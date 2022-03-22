2022 Women’s NCAA Championships: Results & Records Summary

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia

Final Results

The Virginia Cavaliers rolled to a second consecutive title at the 2022 Women’s NCAA Division I Championships last weekend, winning 11 events en route to a 145.5-point margin of victory over runner-up Texas.

The meet was full of record-breaking performances and incredible individual efforts, led by the dynamic UVA duo of Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, who combined for six individual wins and six U.S. Open Records (including relays). Douglass also became the first swimmer to win three NCAA titles in three different strokes. The performances of Douglass and Walsh were so good, it begs the question: are they the most dominant duo in NCAA history?

While Virginia was well in control at the top, the meet did feature some exciting team races, led by the back-and-forth battle between Texas and Stanford for the runner-up position. The Longhorns ultimately snagged second, while the Cardinal took third.

Below, find a full summary of the meet’s results, records, top scorers and team results:

WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS – TOP 3 FINISHERS

*denotes a U.S. Open, NCAA and American Record

**denotes an American Record but not a U.S. Open or NCAA Record

RECORD SUMMARY

AMERICAN RECORDS:

U.S. Open Records:

NCAA RECORDS:

MEET RECORDS:

TOP POINT SCORERS – SWIMMING

TOP POINT SCORERS – DIVING

FINAL TEAM SCORES