2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Virginia leads the standings after Day One’s 200 medley and 800 free relays, and comes in with the #1 seeds in two of today’s three individual swimming events. Alex Walsh will be in lane four of the 200 IM and Kate Douglass, who broke the American, U.S. Open, and NCAA records in the 50 free in prelims, will be in the middle of the pool in that final.

Penn’s Lia Thomas is the top seed in the 500 free, and is poised to make history as the first transgender swimmer to win a national swimming title at NCAAs.

We will also have finals of one-meter diving and timed finals of the 200 free relay. Arizona junior Delaney Schnell led the field in prelims of the diving, with defending champion Sarah Bacon of Minnesota finishing second.

The top-10 teams through Day One are:

Virginia – 74 Texas – 58 California – 56 Stanford – 54 Louisville – 46 NC State – 44 Alabama / Ohio St – 38 – Georgia – / Tennessee 34

Women 500 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

US Open Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pool Record: 4:30.81 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)

2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 4:33.61

Podium:

Lia Thomas, 5Y Penn – 4:33.24 20 Emma Weyant, FR Virginia – 4:34.99 17 Erica Sullivan, FR Texas – 4:35.92 16 Brooke Forde, 5Y Stanford – 4:36.18 15 Evie Pfeifer, 5Y Texas – 4:37.29 14 Paige McKenna, FR Wisconsin – 4:37.35 13 Kensey McMahon, SR Alabama – 4:40.06 12 Morgan Tankersley, SR Stanford – 4:40.08 11

Fifth-year Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania won the 500 free, making history as the first transgender swimmer to win an NCAA title.

Texas freshman Erica Sullivan was the first to flip at the 100, leading Thomas 52.6 to 52.8. At the 200, it was Sullivan in 48.2 to Thomas’ 48.4. Thomas pulled even at the 250 wall and took over the lead at the 300. She moved half a body length ahead of Sullivan at the 350 but to her other side, Emma Weyant moved into second place. Thomas was 3:11.80 to Weyant’s 3:11.98.

Thomas powered home to win by a body length with 4:33.24. Weyant touched second (4:34.99) while Sullivan was third (4:35.92). It was Thomas’ best time this season by .78, and the top time in the NCAA for 2021-22.

Tennessee freshman Julia Mrozinski was out early in the B final but Arizona State’s Erica Laning took control at the 150. She led until the 400, when her teammate Emma Nordin, at the other end of the pool in lane 8, moved to the front. At the bell, Mrozinski put her legs into her last 50 and sprinted home to win in 4:37.35.

Women 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Meet Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

American Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

US Open Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pool Record: 1:51.65 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2016)

2021 Champion: Alex Walsh, Virginia – 1:51.87

Podium:

Stanford freshman Torri Huske was out quickly with a 23.87 butterfly, with defending champion Alex Walsh of Virginia (23.95) and Cal’s Isabel Ivey (23.97) a tenth behind. Huske and Walsh put half a body length behind them on the backstroke leg, both splitting 27.5.

Walsh exploded on the breaststroke, splitting 31.64 and moving to first place heading into the freestyle. Huske (32.7) and Ivey (33.7) were in second and third place, with Georgia’s Zoie Hartman just behind them.

Walsh came home in 26.99 to stop the clock at 1:50.08. She broke Ella Eastin’s 2018 American, U.S. Open, NCAA and meet records by nearly six-tenths, very nearly becoming the first sub-1:50 woman in history.

Ohio State fifth-year Kristen Romano touched out Wisconsin sophomore Phoebe Bacon, 1:54.31 to 1:54.39, for the B-final win.

Women 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Podium:

Women 1–Meter Diving – Finals

Meet Record: 363.20 – Sarah Bacon, Minnesota (2019)

Pool Record: 381.65 – Abby Johnson, Duke (2011)

2021 Champion: Sarah Bacon, Minnesota – 357.20

Podium:

Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:24.47 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, A Cuomo, G Walsh (2022)

Meet Record: 1:24.55 – California/ M Murphy, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)

American Record: 1:24.47 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, A Cuomo, G Walsh (2022)

US Open Record: 1:24.47 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, A Cuomo, G Walsh (2022)

Pool Record: 1:24.47 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, A Cuomo, G Walsh (2022)

2021 Champion: Cal – 1:25.78

Podium: