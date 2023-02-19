Grand Valley State Sweeps Team Titles at 2023 GLIAC Championships

2023 GLIAC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Courtesy: GVSU Athletics

Men

Complete Final Results

The Grand Valley State men claimed a ninth consecutive GLIAC Swimming & Diving Championship with a team score of 942, 363.5 points ahead of second place Northern Michigan (578.5).

The Lakers dominated from start to finish, winning 12 GLIAC event championships. Junior Eric Hieber was named the GLIAC Swimmer of the Year for the third consecutive year, claiming three individual titles (500, 1000, 1650 free), a fourth-place finish in the 200 free and was a part of the first-place finishing 800 free relay. Head coach Andy Boyce was named the GLIAC Coach of the Year.

Day 4 Men’s Results

1650 Free – Junior Eric Hieber won his third consecutive GLIAC Championship in the 1650 free (15:15.03), breaking his own GLIAC meet record and his own GVSU record. Hieber has now won the 500 free, 1000 free and 1650 free in three consecutive GLIAC Championship meets. Sophomore Jon Kantzenbach touched second (15:26.55), Matt Lane fifth (15:41.47), Jesse Goodyear ninth (16:08.53) and Connor French 11th (16:13.94).

100 Free – Sophomore Matt Bosch claimed the 100 free GLIAC Championship with a time of 43.54, breaking the GVSU record in the process. Evan Scotto DiVetta touched seventh (45.46), Kyle Raskay 11th (45.92) and Austin Millard 12th (45.78).

200 Back – GVSU went 3-4-5 in the 200 back, led by senior Roger Miret Sala who finished third (1:46.24). Sophomore Thomas Zoldowski finished fourth (1:46.95), Will Herwig fifth (1:46.99) and Aaron Dies 12th (1:50.70).

200 Breast – Senior Keegan Hawkins finished third in the 200 breast with at time of 2:00.11, while Pablo Garcia finished 10th (2:02.20) and Matthew Lane 12th (2:02.92).

1-Meter Diving – Senior Wrigley Fields claimed the GLIAC Championship on the 1-meter board with a score of 450.80. Sophomore Isaiah Swilley finished third with a championship score of 424.85.

400 Free Relay – The Lakers’ 400 free relay team of Roger Miret Sala , Evan DiVetta, Austin Millard and Matt Bosch set a GLIAC meet record and a GVSU varsity record with a time of 2:56.06.

Team Scores

Men

Grand Valley State, 942 Northern Michigan, 578.5 St. Cloud State, 499.5 Wayne State, 494.5 Saginaw Valley State, 403.5 Davenport, 361 Augustana, 202

Women

Final Complete Results

The Grand Valley State women won the 2023 GLIAC Swimming & Diving Championship with a team score of 969.5, 130.5 points ahead of second place Wayne State (839).

The title is the Lakers’ fourth since 2017 and fifth overall. GVSU dominated from start to finish, winning nine event championships. Freshman Lucy Hedley was named both the GLIAC Swimmer of the Year and the GLIAC Newcomer of the Year, while head coach Andy Boyce was named the Women’s Coach of the Year.

Day 4 Women’s Results

100 Free – Freshman Lucy Hedley touched first in the 100 free (50.96) for her third GLIAC individual championship. In addition, Hedley set a GVSU freshman record. Senior Rebecca Farber touched third (51.48), Tina Winter sixth (51.92) and Emma Bliss 11th (52.24).

1650 Free – Freshman Gaia Tomaselli finished fifth with a time of 17:20.94, followed by junior Sarah Puscas in sixth (17:24.22), senior Bianca Licari in seventh (17:24.39) and Kayley Gallagher in 10th (17:50.82).

200 Back – Freshman Katie O’Connell touched fifth in the 200 back (2:04.32), followed by Melina De Cort in sixth (2:04.52) and Angelica Angilletta in ninth (2:04.21).

200 Breast – Senior Delaney Wihebrink finished third with a time of 2:22.03, while junior Alysa Wager touched fourth (2:22.40), freshman Liv Geiger sixth (2:23.56) and senior Dayna Borregard 11th (2:26.30).

400 Free Relay – The 400 free relay team of Rebecca Farber , Tina Winter , Emma Bliss and Lucy Hedley won the GLIAC Championship and set a GVSU varsity record with a time of 3:24.60.

Team Scores

Women