Alex Walsh Breaks American Record in 200 IM with 1:50.08

by Anya Pelshaw 10

March 17th, 2022 ACC, College, National, News, Records

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia sophomore Alex Walsh set a new American Record in the 200 IM tonight at the Women’s NCAA Championships swimming a time of 1:50.08. That time also set NCAA, US Open, Meet, and Pool records.

Walsh broke the previous record held by Stanford’s Ella Eastin set back at the 2018 NCAA Championships as Eastin won back then with a time of 1:50.67.

Alex Walsh 2021 Ella Eastin 2018
23.95 24.59
27.50 27.45
31.64 32.28
26.99 26.35

The biggest difference makers were Walsh’s butterfly and breaststroke splits. Notably, Walsh was not leading at the 50 mark as Stanford’s Torri Huske was out in a 23.87. Eastin’s freestyle split was over half of a second faster than Walsh’s, but Walsh’s butterfly and breaststroke splits were able to propel her to the record breaking swim.

Walsh defended her title tonight as she won the event last year with a time of 1:51.87. Walsh’s best time prior to tonight was a 1:51.53 which she swam at 2021 ACCs.

Yup
8 minutes ago

Wins natty, then drops another 1.8 seconds in one year….

coach
15 minutes ago

Great swim by Alex Walsh. Congrats to Alex and her coaches.

MTK
29 minutes ago

Are we gonna see like 2:07.5 or faster from Alex this summer?

Swimfan
Reply to  MTK
22 minutes ago

Not likely. That’s a big ask in long course. UVA’s strength is off the walls

Steve Nolan
Reply to  MTK
26 seconds ago

I wouldn’t predict that fast, but 2:08 flat wouldn’t be too shocking.

Yay
42 minutes ago

Abby Harter and Emma Weyant did great too. Wow Virginia really blew their taper. 🙄🤣

PFA
Reply to  Yay
36 minutes ago

I know right! Desorbo ruined their entire taper tsk tsk breaking the 2 IM and 50 free records so disappointed.

Mac
43 minutes ago

Holy Moly almost 1:49!!!!!!!!!

Jackman
53 minutes ago

Every single split here is just lightning fast.

jeff
1 hour ago

I somewhat expected this but it’s still insane

