2022 NCAA Women’s Championships Day 2 Scoring Analysis

There were a few tweaks to team scoring in finals on Thursday night, but for the most part, much of the outcome of the swimming events had been established in prelims. With one important exception: the 200 free relays were swum as timed finals so there were several (good and bad) surprises that affected the overall overs/unders for the day.
Virginia was up for the day, but not as much as in prelims. Ditto for Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin. Alabama finished the day even more ahead than they’d been in prelims. Some teams, such as Michigan, Ohio State, and Arizona State were down for the day, but less down than they’d been after prelims.
For the swimming events only, you can find the differences between finals performances and psych sheet projections for each of today’s events, below.
Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …
Conference champs are naturally better suited for deep “high floor low ceiling” teams. Why make that difference even worse by going from 3 to 2 finals?
I’ve always wanted to rescore these meets to 24 to see how much that changes the outcome. Maybe this year I will.
My sense is it wouldn’t dramatically change much in the top 10, but would shake up 11-45 a lot.
LMAO Tennessee
I think you really have to hand it to Virginia to improve that much upon such superlative seeds. Congrats.
This kind of dominance is rare.