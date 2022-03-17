Alex Walsh Breaks American Record in 200 IM with 1:50.08

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Virginia sophomore Alex Walsh set a new American Record in the 200 IM tonight at the Women’s NCAA Championships swimming a time of 1:50.08. That time also set NCAA, US Open, Meet, and Pool records.
Walsh broke the previous record held by Stanford’s Ella Eastin set back at the 2018 NCAA Championships as Eastin won back then with a time of 1:50.67.
|Alex Walsh 2021
|Ella Eastin 2018
|23.95
|24.59
|27.50
|27.45
|31.64
|32.28
|26.99
|26.35
The biggest difference makers were Walsh’s butterfly and breaststroke splits. Notably, Walsh was not leading at the 50 mark as Stanford’s Torri Huske was out in a 23.87. Eastin’s freestyle split was over half of a second faster than Walsh’s, but Walsh’s butterfly and breaststroke splits were able to propel her to the record breaking swim.
Walsh defended her title tonight as she won the event last year with a time of 1:51.87. Walsh’s best time prior to tonight was a 1:51.53 which she swam at 2021 ACCs.
Wins natty, then drops another 1.8 seconds in one year….
Great swim by Alex Walsh. Congrats to Alex and her coaches.
Are we gonna see like 2:07.5 or faster from Alex this summer?
Not likely. That’s a big ask in long course. UVA’s strength is off the walls
I wouldn’t predict that fast, but 2:08 flat wouldn’t be too shocking.
Abby Harter and Emma Weyant did great too. Wow Virginia really blew their taper. 🙄🤣
I know right! Desorbo ruined their entire taper tsk tsk breaking the 2 IM and 50 free records so disappointed.
Holy Moly almost 1:49!!!!!!!!!
Every single split here is just lightning fast.
I somewhat expected this but it’s still insane