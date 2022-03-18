2022 NCAA Women’s Championships Day 2 Scoring Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

There were a few tweaks to team scoring in finals on Thursday night, but for the most part, much of the outcome of the swimming events had been established in prelims. With one important exception: the 200 free relays were swum as timed finals so there were several (good and bad) surprises that affected the overall overs/unders for the day.

Virginia was up for the day, but not as much as in prelims. Ditto for Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin. Alabama finished the day even more ahead than they’d been in prelims. Some teams, such as Michigan, Ohio State, and Arizona State were down for the day, but less down than they’d been after prelims.

For the swimming events only, you can find the differences between finals performances and psych sheet projections for each of today’s events, below.

Over/Under Psych Sheet – by event

500 Free

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Psych Virginia 14 22 19 5 Stanford 20 25 26 6 NC State 0 0 Tennessee 27 7 9 -18 Alabama 12 11 12 0 Texas 3 31 30 27 Ohio St 1 -1 Michigan 0 0 California 0 0 Southern Cali 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 Louisville 9 -9 Wisconsin 13 15 13 0 Georgia 4 9 6 2 Northwestern 6 2.5 7 1 UNC 0 0 Arizona St 24 3.5 7 -17 Penn 20 20 20 0 Indiana 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 Missouri 0 0 Duke 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 Florida 2 9 6 4 Florida St 0 0 Auburn 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 Arizona 0 0 UCLA 0 0 Yale 0 0

200 IM

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Psych Virginia 26 35 37 11 Stanford 17 17 17 0 NC State 10 -10 Tennessee 16 2 1 -15 Alabama 0 0 Texas 3 16 14 11 Ohio St 13 4 9 -4 Michigan 0 0 California 24 22 21 -3 Southern Cali 4 -4 Kentucky 0 8.5 5 5 Louisville 5 15 12 7 Wisconsin 0 7 7 7 Georgia 14 12 15 1 Northwestern 0 0 UNC 0 0 Arizona St 0 0 Penn 0 0 Indiana 0 5.5 4 4 Minnesota 11 -11 Virginia Tech 0 0 Missouri 0 0 Duke 12 11 13 1 Texas A&M 0 0 Florida 0 0 Florida St 0 0 Auburn 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 Arizona 0 0 UCLA 0 0 Yale 0 0

50 Free

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Psych Virginia 38 46 40 2 Stanford 0 0 NC State 22 25 23 1 Tennessee 16.5 5.5 5 -11.5 Alabama 19 30 36 17 Texas 0 0 Ohio St 10 4 6 -4 Michigan 16 14.5 16 0 California 0 0 Southern Cali 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 Louisville 7 7 9 2 Wisconsin 0 0 Georgia 0 0 Northwestern 6 -6 UNC 15 14.5 13 -2 Arizona St 0 0 Penn 0 0 Indiana 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 Missouri 3.5 1 2 -1.5 Duke 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 Florida 0 0 Florida St 0 0 Auburn 0 0 Arkansas 2 -2 Arizona 0 0 UCLA 0 5.5 4 4 Yale 0 2 1 1

200 Free Relay

Team Psych Finals +/- Psych Virginia 40 40 0 Stanford 30 26 -4 NC State 32 32 0 Tennessee 18 4 -14 Alabama 34 34 0 Texas 3 9 6 Ohio St 22 30 8 Michigan 28 24 -4 California 12 12 0 Southern Cali 6 9 3 Kentucky 0 0 Louisville 26 28 2 Wisconsin 0 0 Georgia 0 2 2 Northwestern 0 0 UNC 24 14 -10 Arizona St 0 0 Penn 0 0 Indiana 0 0 Minnesota 10 -10 Virginia Tech 8 -8 Missouri 14 22 8 Duke 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 Florida 0 18 18 Florida St 0 0 Auburn 3 -3 Arkansas 0 6 6 Arizona 0 0 UCLA 0 0 Yale 0 0

Total Over/Under Psych (Swimming only)

Team Day 2 Prelims vs Psych Day 2 Finals vs Psych Virginia 25 18 Stanford 1 2 NC State -7 -9 Tennessee -59 -58.5 Alabama 10 17 Texas 47 44 Ohio St -8 -1 Michigan -5.5 -4 California -2 -3 Southern Cali -1 -1 Kentucky 8.5 5 Louisville 3 2 Wisconsin 9 7 Georgia 5 5 Northwestern -9.5 -5 UNC -10.5 -12 Arizona St -20.5 -17 Penn 0 0 Indiana 5.5 4 Minnesota -21 -21 Virginia Tech -8 -8 Missouri 5.5 6.5 Duke -1 1 Texas A&M 0 0 Florida 25 22 Florida St 0 0 Auburn -3 -3 Arkansas 4 4 Arizona 0 0 UCLA 5.5 4 Yale 2 1

Team Scores – Day Two

1. Virginia 210 2. Texas 128 3. Stanford 123 4. Alabama 120 5. NC State 99 6. Louisville 95 7. California 89 8. Ohio St 83 9. Michigan 66 10. Florida 62 11. Georgia 57 12. Tennessee 53 12. UNC 53 14. Wisconsin 34 14. Indiana 34 16. Miami (Florida) 27 16. Southern California 27 18. Duke 26 19. Missouri 24 19. Kentucky 24 21. Penn 20 22. Arizona St 19 23. Minnesota 17 24. Arizona 16 25. Northwestern 15 26. South Carolina 9 27. Arkansas 6 28. Lsu 4 28. UCLA 4 30. Notre Dame 3 31. Virginia Tech 2 32. Yale 1