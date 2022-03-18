Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NCAA Women’s Championships Day 2 Scoring Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

There were a few tweaks to team scoring in finals on Thursday night, but for the most part, much of the outcome of the swimming events had been established in prelims. With one important exception: the 200 free relays were swum as timed finals so there were several (good and bad) surprises that affected the overall overs/unders for the day.

Virginia was up for the day, but not as much as in prelims. Ditto for Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin. Alabama finished the day even more ahead than they’d been in prelims. Some teams, such as Michigan, Ohio State, and Arizona State were down for the day, but less down than they’d been after prelims.

For the swimming events only, you can find the differences between finals performances and psych sheet projections for each of today’s events, below.

Over/Under Psych Sheet – by event

500 Free

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Psych
Virginia 14 22 19 5
Stanford 20 25 26 6
NC State 0 0
Tennessee 27 7 9 -18
Alabama 12 11 12 0
Texas 3 31 30 27
Ohio St 1 -1
Michigan 0 0
California 0 0
Southern Cali 0 0
Kentucky 0 0
Louisville 9 -9
Wisconsin 13 15 13 0
Georgia 4 9 6 2
Northwestern 6 2.5 7 1
UNC 0 0
Arizona St 24 3.5 7 -17
Penn 20 20 20 0
Indiana 0 0
Minnesota 0 0
Virginia Tech 0 0
Missouri 0 0
Duke 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0
Florida 2 9 6 4
Florida St 0 0
Auburn 0 0
Arkansas 0 0
Arizona 0 0
UCLA 0 0
Yale 0 0

200 IM

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Psych
Virginia 26 35 37 11
Stanford 17 17 17 0
NC State 10 -10
Tennessee 16 2 1 -15
Alabama 0 0
Texas 3 16 14 11
Ohio St 13 4 9 -4
Michigan 0 0
California 24 22 21 -3
Southern Cali 4 -4
Kentucky 0 8.5 5 5
Louisville 5 15 12 7
Wisconsin 0 7 7 7
Georgia 14 12 15 1
Northwestern 0 0
UNC 0 0
Arizona St 0 0
Penn 0 0
Indiana 0 5.5 4 4
Minnesota 11 -11
Virginia Tech 0 0
Missouri 0 0
Duke 12 11 13 1
Texas A&M 0 0
Florida 0 0
Florida St 0 0
Auburn 0 0
Arkansas 0 0
Arizona 0 0
UCLA 0 0
Yale 0 0

50 Free

Team Psych Prelims Finals +/- Psych
Virginia 38 46 40 2
Stanford 0 0
NC State 22 25 23 1
Tennessee 16.5 5.5 5 -11.5
Alabama 19 30 36 17
Texas 0 0
Ohio St 10 4 6 -4
Michigan 16 14.5 16 0
California 0 0
Southern Cali 0 0
Kentucky 0 0
Louisville 7 7 9 2
Wisconsin 0 0
Georgia 0 0
Northwestern 6 -6
UNC 15 14.5 13 -2
Arizona St 0 0
Penn 0 0
Indiana 0 0
Minnesota 0 0
Virginia Tech 0 0
Missouri 3.5 1 2 -1.5
Duke 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0
Florida 0 0
Florida St 0 0
Auburn 0 0
Arkansas 2 -2
Arizona 0 0
UCLA 0 5.5 4 4
Yale 0 2 1 1

200 Free Relay

Team Psych Finals +/- Psych
Virginia 40 40 0
Stanford 30 26 -4
NC State 32 32 0
Tennessee 18 4 -14
Alabama 34 34 0
Texas 3 9 6
Ohio St 22 30 8
Michigan 28 24 -4
California 12 12 0
Southern Cali 6 9 3
Kentucky 0 0
Louisville 26 28 2
Wisconsin 0 0
Georgia 0 2 2
Northwestern 0 0
UNC 24 14 -10
Arizona St 0 0
Penn 0 0
Indiana 0 0
Minnesota 10 -10
Virginia Tech 8 -8
Missouri 14 22 8
Duke 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0
Florida 0 18 18
Florida St 0 0
Auburn 3 -3
Arkansas 0 6 6
Arizona 0 0
UCLA 0 0
Yale 0 0

Total Over/Under Psych (Swimming only)

Team Day 2 Prelims vs Psych Day 2 Finals vs Psych
Virginia 25 18
Stanford 1 2
NC State -7 -9
Tennessee -59 -58.5
Alabama 10 17
Texas 47 44
Ohio St -8 -1
Michigan -5.5 -4
California -2 -3
Southern Cali -1 -1
Kentucky 8.5 5
Louisville 3 2
Wisconsin 9 7
Georgia 5 5
Northwestern -9.5 -5
UNC -10.5 -12
Arizona St -20.5 -17
Penn 0 0
Indiana 5.5 4
Minnesota -21 -21
Virginia Tech -8 -8
Missouri 5.5 6.5
Duke -1 1
Texas A&M 0 0
Florida 25 22
Florida St 0 0
Auburn -3 -3
Arkansas 4 4
Arizona 0 0
UCLA 5.5 4
Yale 2 1

Team Scores – Day Two

  1. Virginia                          210   2. Texas                             128
  3. Stanford                          123   4. Alabama                           120
  5. NC State                           99   6. Louisville                         95
  7. California                         89   8. Ohio St                            83
  9. Michigan                           66  10. Florida                            62
 11. Georgia                            57  12. Tennessee                          53
 12. UNC                                53  14. Wisconsin                          34
 14. Indiana                            34  16. Miami (Florida)                    27
 16. Southern California                27  18. Duke                               26
 19. Missouri                           24  19. Kentucky                           24
 21. Penn                               20  22. Arizona St                         19
 23. Minnesota                          17  24. Arizona                            16
 25. Northwestern                       15  26. South Carolina                      9
 27. Arkansas                            6  28. Lsu                                 4
 28. UCLA                                4  30. Notre Dame                          3
 31. Virginia Tech                       2  32. Yale                                1

anon
1 minute ago

Conference champs are naturally better suited for deep “high floor low ceiling” teams. Why make that difference even worse by going from 3 to 2 finals?

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  anon
3 seconds ago

I’ve always wanted to rescore these meets to 24 to see how much that changes the outcome. Maybe this year I will.

My sense is it wouldn’t dramatically change much in the top 10, but would shake up 11-45 a lot.

Calvin
9 minutes ago

LMAO Tennessee

BearlyBreathing
10 minutes ago

I think you really have to hand it to Virginia to improve that much upon such superlative seeds. Congrats.
This kind of dominance is rare.

