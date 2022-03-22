2022 Women’s NCAA Championships: Results & Records Summary

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia
- Final Results
The Virginia Cavaliers rolled to a second consecutive title at the 2022 Women’s NCAA Division I Championships last weekend, winning 11 events en route to a 145.5-point margin of victory over runner-up Texas.
The meet was full of record-breaking performances and incredible individual efforts, led by the dynamic UVA duo of Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, who combined for six individual wins and six U.S. Open Records (including relays). Douglass also became the first swimmer to win three NCAA titles in three different strokes. The performances of Douglass and Walsh were so good, it begs the question: are they the most dominant duo in NCAA history?
While Virginia was well in control at the top, the meet did feature some exciting team races, led by the back-and-forth battle between Texas and Stanford for the runner-up position. The Longhorns ultimately snagged second, while the Cardinal took third.
Below, find a full summary of the meet’s results, records, top scorers and team results:
WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS – TOP 3 FINISHERS
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|50 Freestyle
|Kate Douglass (Virginia), 20.84*
|Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), 20.95
|Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 21.38
|100 Freestyle
|Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), 46.05
|Morgan Scott (Alabama), 46.78
|Katharine Berkoff (NC State), 46.95
|200 Freestyle
|Taylor Ruck (Stanford), 1:41.12
|Isabel Ivey (Cal), 1:41.59
|Kelly Pash (Texas), 1:42.38
|500 Freestyle
|Lia Thomas (Penn), 4:33.24
|Emma Weyant (Virginia), 4:34.99
|Erica Sullivan (Texas), 4:35.92
|1650 Freestyle
|Paige McKenna (Wisconsin), 15:40.84
|Erica Sullivan (Texas), 15:45.94
|Kensey McMahon (Alabama), 15:47.60
|100 Backstroke
|Katharine Berkoff (NC State), 48.74*
|Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), 49.00
|Regan Smith (Stanford), 49.96
|200 Backstroke
|Regan Smith (Stanford), 1:47.76
|Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin), 1:49.29
|Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:49.36
|100 Breaststroke
|Kaitlyn Dobler (USC), 56.93
|Alexis Wenger (Virginia), 56.97
|Sophie Hansson (NC State), 57.01
|200 Breaststroke
|Kate Douglass (Virginia), 2:02.19*
|Anna Elendt (Texas), 2:04.31
|Sophie Hansson (NC State), 2:04.76
|100 Butterfly
|Kate Douglass (Virginia), 49.04**
|Torri Huske (Stanford), 49.17
|Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.18
|200 Butterfly
|Alex Walsh (Virginia), 1:50.79
|Olivia Carter (Michigan) / Regan Smith (Stanford), 1:51.19
|–
|200 IM
|Alex Walsh (Virginia), 1:50.08*
|Torri Huske (Stanford), 1:51.81
|Isabel Ivey (Cal), 1:53.02
|400 IM
|Alex Walsh (Virginia), 3:57.25
|Brooke Forde (Stanford), 4:00.41
|Ella Nelson (Virginia), 4:02.45
|200 Free Relay
|Virginia (Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, Gretchen Walsh), 1:24.96
|Alabama (Kalia Antoniou, Morgan Scott, Kailyn Winter, Cora Dupre), 1:25.47
|
NC State (Katharine Berkoff, Kylee Alons, Sophie Hansson, Abby Arens), 1:26.37
|400 Free Relay
|Virginia (Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann, Gretchen Walsh), 3:06.91*
|Stanford (Torri Huske, Lillie Nordmann, Regan Smith, Taylor Ruck), 3:08.97
|
Alabama (Diana Petkova, Morgan Scott, Kalia Antoniou, Cora Dupre), 3:09.07
|800 Free Relay
|Stanford (Torri Huske, Taylor Ruck, Regan Smith, Brooke Forde), 6:48.30
|Virginia (Reilly Tiltmann, Alex Walsh, Ella Nelson, Emma Weyant), 6:53.47
|
Cal (Isabel Ivey, Ayla Spitz, Mia Motekaitis, Leah Polonsky), 6:53.52
|200 Medley Relay
|Virginia (Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo, Kate Douglass), 1:32.16
|NC State (Katharine Berkoff, Sophie Hansson, Abby Arens, Kylee Alons), 1:32.96
|
Ohio State (Emily Crane, Hannah Bach, Katherine Zenick, Amy Fulmer), 1:33.16
|400 Medley Relay
|Virginia (Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass), 3:22.34*
|NC State (Katharine Berkoff, Sophie Hansson, Kylee Alons, Abby Arens), 3:23.29
|
Stanford (Regan Smith, Allie Raab, Torri Huske, Taylor Ruck), 3:25.63
|1-Meter Diving
|Mia Vallee (Miami-FL), 365.75
|Sarah Bacon (Minnesota), 356.60
|
Aranza Vazquez Montano (UNC), 354.75
|3-Meter Diving
|Sarah Bacon (Minnesota), 409.25
|Kristen Hayden (Indiana), 397.20
|Tarrin Gilliland (Indiana), 382.00
|Platform Diving
|Tarrin Gilliland (Indiana), 372.95
|Delaney Schnell (Arizona), 345.10
|Jordan Skilken (Texas), 315.45
*denotes a U.S. Open, NCAA and American Record
**denotes an American Record but not a U.S. Open or NCAA Record
RECORD SUMMARY
AMERICAN RECORDS:
- 200 IM- Alex Walsh, Virginia, 1:50.08
- 50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.84
50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.87
- 100 Butterfly- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 49.04
- 100 Backstroke- Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.74
- 400 Medley Relay- Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, A. Walsh, Douglass), 3:22.34
- 200 Breaststroke- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 2:02.19
- 400 Freestyle Relay- Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Tiltmann, G. Walsh), 3:06.91
U.S. Open Records:
- 200 IM- Alex Walsh, Virginia, 1:50.08
- 50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.84
50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.87
- 100 Backstroke- Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.74
- 400 Medley Relay- Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, A. Walsh, Douglass), 3:22.34
- 200 Breaststroke- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 2:02.19
- 400 Freestyle Relay- Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Tiltmann, G. Walsh), 3:06.91
NCAA RECORDS:
- 200 IM- Alex Walsh, Virginia, 1:50.08
- 50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.84
50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.87
- 100 Backstroke- Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.74
- 400 Medley Relay- Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, A. Walsh, Douglass), 3:22.34
- 200 Breaststroke- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 2:02.19
- 400 Freestyle Relay- Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Tiltmann, G. Walsh), 3:06.91
MEET RECORDS:
- 200 Medley Relay- Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, Cuomo, Douglass) 1:32.16
- 200 IM- Alex Walsh, Virginia, 1:50.08
- 50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.84
50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.87
- 1 Meter Diving- Mia Vallee, Miami, 365.75
- 100 Backstroke- Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.74
- 400 Medley Relay- Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, A. Walsh, Douglass), 3:22.34
- 200 Breaststroke- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 2:02.19
- 400 Freestyle Relay- Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Tiltmann, G. Walsh), 3:06.91
TOP POINT SCORERS – SWIMMING
- Kate Douglass (Virginia) / Alex Walsh (Virginia), 60
- –
- Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), 54
- Regan Smith (Stanford), 53
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State), 48
- Lia Thomas (Penn), 45
- Brooke Forde (Stanford) / Kelly Pash (Texas), 44
- –
- Torri Huske (Stanford), 43
- Ella Nelson (Virginia), 42
TOP POINT SCORERS – DIVING
- Tarrin Gilliland (Indiana), 47
- Delaney Schnell (Arizona), 46
- Mia Vallee (Miami-FL), 35
- Kristen Hayden (Indiana), 32
- Aranza Vazquez Montano (UNC), 31
FINAL TEAM SCORES
- Virginia – 551.5
- Texas – 406
- Stanford – 399.5
- Alabama – 288
- NC State – 279
- Louisville – 196.5
- Michigan – 184.5
- California – 180
- Ohio St – 165
- Tennessee – 127
- Indiana – 116
- Kentucky – 115.5
- Florida – 115
- UNC – 109
- Georgia – 104.5
- Southern California – 102
- Wisconsin – 100
- Northwestern – 73
- Arizona – 52.5
- Penn – 44.5
- Minnesota – 43
- Miami (Florida) – 41.5
- Virginia Tech – 37
- Duke – 36
- Missouri – 34
- Arizona St – 29
- Rutgers – 18
- Arkansas – 15
- Yale – 14.5
- Purdue – 14
- South Carolina – 9
- Lsu – 8
- Notre Dame – 6
- (tie) Wyoming / UCLA – 4
- –
- Florida Int’l – 3
- (tie) San Diego St / Harvard – 2
- –
- Texas A&M – 1