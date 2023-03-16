Watch: Kate Douglass Becomes First Woman Under 1:50 in 200 IM with Blazing 1:48.37

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia senior Kate Douglass demolished the U.S. Open, American, and NCAA records in the 200 IM with a blistering 1:48.37 on Thursday night, becoming the first woman ever under the 1:50 mark by a wide margin.

Douglass shattered the previous record of 1:50.08 set by her Cavalier teammate, junior Alex Walsh, at last year’s NCAA Championships.

200 IM NCAA Records, Splits Comparison

Kate Douglass , 2023 NCAAs Alex Walsh , 2022 NCAAs 50 Fly 23.51 23.95 50 Back 27.40 27.50 50 Breast 31.38 31.64 50 Free 26.08 26.99 Total 1:48.37 1:50.08

“Going into this meet I really wanted to get under 1:50, so to go 1:48 is really exciting,” Douglass said after bypassing 1:49 altogether during her historic victory.

Douglass went 1:50.15 to win the ACC title last month, the second-fastest swim ever, just missing Walsh’s record by .07 seconds. This time she blew away the NCAA record by 1.71 seconds, leading wire-to-wire against the two other fastest performers of all time.

Walsh ended up finishing third in this race with a 1:50.07, sneaking under her old record along with Stanford standout Torri Huske, who clocked a 1:50.06 for second place.

200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Top 8:

Virginia got a 1-3-4 finish, as Ella Nelson took fourth in 1:53.13. That’s a personal best for the senior, bettering the 1:53.69 she swam last month at the Cavalier Invite. It’s a big improvement for her in the standings as well; last year she finished eighth.

Fifth-place Phoebe Bacon and sixth-place Emma Sticklen also notched personal best times. Bacon touched in 1:53.69, which is a .83-second drop from the best time she recorded at this meet last year. Like Nelson she also vaulted up the standings from last year, where she finished 10th overall.

This is a new event for Sticklen at the collegiate level; she raced the 50 free in 2022. She established herself as a threat for three ‘A’ finals earlier this season and lived up to that with her sixth-place finish here. She posted 1:54.09, shaving another nine-hundredths from her lifetime best. Coming into the meet, her best was a 1:54.70, so she’s taken .61 seconds off her best over the course of the day.