Alex Walsh Breaks American Record in 200 IM with 1:50.08

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Virginia sophomore Alex Walsh set a new American Record in the 200 IM tonight at the Women’s NCAA Championships swimming a time of 1:50.08. That time also set NCAA, US Open, Meet, and Pool records.

Walsh broke the previous record held by Stanford’s Ella Eastin set back at the 2018 NCAA Championships as Eastin won back then with a time of 1:50.67.

The biggest difference makers were Walsh’s butterfly and breaststroke splits. Notably, Walsh was not leading at the 50 mark as Stanford’s Torri Huske was out in a 23.87. Eastin’s freestyle split was over half of a second faster than Walsh’s, but Walsh’s butterfly and breaststroke splits were able to propel her to the record breaking swim.

Walsh defended her title tonight as she won the event last year with a time of 1:51.87. Walsh’s best time prior to tonight was a 1:51.53 which she swam at 2021 ACCs.