Virginia’s Kate Douglass; Tech’s Youssef Ramadan Named ACC Champs Most Valuable Swimmers

Virginia senior Kate Douglass and Virginia Tech junior Youssef Ramadan were named the Most Valuable Swimmers on Saturday to conclude the 2023 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships. North Carolina’s Aranza Vazquez and Miami’s Max Flory received the Most Valuable Diver awards.

Douglass, swimming in what she said pre-meet would be her last ACC Championship, had one for the history books. Individually, she won the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 100 free. All three races set new Championship Records, the 200 IM was the 2nd-best performance in history, and the 100 free was the 4th-best performance in history.

She also swam on four NCAA-Record setting relays: the 200 free, 400 free, 200 medley, and 400 medley relays.

Ramadan, meanwhile, won the 100 free and 100 fly and finished 2nd in the 50 free. His 100 fly time of 43.93 broke a Greensboro Aquatic Center Pool Record.

Vazquez, a junior and 2021 Mexican Olympian, won all three women’s diving events (after not winning any last season).

While Miami cut their men’s swim team almost 23 years ago, their divers continue to represent well at the ACC and NCAA Championships. Flory, a senior, swept the men’s diving events after winning the 3-meter event last year.

The Virginia women took home a 4th-straight team title with 1534 points, making them the first team to crack 1500 points at the ACC Championships. The NC State men won their 3rd-straight with 1615 points, which is 114.5 better than their all-time points standard set last season.

Kate Douglass‘ 2023 ACC Championship Results:

200 IM – 1:50.15 (1st place) – #2 all-time performance, ACC Championship Record

100 fly – 48.84 (1st place) – #1 all-time performance

100 free – 45.86 (1st place) – #4 all-time performance, ACC Record

200 medley relay – UVa 1:31.73 (1st place) – NCAA/American/US Open Record; 20.49 anchor leg

200 free relay – UVa 1:23.87 (1st place) – NCAA/American/US Open Record; 20.95 leadoff leg

400 medley relay – UVa 3:21.80 (1st place) – NCAA/US Open Record; 48.25 butterfly leg

400 free relay – UVa 3:06.83 (1st place) – NCAA/American/US Open Record; 46.35 on the 2nd leg

Youssef Ramadan‘s 2023 ACC Championship Results:

50 free – 18.82 (2nd place)

100 fly – 43.93 (1st place)

100 free – 41.33 (1st place)

200 medley relay – VT 1:24.36 (6th place); 19.87 fly leg

200 free relay – VT 1:16.15 (4th place); 19.00 leadoff leg

400 medley relay – VT 3:03.40 (4th place); 44.59 backstroke leg

400 free relay – VT 2:48.60 (2nd place); 42.00 leadoff leg

Aranza Vazquez‘s 2023 ACC Championship Results:

1-meter: 379.24

3-meter: 381.85

Platform: 337.05

Max Flory‘s 2023 ACC Championship Results: