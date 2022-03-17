Kate Douglass Swims 20.84 in the 50 Free for Her 2nd Record of the Day

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Virginia junior Kate Douglass went ham in the final of the women’s 50 free.

After setting the all-time record in the event in prelims in 20.87, she swam 20.84 in finals to break the NCAA Championship, NCAA, American, US Open, and Pool Records in the event.

The old fastest-ever was a 20.90 done by Cal swimmer Abbey Weitzeil at the 2019 Minnesota Invite. Weitzeil never got to test her end-of-season taper that year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Championships (which for her, might have been marred by an injury suffered at Pac-12s anyway).

Her freshman teammate Gretchen Walsh also went under 21 seconds in the final, touching in 20.95.

That Virginia 1-2 now includes two of the three fastest women in the history of the event.

All-Time Top 10, Women’s 50 SCY Freestyle:

Kate Douglass, Virginia – 20.84 (2022 NCAA Championships) Abbey Weitzeil, Cal – 20.90 (2019 Minnesota Invite) Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.95 (2022 NCAA Championships) Erika Brown, Tennessee – 21.03 (2020 SEC Championships) (TIE)Simone Manuel, Stanford – 21.17 (2017 NCAA Championships)/Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 21.17 (2021 NCAA Championships) Anna Hopkin, Arkansas – 21.19 (2019 Missouri Invitational) Olivia Smoliva, Georgia – 21.21 (2016 NCAA Championships Lara Jackson, Arizona – 21.27 (2009 NCAA Championships) Liz Li, Ohio State – 21.28 (2018 Big Ten Championships)

Douglass is not only a stunning performer for her speed, but her versatility – later in the meet, she’ll swim the 100 fly and the 200 breaststroke. She is the top seed and the favorite in that 200 breast: an event combination that is almost unheard of at this level.

That swim by Douglass is the second-straight record for Virginia: an event earlier, her sophomore teammate Alex Walsh swam 1:50.08 in the 200 IM.

After the 50 free final, Virginia has already taken a huge 68-point lead over Texas (170-102) in the team battle as they head toward a likely second consecutive NCAA title. Both swimmers, along with Gretchen Walsh (Alex’s younger sister), will likely swim on Virginia’s 200 free relay at the end of the session.