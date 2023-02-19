2023 A10 Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

ATLANTIC 10 CHAMPIONSHIPS (MEN’S AND WOMEN’S)
First a few notes
Men
- The highest scoring class was the Junior class from Massachusetts with 190 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from George Mason with 161.
- GW return the most individual points with 358.0 returning. Davidson are next best with 283.5.
- The most points any team had in a single event was GW with 76 in the 500 Free. Next best was GW with 69 in the 100 Fly.
- The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Djurdje Matic a JR from GW with a 45.76 in the 100 Fly.
Women
- The highest scoring class was the Sophomore class from GW with 313 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from Fordham with 154.
- GW return the most individual points with 528.5 returning. Richmond are next best with 227.
- The most points any team had in a single event was GW with 70 in the 500 Free. Next best was GW with 63.0 in the 1 mtr Diving.
- The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Jacqu Clabeaux a SR from George Mason with a 59.81 in the 100 Breast.
Final Scores Men
|
|Team
|Total
|Individual Swimming Points
|Relay Points
|Diving Points
|Scoring Individual Count
|Scoring Relay Count
|Scoring Diving Count
|1
|GW
|783
|605
|154
|24
|45
|4
|2
|2
|George Mason
|507.5
|326.5
|166
|15
|35
|5
|4
|3
|Massachusetts
|458
|244
|132
|82
|28
|5
|6
|4
|Davidson
|456.5
|246.5
|154
|56
|31
|5
|6
|5
|Fordham
|408.5
|238.5
|168
|2
|23
|5
|2
|6
|St Bonaventure
|357
|155
|106
|96
|20
|4
|8
|7
|La Salle
|278
|111
|132
|35
|12
|5
|4
|8
|Saint Louis
|188.5
|88.5
|100
|0
|14
|4
|0
Final Scores Women
|
|Team
|Total
|Individual Swimming Points
|Relay Points
|Diving Points
|Scoring Individual Count
|Scoring Relay Count
|Scoring Diving Count
|1
|GW
|795.5
|502.5
|180
|113
|38
|5
|10
|2
|Richmond
|479.5
|313.5
|164
|2
|35
|5
|1
|3
|George Mason
|414
|236
|178
|0
|20
|5
|0
|4
|Duquesne
|413.5
|199.5
|137
|77
|24
|5
|6
|5
|Fordham
|413
|238
|136
|39
|21
|5
|4
|6
|Davidson
|310
|162
|112
|36
|21
|4
|4
|7
|Massachusetts
|255
|147
|96
|12
|17
|4
|2
|8
|La Salle
|218.5
|85.5
|110
|23
|12
|5
|2
|9
|St Bonaventure
|190
|79
|111
|0
|11
|5
|0
|10
|Saint Louis
|119
|34
|85
|0
|5
|5
|0
|11
|Rhode Island
|83
|8
|67
|8
|3
|5
|3
Individual Scores by Year Men
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
|
|GW
|George Mason
|Massachusetts
|Davidson
|Fordham
|St Bonaventure
|La Salle
|Saint Louis
|FR
|104
|69.5
|59
|121
|41
|74
|79
|21
|SO
|145
|161
|17
|99
|29.5
|80
|0
|15.5
|JR
|109
|35
|190
|63.5
|82
|75
|0
|18
|SR
|128
|76
|60
|19
|0
|22
|24
|34
|GS
|143
|0
|0
|0
|88
|0
|43
|0
|Returning
|358
|265.5
|266
|283.5
|152.5
|229
|79
|54.5
Individual Scores by Year Women
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
|
|GW
|Richmond
|George Mason
|Duquesne
|Fordham
|Davidson
|Massachusetts
|La Salle
|St Bonaventure
|Saint Louis
|Rhode Island
|FR
|144
|38
|7.5
|57
|0
|9
|0
|66
|12
|2
|9
|SO
|313
|79
|112
|95.5
|154
|41
|0
|0
|57
|2
|4
|JR
|71
|110
|30
|40
|5
|54
|83.5
|0
|0
|30
|0
|SR
|35.5
|88.5
|63
|47
|61
|94
|44
|19.5
|10
|0
|3
|GS
|51
|0
|24
|37
|57
|0
|32.5
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Returning
|527
|227
|149.5
|192.5
|159
|104
|83.5
|66
|69
|34
|13
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
|
|GW
|George Mason
|Massachusetts
|Davidson
|Fordham
|St Bonaventure
|La Salle
|Saint Louis
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|34
|22
|28
|32
|30
|26
|24
|800 Free Relay
|80
|66
|52
|62
|56
|56
|54
|24
|500 Free
|156
|66
|79
|87
|56
|77
|60
|24
|200 IM
|193
|98
|115
|92
|83
|78
|75
|26
|50 Free
|238
|134
|117
|109
|117
|90
|84
|26
|1 mtr Diving
|255
|144
|162
|133
|118
|133
|99
|26
|200 Free Relay
|295
|178
|184
|163
|150
|157
|127
|52
|400 IM
|363
|198
|218
|168.5
|162
|164
|127
|60.5
|100 Fly
|432
|228.5
|218
|172.5
|186.5
|179
|139
|60.5
|200 Free
|441
|260.5
|250
|206.5
|201.5
|195
|156
|60.5
|100 Breast
|463
|292.5
|268
|224.5
|234.5
|198
|158
|87.5
|100 Back
|522
|313.5
|271
|253.5
|249.5
|210
|162
|99.5
|400 Medley Relay
|522
|347.5
|301
|285.5
|289.5
|210
|188
|127.5
|1650 Free
|567
|354.5
|316
|326.5
|289.5
|240
|195
|137.5
|200 Back
|617
|398.5
|336
|343.5
|295.5
|243
|209
|138.5
|100 Free
|661
|440.5
|341
|365.5
|328.5
|243
|218
|138.5
|200 Breast
|708
|463.5
|367
|376.5
|345.5
|252
|218
|160.5
|200 Fly
|742
|470.5
|393
|394.5
|367.5
|278
|234
|166.5
|3 mtr Diving
|749
|475.5
|430
|426.5
|368.5
|331
|254
|166.5
|400 Free Relay
|783
|507.5
|458
|456.5
|408.5
|357
|278
|188.5
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
|
|GW
|Richmond
|George Mason
|Duquesne
|Fordham
|Davidson
|Massachusetts
|La Salle
|St Bonaventure
|Saint Louis
|Rhode Island
|200 Medley Relay
|32
|40
|34
|24
|30
|28
|26
|18
|22
|13
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|95
|40
|34
|60
|43
|47
|37
|27
|22
|13
|17
|800 Free Relay
|135
|72
|64
|94
|71
|73
|55
|49
|36
|37
|29
|500 Free
|205
|107
|64
|104
|88
|80
|60
|49
|36
|48
|29
|200 IM
|225
|128
|89
|122
|120
|97
|64
|60
|43
|48
|29
|50 Free
|247
|160
|115
|123
|133
|109
|84
|77
|55
|48
|29
|200 Free Relay
|287
|192
|149
|150
|155
|109
|108
|107
|82
|66
|43
|400 IM
|335
|224
|154
|172
|189
|112
|108
|118
|82
|66
|43
|100 Fly
|376
|251
|175
|172
|202
|136
|121
|120
|96
|66
|43
|200 Free
|433
|281.5
|186
|182
|215
|136
|135.5
|120
|108
|73
|43
|100 Breast
|463
|293.5
|220
|197
|246
|144
|146.5
|127
|112
|75
|44
|100 Back
|502
|314.5
|240
|232.5
|257
|153
|161
|127
|117
|75
|44
|3 mtr Diving
|552
|316.5
|240
|273.5
|283
|170
|162
|141
|117
|75
|48
|400 Medley Relay
|586
|346.5
|280
|297.5
|315
|196
|190
|159
|139
|87
|62
|1650 Free
|627
|379.5
|280
|317.5
|335
|220
|190
|164
|139
|99
|62
|200 Back
|655
|408.5
|305
|358.5
|350
|226
|197
|167
|140
|99
|62
|100 Free
|699.5
|431.5
|335
|359.5
|350
|249
|217
|171.5
|149
|99
|62
|200 Breast
|729.5
|440.5
|355
|378.5
|376
|261
|217
|196.5
|149
|99
|65
|200 Fly
|760.5
|449.5
|374
|385.5
|389
|278
|255
|196.5
|164
|101
|69
|400 Free Relay
|794.5
|479.5
|414
|413.5
|413
|310
|255
|218.5
|190
|119
|83
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
|
|GW
|George Mason
|Massachusetts
|Davidson
|Fordham
|St Bonaventure
|La Salle
|Saint Louis
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|34
|22
|28
|32
|30
|26
|24
|800 Free Relay
|40
|32
|30
|34
|24
|26
|28
|
|500 Free
|76 (43)
|
|27 (26)
|25 (25)
|
|21 (21)
|6 (6)
|
|200 IM
|37 (17)
|32 (22)
|36 (25)
|5 (5)
|27 (27)
|1 (0)
|15 (0)
|2 (2)
|50 Free
|45 (17)
|36 (25)
|2 (2)
|17 (17)
|34 (21)
|12 (12)
|9 (9)
|
|1 mtr Diving
|17 (0)
|10 (10)
|45 (45)
|24 (19)
|1 (1)
|43 (43)
|15 (2)
|
|200 Free Relay
|40
|34
|22
|30
|32
|24
|28
|26
|400 IM
|68 (36)
|20 (11)
|34 (20)
|5.5 (5.5)
|12 (12)
|7 (1)
|
|8.5 (3.5)
|100 Fly
|69 (53)
|30.5 (22.5)
|
|4 (4)
|24.5 (1.5)
|15 (15)
|12 (0)
|
|200 Free
|9 (0)
|32 (29)
|32 (20)
|34 (34)
|15 (15)
|16 (11)
|17 (17)
|
|100 Breast
|22 (17)
|32 (23)
|18 (18)
|18 (18)
|33 (13)
|3 (0)
|2 (0)
|27 (12)
|100 Back
|59 (42)
|21 (21)
|3 (0)
|29 (24)
|15 (15)
|12 (11)
|4 (4)
|12 (12)
|400 Medley Relay
|
|34
|30
|32
|40
|
|26
|28
|1650 Free
|45 (17)
|7 (2)
|15 (15)
|41 (41)
|
|30 (30)
|7 (7)
|10 (10)
|200 Back
|50 (34)
|44 (44)
|20 (13)
|17 (13)
|6 (6)
|3 (3)
|14 (14)
|1 (1)
|100 Free
|44 (21)
|42 (28)
|5 (5)
|22 (22)
|33 (16)
|
|9 (9)
|
|200 Breast
|47 (27)
|23 (16)
|26 (26)
|11 (11)
|17 (17)
|9 (3)
|
|22 (8)
|200 Fly
|34 (34)
|7 (7)
|26 (14)
|18 (18)
|22 (7)
|26 (26)
|16 (0)
|6 (6)
|3 mtr Diving
|7 (0)
|5 (5)
|37 (37)
|32 (27)
|1 (1)
|53 (53)
|20 (11)
|
|400 Free Relay
|34
|32
|28
|30
|40
|26
|24
|22
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
|
|GW
|Richmond
|George Mason
|Duquesne
|Fordham
|Davidson
|Massachusetts
|La Salle
|St Bonaventure
|Saint Louis
|Rhode Island
|200 Medley Relay
|32
|40
|34
|24
|30
|28
|26
|18
|22
|13
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|63 (48)
|
|
|36 (4)
|13 (0)
|19 (19)
|11 (0)
|9 (0)
|
|
|4 (1)
|800 Free Relay
|40
|32
|30
|34
|28
|26
|18
|22
|14
|24
|12
|500 Free
|70 (57)
|35 (35)
|
|10 (10)
|17 (0)
|7 (4)
|5 (0)
|
|
|11 (11)
|
|200 IM
|20 (20)
|21 (0)
|25 (8)
|18 (18)
|32 (29)
|17 (1)
|4 (0)
|11 (11)
|7 (7)
|
|
|50 Free
|22 (22)
|32 (21)
|26 (26)
|1 (1)
|13 (0)
|12 (12)
|20(20)
|17 (2)
|12 (12)
|
|
|200 Free Relay
|40
|32
|34
|27
|22
|
|24
|30
|27
|18
|14
|400 IM
|48 (48)
|32 (31)
|5 (5)
|22 (7)
|34 (22)
|3 (3)
|
|11 (11)
|
|
|
|100 Fly
|41 (41)
|27 (15)
|21 (15)
|
|13 (13)
|24 (7)
|13 (4)
|2 (2)
|14 (14)
|
|
|200 Free
|57 (24)
|30.5 (16)
|11 (0)
|10 (10)
|13 (0)
|
|14.5 (0)
|
|12 (12)
|7 (7)
|
|100 Breast
|30 (17)
|12 (0)
|34 (14)
|15 (15)
|31 (31)
|8 (3)
|11 (11)
|7 (7)
|4 (0)
|2 (2)
|1 (1)
|100 Back
|39 (39)
|21 (20)
|20 (20)
|35.5 (35.5)
|11 (0)
|9 (6)
|14.5 (14.5)
|
|5 (0)
|
|
|3 mtr Diving
|50 (47)
|2 (2)
|
|41 (9)
|26 (6)
|17 (17)
|1 (0)
|14 (0)
|
|
|4 (4)
|400 Medley Relay
|34
|30
|40
|24
|32
|26
|28
|18
|22
|12
|14
|1650 Free
|41 (41)
|33 (33)
|
|20 (20)
|20 (4)
|24 (13)
|
|5 (5)
|
|12 (12)
|
|200 Back
|28 (28)
|29 (29)
|25 (25)
|41 (41)
|15 (15)
|6 (0)
|7 (7)
|3 (3)
|1 (0)
|
|
|100 Free
|44.5 (35)
|23 (23)
|30 (17)
|1 (0)
|
|23 (7)
|20 (20)
|4.5 (0)
|9 (9)
|
|
|200 Breast
|30 (30)
|9 (2)
|20 (0)
|19 (15)
|26 (26)
|12 (12)
|
|25 (25)
|
|
|3 (3)
|200 Fly
|31 (31)
|9 (0)
|19 (19)
|7 (7)
|13 (13)
|17 (0)
|38 (6)
|
|15 (15)
|2 (2)
|4 (4)
|400 Free Relay
|34
|30
|40
|28
|24
|32
|
|22
|26
|18
|14
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
GW
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Matic, Djurdje
|JR
|57
|50 Free
|2
|19.81
|664
|100 Fly
|1
|45.76
|766
|100 Free
|1
|43.42
|676
|
|Osina, Marek
|GR
|57
|200 IM
|1
|1:44.91
|684
|400 IM
|2
|3:46.55
|654
|200 Breast
|1
|1:57.36
|630
|
|Rodgers, Connor
|SO
|53
|500 Free
|6
|4:29.93
|499
|400 IM
|1
|3:46.25
|659
|200 Fly
|1
|1:44.47
|661
|
|Whelan, Matthew
|GR
|52
|50 Free
|1
|19.74
|677
|100 Fly
|3
|46.79
|680
|100 Free
|3
|44.21
|603
|
|Ringenbach, Bod
|SO
|48
|200 IM
|2
|1:46.50
|630
|400 IM
|3
|3:47.3
|642
|200 Breast
|4
|1:57.92
|613
|
|Lyubavskiy, Mik
|SR
|45
|500 Free
|4
|4:24.49
|598
|400 IM
|4
|3:51.06
|575
|1650 Free
|4
|15:33.39
|461
|
|#Nagy, Daniel
|FR
|41
|500 Free
|5
|4:25.23
|585
|100 Fly
|6
|47.58
|616
|200 Fly
|5
|1:45.98
|608
|
|Mlynarczyk, Kar
|JR
|40
|100 Back
|1
|46.84
|661
|200 Back
|1
|1:43.1
|652
|
|#Sivaramakrishn
|FR
|34
|100 Fly
|9
|48.13
|570
|100 Back
|3
|47.69
|600
|200 Back
|9
|1:46.27
|545
|
|Patterson, Ryan
|GR
|34
|50 Free
|16
|20.85
|439
|100 Back
|2
|47.53
|612
|200 Back
|3
|1:45.09
|586
|
|Moldovanu, Phil
|SO
|33
|500 Free
|3
|4:23.41
|616
|1650 Free
|2
|15:09.6
|590
|
|#Lin, Preston
|FR
|29
|100 Breast
|2
|53.94
|627
|200 Breast
|7
|1:59.93
|551
|
|Conley, Brendan
|SR
|26
|500 Free
|8
|4:32.26
|453
|200 Free
|15
|1:40.7
|416
|1650 Free
|6
|15:40.85
|417
|
|Bystrom, Spence
|SR
|24
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|302.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|301.05
|
|
|Kawakami, Tyler
|SR
|19
|50 Free
|10
|20.38
|548
|100 Breast
|12
|55.71
|492
|100 Free
|10
|44.55
|569
|
|Madsen, Oscar
|SR
|14
|500 Free
|10
|4:29.00
|517
|200 Free
|10
|1:39.1
|503
|
|Koo, Dylan
|JR
|12
|100 Fly
|8
|48.5
|537
|100 Free
|16
|45.43
|475
|
|Clark, Justin
|SO
|11
|100 Back
|11
|49.41
|464
|200 Back
|12
|1:47.80
|487
|
George Mason
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|#Anderson, Tate
|FR
|53
|200 IM
|3
|1:47.01
|613
|200 Free
|1
|1:35.93
|653
|200 Back
|2
|1:44.61
|603
|
|Roberts, Zane
|SO
|37
|50 Free
|4
|20.15
|598
|100 Breast
|10
|55.32
|524
|100 Free
|4
|44.37
|587
|
|Franklin, Alexa
|SO
|34
|50 Free
|11
|20.44
|535
|100 Fly
|5
|47.53
|620
|100 Back
|5
|48.27
|557
|
|Lentine, Tyler
|SO
|32
|100 Breast
|3
|54.0
|623
|200 Breast
|3
|1:57.73
|619
|
|Fletcher, Josh
|SR
|30
|50 Free
|8
|20.49
|524
|100 Fly
|12
|48.77
|512
|100 Free
|5
|44.47
|577
|
|#Brookover, Jac
|SO
|29
|100 Fly
|10
|48.39
|547
|100 Back
|10
|49.4
|465
|200 Back
|4
|1:45.48
|573
|
|Nguyen, Anthony
|JR
|26
|200 IM
|11
|1:48.84
|545
|200 Free
|9
|1:39.07
|504
|100 Free
|8
|45.16
|505
|
|Chapman, Thomas
|SR
|23
|200 IM
|10
|1:48.83
|546
|400 IM
|9
|3:55.87
|479
|200 Breast
|10
|2:00.67
|527
|
|Lucht, Sammy
|SR
|15
|200 IM
|14
|1:51.35
|442
|100 Fly
|14
|49.16
|474
|100 Breast
|9
|54.71
|571
|
|Durocher, Joe
|SO
|12
|200 Back
|7
|1:46.9
|521
|
|Maranto, Nick
|SO
|11
|400 IM
|8
|4:03.16
|316
|
|Castegnaro, Ian
|JR
|9
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|240.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|226.0
|
|
|Knouse, Jackson
|SR
|8
|200 Free
|14
|1:40.36
|434
|1650 Free
|12
|15:58.81
|311
|
|#Hochard, Josh
|FR
|7.5
|50 Free
|13
|20.72
|471
|100 Fly
|15
|49.48
|443
|100 Free
|15
|45.41
|477
|
|#Rivas, Sam
|FR
|7
|200 Fly
|10
|1:50.86
|408
|
|Flynch, Indigo
|SO
|6
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|228.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|207.2
|
|
|#Fermayer, Max
|FR
|2
|1650 Free
|15
|16:05.42
|275
|
Massachusetts
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Artis, Jack
|JR
|41
|200 IM
|7
|1:51.16
|450
|100 Breast
|7
|55.26
|528
|200 Breast
|2
|1:57.59
|623
|
|Eastham, Eric
|JR
|39
|500 Free
|7
|4:30.49
|488
|200 Free
|5
|1:37.66
|575
|200 Back
|6
|1:46.79
|526
|
|MacDonald, Jami
|SR
|37
|200 IM
|8
|1:55.99
|249
|400 IM
|5
|3:52.82
|541
|200 Fly
|7
|1:47.68
|543
|
|Cotner, Tommy
|JR
|36
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|314.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|311.8
|
|
|Haddad, Sam
|JR
|35
|200 IM
|6
|1:48.08
|574
|400 IM
|6
|3:53.50
|528
|200 Breast
|9
|2:00.17
|543
|
|#Bell, Andrew
|FR
|31
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|297.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|345.25
|
|
|Dubois, Wilson
|JR
|28
|500 Free
|9
|4:28.38
|529
|400 IM
|10
|3:58.83
|413
|1650 Free
|7
|15:44.23
|396
|
|Bailey, Jake
|SO
|17
|500 Free
|14
|4:32.59
|446
|1650 Free
|14
|16:04.6
|279
|200 Fly
|8
|1:52.42
|340
|
|#O’Dell, Sean
|FR
|15
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|262.3
|
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|229.25
|
|
|#Quigg, Sammy
|FR
|13
|50 Free
|15
|20.82
|447
|200 Free
|11
|1:39.63
|474
|100 Free
|12
|44.76
|548
|
|Kiefer, Emerson
|SR
|13
|500 Free
|16
|4:37.77
|342
|200 Free
|7
|1:37.92
|562
|
|Witt, Noah
|SR
|10
|100 Back
|14
|49.72
|438
|200 Back
|10
|1:46.75
|527
|
|Borg, Freddie
|JR
|6
|100 Breast
|11
|55.55
|505
|
|Blanc, Charles
|JR
|3
|200 Fly
|14
|1:52.87
|321
|
|Montori, Juan
|JR
|2
|500 Free
|15
|4:37.56
|346
|
|Vieira, Colby
|SR
|0
|1650 Free
|22
|16:31.66
|155
|
Davidson
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|#Felt, Dylan
|FR
|57
|500 Free
|1
|4:20.02
|671
|200 Free
|2
|1:35.95
|652
|1650 Free
|1
|15:09.08
|593
|
|Brann, Ian
|JR
|28
|50 Free
|5
|20.35
|555
|100 Back
|15
|50.13
|403
|100 Free
|7
|44.83
|540
|
|#Gourlay, James
|FR
|27
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|290.75
|
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|311.55
|
|
|Schou, Andrew
|SO
|25
|100 Breast
|5
|54.42
|593
|200 Breast
|8
|2:01.45
|500
|
|Kemp, Jeremy
|SO
|24
|100 Back
|6
|48.62
|529
|200 Back
|8
|1:47.00
|518
|
|McClain, Ben
|SO
|24
|500 Free
|12
|4:30.77
|483
|200 Free
|6
|1:37.69
|573
|100 Free
|11
|44.74
|550
|
|Cutforth, Ben
|JR
|19
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|265.75
|
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|297.8
|
|
|#Smith, Fletche
|FR
|17
|200 Free
|13
|1:40.27
|439
|200 Fly
|6
|1:47.58
|547
|
|#McDonough, Lia
|FR
|16
|200 IM
|12
|1:50.80
|466
|100 Back
|9
|49.27
|476
|200 Back
|15
|1:49.14
|433
|
|Curry, Owen
|JR
|12.5
|400 IM
|13
|4:00.76
|370
|1650 Free
|9
|15:49.78
|364
|
|Logan, Henry
|SO
|11
|1650 Free
|8
|15:47.03
|380
|
|Sheldon, Drew
|SR
|10
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|234.55
|
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|246.35
|
|
|Broderick, Thom
|SR
|9
|100 Back
|12
|49.55
|452
|200 Back
|13
|1:47.98
|480
|
|Charles, Miles
|SO
|8
|100 Fly
|13
|48.79
|510
|200 Fly
|13
|1:52.4
|341
|
|Ware, Guil
|SO
|7
|50 Free
|14
|20.81
|449
|100 Free
|13
|45.32
|487
|
|McLaren, Cael
|JR
|4
|100 Breast
|13
|56.06
|463
|
|#McDonald, Jack
|FR
|2
|1650 Free
|16
|16:05.97
|272
|200 Fly
|16
|2:00.31
|91
|
|#Shute, Ryan
|FR
|2
|400 IM
|15
|4:01.19
|360
|
Fordham
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Raptis, Paris
|GR
|52
|100 Fly
|2
|46.67
|690
|100 Breast
|1
|53.45
|662
|200 Fly
|4
|1:45.71
|617
|
|Wilhelm, Alex
|JR
|42
|200 IM
|5
|1:47.54
|594
|200 Free
|4
|1:37.44
|585
|100 Free
|6
|44.64
|560
|
|#Taylor, Christ
|FR
|37
|50 Free
|3
|20.05
|616
|100 Back
|4
|47.96
|580
|200 Back
|11
|1:47.74
|489
|
|Zherebetskyy, T
|GR
|36
|50 Free
|6
|20.42
|539
|100 Fly
|11
|48.4
|546
|100 Free
|2
|43.79
|642
|
|Althoff, Noah
|JR
|35
|200 IM
|9
|1:48.1
|573
|100 Breast
|6
|54.75
|568
|200 Breast
|6
|1:59.07
|578
|
|Langlois, Danie
|SO
|20
|200 IM
|13
|1:50.83
|464
|400 IM
|7
|3:57.93
|434
|200 Breast
|13
|2:02.01
|481
|
|Davidoff, Ryan
|JR
|5
|200 Fly
|12
|1:51.86
|364
|
|Shah, Alexander
|SO
|5
|50 Free
|12
|20.69
|478
|
|Kanjanakaset, T
|SO
|3
|100 Free
|14
|45.34
|485
|
|#Staunch, Ryan
|FR
|2
|200 Fly
|15
|1:55.08
|234
|
|#Petit, Marco
|FR
|2
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|189.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|156.6
|
|
|Onu, Vitalis
|SO
|1.5
|100 Fly
|15
|49.48
|443
|
St Bonaventure
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Behr, Alexander
|SO
|44
|50 Free
|7
|20.45
|533
|100 Fly
|4
|47.44
|628
|200 Fly
|2
|1:45.41
|628
|
|Murray, Max
|JR
|44
|500 Free
|2
|4:22.92
|624
|200 Free
|8
|1:38.75
|521
|1650 Free
|3
|15:27.81
|493
|
|#Giera, Ben
|FR
|36
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|302.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|354.8
|
|
|Dekaney, Lucas
|JR
|29
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|301.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|299.2
|
|
|Synowiec, Mikol
|SO
|19
|500 Free
|13
|4:31.35
|471
|400 IM
|16
|4:02.11
|340
|1650 Free
|5
|15:38.89
|428
|
|Hutchinson, Dav
|SO
|16
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|228.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|298.65
|
|
|#O’Neil, Ben
|FR
|15
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|265.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|252.2
|
|
|#Termine, Luigi
|FR
|14
|100 Back
|8
|49.86
|426
|200 Back
|14
|1:48.05
|477
|
|Nakaya, Nick
|SR
|10
|200 IM
|16
|1:52.72
|383
|100 Breast
|14
|56.07
|462
|200 Breast
|11
|2:01.62
|494
|
|#Goren, Boray
|FR
|9
|200 Fly
|9
|1:49.32
|475
|
|Bannon, Josh
|SR
|6
|400 IM
|11
|3:59.75
|393
|1650 Free
|17
|16:07.7
|263
|
|Botero, Tomas
|SR
|5
|200 Free
|12
|1:40.16
|446
|1650 Free
|19
|16:13.11
|236
|
|Murphey, Teddy
|JR
|2
|200 Breast
|15
|2:02.86
|451
|
|Wargin, Knute
|SO
|1
|1650 Free
|20
|16:23.03
|190
|200 Breast
|16
|2:06.37
|326
|
|Witte, Griff
|SR
|1
|100 Back
|16
|50.8
|347
|
La Salle
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Wolbert, Zack
|GR
|43
|200 IM
|4
|1:47.07
|610
|100 Fly
|7
|47.89
|590
|200 Fly
|3
|1:45.51
|624
|
|#Jedbratt, Feli
|FR
|34
|50 Free
|9
|20.12
|602
|200 Free
|3
|1:36.19
|641
|100 Free
|9
|43.94
|628
|
|Henninger, Sam
|SR
|22
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|294.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|290.45
|
|
|#Gusic, Tarik
|FR
|18
|100 Back
|13
|49.66
|443
|200 Back
|5
|1:46.12
|550
|
|#Williamson, Ge
|FR
|14
|500 Free
|11
|4:30.32
|492
|200 Free
|16
|1:41.56
|368
|1650 Free
|10
|15:51.92
|351
|
|#Randall, Carte
|FR
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|202.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|291.95
|
|
|Rosales, Jason
|SR
|2
|100 Breast
|15
|56.22
|449
|
|Kramer, Jake
|SR
|0
|1650 Free
|21
|16:29.87
|162
|
Saint Louis
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Verdico, Daniel
|SR
|29
|100 Breast
|4
|54.27
|604
|200 Breast
|5
|1:58.05
|609
|
|#Sanchez, Brae
|FR
|14
|100 Breast
|8
|55.32
|524
|200 Breast
|14
|2:02.68
|457
|
|Daw, Alex
|JR
|14
|200 IM
|15
|1:52.62
|387
|100 Back
|7
|48.9
|506
|
|Endom, Phillip
|SO
|9.5
|400 IM
|13
|4:00.76
|370
|200 Fly
|11
|1:51.62
|375
|
|#Ament, Teddy
|FR
|6
|1650 Free
|11
|15:53.11
|344
|
|Gamilla, Jeddri
|SO
|6
|100 Breast
|16
|56.27
|445
|200 Breast
|12
|2:01.89
|485
|
|Waldusky, Prest
|SR
|5
|400 IM
|12
|4:00.68
|372
|
|Locke, Jack
|JR
|4
|1650 Free
|13
|16:00.38
|303
|
|#Jekov, Daniel
|FR
|1
|200 Back
|16
|1:50.94
|360
|
|Liu, Franklin
|SO
|0
|1650 Free
|18
|16:10.08
|251
|
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
GW
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Knox, Julia
|SO
|53
|200 IM
|1
|1:57.81
|704
|400 IM
|2
|4:15.07
|619
|200 Breast
|3
|2:12.39
|655
|
|#Wright, Phoebe
|FR
|53
|500 Free
|3
|4:49.12
|612
|200 Free
|1
|1:47.71
|629
|200 Back
|2
|1:56.04
|652
|
|Smyers, Molly
|SO
|52
|500 Free
|4
|4:49.83
|602
|400 IM
|1
|4:14.18
|633
|1650 Free
|2
|16:36.22
|552
|
|#Topolewski, Av
|FR
|51
|500 Free
|1
|4:46.99
|642
|1650 Free
|1
|16:27.78
|589
|200 Fly
|8
|2:03.17
|475
|
|Schaal, Barbara
|SO
|46
|100 Fly
|1
|53.8
|634
|100 Back
|2
|54.0
|625
|200 Back
|9
|1:56.82
|630
|
|DeAngelis, Ava
|SO
|42
|400 IM
|8
|4:30.73
|325
|100 Breast
|2
|1:01.01
|668
|200 Breast
|5
|2:15.47
|576
|
|Rickert, Marlee
|JR
|41
|50 Free
|10
|23.26
|562
|100 Back
|4
|54.33
|605
|100 Free
|1
|49.71
|641
|
|Freitas, Moriah
|SO
|36
|100 Fly
|3
|54.11
|613
|200 Fly
|1
|1:59.38
|612
|
|Senn, Siena
|GR
|32
|500 Free
|6
|4:51.49
|578
|200 Free
|2
|1:49.08
|573
|100 Free
|15
|51.68
|464
|
|Hernandez, Chlo
|SO
|31
|50 Free
|3
|22.91
|625
|100 Free
|4
|50.26
|595
|
|Doak, Jamie
|JR
|30
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|271.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|262.55
|
|
|#Paquette, Oliv
|FR
|29
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|265.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|293.7
|
|
|Reyblat, Dara
|SO
|27
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|270.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|232.5
|
|
|Olivardia, Grac
|GR
|19
|200 Free
|3
|1:49.20
|568
|100 Free
|14
|51.22
|509
|
|Inall, Caitlin
|SR
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|270.1
|
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|233.5
|
|
|Bernosky, Taylo
|SO
|14
|500 Free
|11
|4:53.56
|546
|200 Free
|13
|1:50.29
|520
|1650 Free
|13
|17:10.48
|377
|
|Petersen, Stine
|SR
|13
|100 Breast
|6
|1:02.2
|600
|
|#Clark, Abby
|FR
|9
|100 Back
|10
|55.37
|538
|200 Back
|15
|2:01.65
|480
|
|Rosen, Olivia
|SO
|7
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|252.25
|
|
|McCormick, Kayl
|SO
|5
|100 Fly
|12
|55.13
|540
|
|Brown, Becca
|SR
|4.5
|100 Free
|12
|51.02
|527
|
|#Coyne, Rylee
|FR
|2
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|208.7
|
|
Richmond
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Fuller, Abby
|SO
|44
|50 Free
|2
|22.78
|648
|100 Fly
|4
|54.25
|603
|100 Free
|7
|51.13
|517
|
|Pennell, Kately
|JR
|43
|500 Free
|5
|4:51.04
|584
|100 Back
|3
|54.28
|608
|200 Back
|6
|1:57.65
|607
|
|O’Shaughnessy,
|SR
|35.5
|100 Fly
|7
|54.57
|581
|200 Free
|4
|1:49.61
|551
|200 Fly
|9
|2:02.19
|513
|
|Greene, Sara
|SR
|28
|200 IM
|9
|2:03.03
|542
|100 Breast
|7
|1:02.65
|573
|200 Breast
|10
|2:16.91
|535
|
|Connors, Alexa
|JR
|27
|500 Free
|7
|4:53.25
|551
|1650 Free
|4
|16:52.74
|471
|
|Carson, Megan
|JR
|25
|500 Free
|10
|4:52.75
|558
|200 Free
|9
|1:49.89
|538
|1650 Free
|9
|17:01.99
|423
|
|Davis, Laura
|SO
|18
|400 IM
|5
|4:21.67
|507
|1650 Free
|15
|17:15.47
|350
|200 Breast
|15
|2:21.13
|402
|
|Klosterman, Car
|SO
|17
|200 Free
|12
|1:50.13
|528
|200 Back
|7
|1:58.14
|593
|
|Yeomans, Lucy
|JR
|15
|50 Free
|13
|23.36
|542
|100 Free
|8
|51.26
|505
|
|#Chignell, Kati
|FR
|15
|500 Free
|15
|4:55.85
|509
|400 IM
|6
|4:22.88
|484
|
|Williams, Matti
|SR
|13
|200 IM
|7
|2:03.97
|509
|100 Back
|16
|56.5
|458
|
|#Stuart, Natali
|FR
|11
|400 IM
|13
|4:28.08
|380
|1650 Free
|10
|17:05.00
|406
|
|Medlin, Lauren
|SR
|11
|50 Free
|8
|23.56
|503
|
|#Weldon, Caroli
|FR
|8
|100 Back
|13
|55.63
|521
|200 Back
|13
|1:59.87
|540
|
|#Harrington, Sa
|FR
|2
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|230.5
|
|
|#Hughes, Caitly
|FR
|2
|200 Free
|15
|1:51.83
|448
|
|Miller, Jenna
|SR
|1
|400 IM
|16
|4:31.47
|310
|
George Mason
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Tyler, Ali
|SO
|60
|50 Free
|1
|22.77
|649
|100 Back
|1
|53.12
|676
|200 Back
|1
|1:55.79
|659
|
|Clabeaux, Jacqu
|SR
|57
|200 IM
|2
|1:59.63
|650
|100 Breast
|1
|59.81
|737
|200 Breast
|1
|2:11.27
|682
|
|De Jong, Emma
|SO
|37
|200 IM
|11
|2:03.26
|534
|100 Breast
|5
|1:02.08
|607
|100 Free
|2
|49.92
|624
|
|Murtaugh, Abiga
|JR
|30
|100 Fly
|5
|54.33
|598
|200 Fly
|3
|1:59.6
|604
|
|Nalls, Madison
|GS
|24
|200 Free
|8
|1:50.46
|513
|100 Free
|6
|50.76
|551
|
|Whelan, Anna
|SO
|12
|200 IM
|15
|2:04.77
|479
|400 IM
|12
|4:26.11
|420
|200 Back
|12
|1:59.72
|545
|
|#Brehmer, Peyto
|FR
|7
|50 Free
|10
|23.26
|562
|100 Fly
|16
|55.67
|498
|
|Riley, Leah
|SR
|6
|100 Fly
|11
|55.08
|544
|
|Burke, Emma
|SO
|3
|200 Fly
|14
|2:05.52
|380
|
|Branch, Sydney
|SO
|0
|1650 Free
|31
|17:57.67
|153
|
|#Sweeney, Grace
|FR
|0
|1650 Free
|30
|17:57.06
|155
|
Duquesne
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Scholer, Haley
|SO
|43
|200 IM
|6
|2:02.23
|569
|100 Back
|5
|54.43
|599
|200 Back
|3
|1:56.34
|644
|
|Read, Amy
|GS
|37
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|286.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|298.75
|
|
|#Severini, Sydn
|FR
|29
|200 IM
|12
|2:03.59
|522
|100 Breast
|9
|1:03.65
|509
|200 Breast
|4
|2:15.08
|586
|
|Linkous, Reagan
|JR
|27
|400 IM
|10
|4:24.8
|446
|100 Back
|9
|55.36
|539
|200 Back
|8
|1:59.89
|539
|
|O’Donnell, Sidn
|SR
|27
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|260.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|270.3
|
|
|Taylor, Hayley
|SO
|26.5
|100 Back
|6
|54.64
|586
|200 Back
|5
|1:57.61
|608
|
|Egan, Orla
|SO
|26
|500 Free
|9
|4:51.64
|575
|200 Free
|14
|1:51.6
|459
|1650 Free
|5
|16:53.69
|466
|
|Menzer, Emma
|SR
|19
|400 IM
|4
|4:19.18
|552
|200 Breast
|13
|2:20.65
|418
|
|#Felitsky, Ashl
|FR
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|235.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|253.6
|
|
|#Rzeznik, Claud
|FR
|7
|200 Fly
|10
|2:04.18
|435
|
|Brennan, Molly
|JR
|7
|500 Free
|16
|4:57.77
|476
|200 Free
|11
|1:50.08
|530
|
|#Mooney, Aislin
|FR
|6
|1650 Free
|11
|17:08.17
|389
|
|Mele, Abby
|JR
|6
|100 Breast
|11
|1:04.01
|485
|
|#Johnson, Kayla
|FR
|2
|50 Free
|16
|23.55
|505
|200 Free
|16
|1:52.22
|429
|
|Sherman, Sydney
|SR
|1
|100 Free
|16
|51.71
|461
|
Fordham
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Martin, Ainhoa
|SO
|47
|200 IM
|4
|2:00.41
|626
|100 Breast
|4
|1:01.9
|618
|200 Breast
|2
|2:11.98
|665
|
|Culver, Clare
|SR
|46
|500 Free
|2
|4:47.25
|638
|200 Free
|6
|1:49.79
|543
|1650 Free
|3
|16:41.92
|525
|
|Martin, Leire
|SO
|45
|200 IM
|5
|2:00.95
|610
|400 IM
|3
|4:15.8
|608
|200 Back
|4
|1:57.39
|614
|
|Haffety, Millie
|GR
|27
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|268.1
|
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|312.7
|
|
|Shaughnessy, Em
|SO
|25
|100 Breast
|3
|1:01.77
|625
|200 Breast
|9
|2:16.2
|556
|
|Zebrowski, Jess
|SO
|25
|100 Fly
|6
|54.48
|587
|200 Fly
|7
|2:02.57
|498
|
|Morris, Megan
|GR
|24
|50 Free
|6
|23.21
|571
|100 Back
|8
|54.82
|574
|
|Lin, Alison
|SR
|15
|200 IM
|14
|2:04.11
|503
|400 IM
|7
|4:25.04
|442
|1650 Free
|23
|17:34.61
|251
|
|Flowers, Cai
|SO
|6
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|248.05
|
|
|Krog, Emilie
|SO
|6
|400 IM
|11
|4:25.64
|430
|1650 Free
|18
|17:22.14
|314
|
|de Oliveira Pel
|GR
|6
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|253.25
|
|
|Brooks, Ellen
|JR
|4
|1650 Free
|14
|17:11.77
|370
|200 Fly
|16
|2:08.27
|274
|
|Graves, Ellie
|JR
|1
|1650 Free
|16
|17:16.84
|342
|
|Rosa, Luisa
|JR
|0
|1650 Free
|24
|17:35.4
|247
|
Davidson
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Stanley, Shelby
|SR
|50
|200 IM
|3
|2:00.27
|631
|100 Fly
|2
|53.86
|630
|200 Fly
|2
|1:59.47
|609
|
|Valmassei, Anni
|SO
|26
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|265.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|246.35
|
|
|Francis, Abby
|SR
|21
|100 Breast
|12
|1:04.32
|464
|100 Free
|3
|50.0
|617
|
|Stewart-Bates,
|JR
|18
|500 Free
|13
|4:55.64
|512
|1650 Free
|6
|16:53.87
|465
|200 Breast
|16
|2:24.00
|307
|
|Jacks, Chale
|JR
|14
|100 Fly
|10
|54.94
|554
|100 Free
|10
|50.55
|570
|
|Pottle, Kate
|SR
|14
|500 Free
|14
|4:55.66
|512
|1650 Free
|8
|16:57.01
|449
|
|Tripsa, Martha
|JR
|12
|50 Free
|7
|23.33
|548
|
|Newman, Anna
|SO
|10
|200 IM
|16
|2:04.91
|474
|100 Breast
|14
|1:04.54
|448
|200 Breast
|11
|2:19.25
|463
|
|Jepson, Anna
|JR
|10
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|236.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|240.95
|
|
|Lassell, Mariss
|SR
|9
|100 Back
|14
|56.13
|485
|200 Back
|11
|1:58.57
|580
|
|#Sandock, Leah
|FR
|6
|100 Back
|11
|55.43
|534
|
|Greer, Rani
|SO
|5
|200 Breast
|12
|2:19.6
|452
|
|#Huang, Cynthia
|FR
|3
|400 IM
|14
|4:28.1
|379
|
|#Nader, Lea
|FR
|0
|1650 Free
|28
|17:49.96
|183
|
|Insana, Anna
|SO
|0
|1650 Free
|26
|17:44.67
|205
|
Massachusetts
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Desmond, Maggie
|JR
|39
|50 Free
|5
|23.11
|589
|100 Breast
|8
|1:02.85
|561
|100 Free
|5
|50.57
|568
|
|Olivieri, Beatr
|GR
|32.5
|500 Free
|12
|4:54.24
|535
|200 Free
|4
|1:49.61
|551
|200 Fly
|6
|2:00.16
|586
|
|Pierce, Summer
|SR
|27
|200 IM
|13
|2:03.73
|517
|100 Fly
|9
|54.65
|575
|200 Fly
|5
|2:00.13
|587
|
|Mitchell, Megan
|JR
|19.5
|100 Back
|6
|54.64
|586
|200 Back
|10
|1:57.52
|611
|
|Mahoney, Caroli
|JR
|14
|50 Free
|10
|23.26
|562
|100 Back
|15
|56.39
|466
|100 Free
|11
|50.83
|545
|
|Petrovich, Emma
|SR
|12
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|243.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|218.45
|
|
|Calderon, Ashle
|JR
|10
|100 Fly
|13
|55.22
|533
|200 Fly
|11
|2:04.22
|433
|
|Mitchell, Katie
|SR
|5
|200 Fly
|12
|2:04.44
|424
|
|#Nelson, Molly
|FR
|0
|1650 Free
|32
|18:23.69
|77
|
|#Alexen, Lexi
|FR
|0
|1650 Free
|27
|17:45.46
|201
|
|Snyder, Bella
|SR
|0
|1650 Free
|20
|17:27.97
|284
|
La Salle
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|#Herbreder, Gab
|FR
|26
|200 IM
|8
|2:05.21
|462
|100 Fly
|15
|55.34
|524
|200 Breast
|6
|2:17.95
|504
|
|Shaya, Phoebe
|GR
|23
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|277.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|262.8
|
|
|#Ungo, Carlota
|FR
|21
|400 IM
|15
|4:30.13
|337
|100 Breast
|10
|1:03.95
|489
|200 Breast
|7
|2:19.24
|464
|
|Rafferty, Toni
|SR
|19.5
|50 Free
|4
|23.1
|591
|100 Free
|12
|51.02
|527
|
|#Rogell, Felici
|FR
|9
|400 IM
|9
|4:24.48
|453
|
|#Strom, Thilda
|FR
|5
|1650 Free
|12
|17:10.12
|379
|
|#Marin-Martinez
|FR
|3
|200 Back
|14
|2:00.8
|509
|
|#van Selm, Emma
|FR
|2
|50 Free
|15
|23.53
|509
|
|#Baldessari, Le
|FR
|0
|1650 Free
|25
|17:39.82
|226
|
|Moser, Annie
|GR
|0
|1650 Free
|22
|17:30.96
|269
|
|Byrne, Anwen
|JR
|0
|1650 Free
|17
|17:17.75
|338
|
St Bonaventure
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Cabrera, Silvan
|SO
|33
|200 IM
|10
|2:03.19
|536
|100 Fly
|8
|54.58
|580
|200 Fly
|4
|1:59.70
|601
|
|Myers, Halle
|SO
|21
|50 Free
|9
|23.18
|577
|100 Fly
|14
|55.29
|528
|100 Free
|9
|50.3
|592
|
|#Beyer, Kate
|FR
|12
|200 Free
|7
|1:50.44
|514
|
|Lenda, Allison
|SR
|6
|100 Back
|12
|55.57
|525
|200 Back
|16
|2:02.45
|451
|
|Thomas, Beth
|SR
|4
|100 Breast
|13
|1:04.53
|449
|
|Kraus, Ellie
|SO
|3
|50 Free
|14
|23.44
|527
|
|Mangini, Maria
|SR
|0
|1650 Free
|33
|18:41.69
|45
|
Saint Louis
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Leonard, Emily
|JR
|30
|500 Free
|8
|4:55.02
|522
|200 Free
|10
|1:49.95
|536
|1650 Free
|7
|16:56.94
|449
|
|Yeo, Mia
|SO
|2
|200 Fly
|15
|2:05.57
|378
|
|#Cashman, Kenna
|FR
|2
|100 Breast
|15
|1:04.62
|443
|
|Kishish, Sophie
|SR
|0
|1650 Free
|19
|17:23.12
|309
|
Rhode Island
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|#Hsu, Lily
|FR
|5
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|161.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|235.25
|
|
|#Hacker, Ella
|FR
|4
|200 Fly
|13
|2:04.81
|409
|
|Benavides, Hann
|SO
|4
|100 Breast
|16
|1:04.65
|441
|200 Breast
|14
|2:20.82
|412
|
|Baumann, Marta
|SR
|3
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|232.55
|
|
|#Kelly, Rylee
|FR
|0
|1650 Free
|29
|17:51.4
|177
|
|Tetreault, Madd
|SO
|0
|1650 Free
|21
|17:29.1
|278
|