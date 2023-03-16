Watch: Maggie MacNeil Blasts 20.79 To Reset 50 Freestyle NCAA & US Open Record

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Maggie MacNeil swam her way to victory in the women’s 50 freestyle at the 2023 NCAA Championships, establishing a new NCAA record of 20.79. MacNeil took the record in the event from Gretchen Walsh who swam a 20.83 at the 2023 ACC Championships last month. The swim is also a new US Open record.
Prior to Walsh’s swim, Kate Douglass held the NCAA record at a 20.84, which she posted at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Douglass’ meet record was also taken out here by MacNeil’s 20.79. As MacNeil is a Canadian, Walsh retains the American record at a 20.83.
Walsh was present in this historic heat and swam in lane 4, next to MacNeil who raced in lane 5. Walsh threw down a 20.85 to slightly miss that American record she set a few weeks ago. Walsh took silver and Louisville junior Gabi Albiero swam a 21.30 for the bronze medal.
MacNeil and Walsh both disrupted the all-time rankings in the women’s 50 freestyle, hitting the #1 and #4 times in history. The top four times ever in the 50 freestyle now come from the past two years.
Fastest All-Time Performers, Women’s 50 Free:
- Maggie MacNeil – 20.79 (2023)
- Gretchen Walsh – 20.83 (2023)
- Kate Douglass – 20.84 (2022)
- Gretchen Walsh – 20.85 (2023)
- Abbey Weitzeil – 20.90 (2019)
- Erika Brown (2020)/Maggie MacNeil (2022) – 21.03
You can watch MacNeil’s race here:
would be funny if douglass led off in 20.82 and then Walsh went 20.81 next year
Maggie Two 3 weeks ago: “I want to leave on my terms”
the TERMS 20.79
If Douglas leads off the UVA free relay, this record could be very short-lived.
Crazy how fast that Lara Jackson record fell down the all-time list
Same with Freddy Bousquet. They both were head and shoulders above their competition in the 2000s.