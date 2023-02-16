Kate Douglass Swims #2 Performance All-Time in Women’s 200 IM, 1:50.15 (RACE VIDEO)

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Virginia senior Kate Douglass broke the ACC Championship Record in prelims of the 200 IM; in finals, she still had a little more to give, breaking the record again, and swimming the #2 performance in the history of the event.

Her 1:50.15 on Wednesday evening won the race by almost four seconds, and left her .07 seconds behind teammate Alex Walsh‘s all-time best swim in the event.

Alex Walsh Kate Douglass Ella Eastin Kate Douglass Beata Kate Douglass 2022 NCAAs 2023 ACC Finals 2018 NCAAs 2023 ACC Prelims 2019 NCAAs 2020 UT Double Dual #1 Performance #2 Performance #3 Performance #4 Performance #5 Performance #6 Performance Fly 23.95 23.83 24.59 23.95 23.94 23.37 Back 27.50 27.63 27.45 27.86 27.67 27.61 Breast 31.64 32.13 32.28 32.17 32.33 32.73 Free 26.99 26.56 26.35 26.72 26.85 27.21 Final Time 1:50.08 1:50.15 1:50.67 1:50.70 1:50.79 1:50.92

Douglass’ .65 second drop from prelims came mostly on a more aggressive front half – but even that didn’t cost her at the end of the race, as she was faster on all four laps of the 200 IM.

Douglass’ teammates Walsh and Ella Nelson were the two fastest ACC swimmers this season coming into the meet, but both scratched the event before prelims to focus on other races.

Douglass now ranks among the top two performers all-time in four different yards races. Beside the 200 IM, that includes the 50 free (#1), 100 fly (#2), and 200 breast (#1).

Race Video:

Douglass is racing in lane 4 (lanes are numbered on the starting blocks).