freestyle, hitting the #1 and #4 times in history. The top four times ever in the 50 freestyle now come from the past two years.

Fastest All-Time Performers, Women’s 50 Free:

  1. Maggie MacNeil – 20.79 (2023)
  2. Gretchen Walsh – 20.83 (2023)
  3. Kate Douglass  – 20.84 (2022)
  4. Gretchen Walsh – 20.85 (2023)
  5. Abbey Weitzeil – 20.90 (2019)
  6. Erika Brown (2020)/Maggie MacNeil (2022) – 21.03

You can watch MacNeil’s race here:

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jeff
50 minutes ago

would be funny if douglass led off in 20.82 and then Walsh went 20.81 next year

1
0
Reply
Mrworldwide
51 minutes ago

Maggie Two 3 weeks ago: “I want to leave on my terms”

the TERMS 20.79

14
0
Reply
Wahooswimfan
56 minutes ago

If Douglas leads off the UVA free relay, this record could be very short-lived.

9
-3
Reply
bubo
1 hour ago

Crazy how fast that Lara Jackson record fell down the all-time list

1
0
Reply
Waterbear13
Reply to  bubo
30 minutes ago

Same with Freddy Bousquet. They both were head and shoulders above their competition in the 2000s.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!