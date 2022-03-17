Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Swims 20.84 in the 50 Free for Her 2nd Record of the Day

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Virginia junior Kate Douglass went ham in the final of the women’s 50 free.

After setting the all-time record in the event in prelims in 20.87, she swam 20.84 in finals to break the NCAA Championship, NCAA, American, US Open, and Pool Records in the event.

The old fastest-ever was a 20.90 done by Cal swimmer Abbey Weitzeil at the 2019 Minnesota Invite. Weitzeil never got to test her end-of-season taper that year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Championships (which for her, might have been marred by an injury suffered at Pac-12s anyway).

Her freshman teammate Gretchen Walsh also went under 21 seconds in the final, touching in 20.95.

That Virginia 1-2 now includes two of the three fastest women in the history of the event.

All-Time Top 10, Women’s 50 SCY Freestyle:

  1. Kate Douglass, Virginia – 20.84 (2022 NCAA Championships)
  2. Abbey Weitzeil, Cal – 20.90 (2019 Minnesota Invite)
  3. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.95 (2022 NCAA Championships)
  4. Erika Brown, Tennessee – 21.03 (2020 SEC Championships)
  5. (TIE)Simone Manuel, Stanford – 21.17 (2017 NCAA Championships)/Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 21.17 (2021 NCAA Championships)
  7. Anna Hopkin, Arkansas – 21.19 (2019 Missouri Invitational)
  8. Olivia Smoliva, Georgia – 21.21 (2016 NCAA Championships
  9. Lara Jackson, Arizona – 21.27 (2009 NCAA Championships)
  10. Liz Li, Ohio State – 21.28 (2018 Big Ten Championships)

Douglass is not only a stunning performer for her speed, but her versatility – later in the meet, she’ll swim the 100 fly and the 200 breaststroke. She is the top seed and the favorite in that 200 breast: an event combination that is almost unheard of at this level.

That swim by Douglass is the second-straight record for Virginia: an event earlier, her sophomore teammate Alex Walsh swam 1:50.08 in the 200 IM.

After the 50 free final, Virginia has already taken a huge 68-point lead over Texas (170-102) in the team battle as they head toward a likely second consecutive NCAA title. Both swimmers, along with Gretchen Walsh (Alex’s younger sister), will likely swim on Virginia’s 200 free relay at the end of the session.

swims
20 minutes ago

Kate Thuglass

1
0
Reply
Non techy
23 minutes ago

where can you tonight’s meet? ESPN3 is not showing it. Intermission?

0
0
Reply
D3 embarrassment
Reply to  Non techy
12 minutes ago

ESPN 3 worked for me tonight

0
0
Reply
PFA
45 minutes ago

Like I said earlier best sprint program in the country

3
-1
Reply
Mnswim
47 minutes ago

Holy smokes! Kate and the Virginia Cavaliers continue to impress!

3
0
Reply
Mac
50 minutes ago

S-S-S-S-Smokin fast! Wow-wee!!!!!!

2
0
Reply
Yozhik
57 minutes ago

If it was possible to compare where Douglas out-swam Weitzeil: walls+underwater part of the race, actual stroke or reaction time. We call all these elements of the race a swimming for some reason. So we can make some estimates what to expect from Douglass in Olympic size pool taking Weitzeil’s results a benchmark.

0
-2
Reply
JimSwim22
Reply to  Yozhik
45 minutes ago

All that data should be available to the athlete and coach.

0
0
Reply
Meow
Reply to  Yozhik
45 minutes ago

Sport would be pretty boring if there weren’t an intangible element to it. You simply can’t make calculations like that, not between swimmers and not between long course and short course.

0
-2
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  Yozhik
42 minutes ago

Uva women are way better off the turn walls than anyone else.

2
0
Reply
VA Steve
1 hour ago

Can’t wait for the relay!! 3 20s?

0
0
Reply
1650butterfly
1 hour ago

Amazing swim!! Crazy to think how there were guys going 20.8’s (and slower) at ACCs… goes to show how much of a standout her and Gretchen are!

Last edited 1 hour ago by 1650butterfly
2
-2
Reply
Ol' Longhorn
Reply to  1650butterfly
1 hour ago

Yeah, but you put those ACC guys in a women’s tech suit…

7
-9
Reply
Big Mac #1
Reply to  Ol' Longhorn
21 seconds ago

And they would have no space in the groin region

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

