2023 A10 Men and Women Swimming and Diving Box Score

ATLANTIC 10 CHAMPIONSHIPS (MEN’S AND WOMEN’S)

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH

Champions: Women: George Washington (2x) Men: George Washington (3x)

First a few notes

Men

The highest scoring class was the Junior class from Massachusetts with 190 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from George Mason with 161.

GW return the most individual points with 358.0 returning. Davidson are next best with 283.5.

The most points any team had in a single event was GW with 76 in the 500 Free. Next best was GW with 69 in the 100 Fly.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Djurdje Matic a JR from GW with a 45.76 in the 100 Fly.

Women

The highest scoring class was the Sophomore class from GW with 313 individual points. They were followed by the Sophomore class from Fordham with 154.

GW return the most individual points with 528.5 returning. Richmond are next best with 227.

The most points any team had in a single event was GW with 70 in the 500 Free. Next best was GW with 63.0 in the 1 mtr Diving.

The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Jacqu Clabeaux a SR from George Mason with a 59.81 in the 100 Breast.

Final Scores Men

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 GW 783 605 154 24 45 4 2 2 George Mason 507.5 326.5 166 15 35 5 4 3 Massachusetts 458 244 132 82 28 5 6 4 Davidson 456.5 246.5 154 56 31 5 6 5 Fordham 408.5 238.5 168 2 23 5 2 6 St Bonaventure 357 155 106 96 20 4 8 7 La Salle 278 111 132 35 12 5 4 8 Saint Louis 188.5 88.5 100 0 14 4 0

Final Scores Women

Team Total Individual Swimming Points Relay Points Diving Points Scoring Individual Count Scoring Relay Count Scoring Diving Count 1 GW 795.5 502.5 180 113 38 5 10 2 Richmond 479.5 313.5 164 2 35 5 1 3 George Mason 414 236 178 0 20 5 0 4 Duquesne 413.5 199.5 137 77 24 5 6 5 Fordham 413 238 136 39 21 5 4 6 Davidson 310 162 112 36 21 4 4 7 Massachusetts 255 147 96 12 17 4 2 8 La Salle 218.5 85.5 110 23 12 5 2 9 St Bonaventure 190 79 111 0 11 5 0 10 Saint Louis 119 34 85 0 5 5 0 11 Rhode Island 83 8 67 8 3 5 3

Individual Scores by Year Men

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

GW George Mason Massachusetts Davidson Fordham St Bonaventure La Salle Saint Louis FR 104 69.5 59 121 41 74 79 21 SO 145 161 17 99 29.5 80 0 15.5 JR 109 35 190 63.5 82 75 0 18 SR 128 76 60 19 0 22 24 34 GS 143 0 0 0 88 0 43 0 Returning 358 265.5 266 283.5 152.5 229 79 54.5

Individual Scores by Year Women

Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed

GW Richmond George Mason Duquesne Fordham Davidson Massachusetts La Salle St Bonaventure Saint Louis Rhode Island FR 144 38 7.5 57 0 9 0 66 12 2 9 SO 313 79 112 95.5 154 41 0 0 57 2 4 JR 71 110 30 40 5 54 83.5 0 0 30 0 SR 35.5 88.5 63 47 61 94 44 19.5 10 0 3 GS 51 0 24 37 57 0 32.5 23 0 0 0 Returning 527 227 149.5 192.5 159 104 83.5 66 69 34 13

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

GW George Mason Massachusetts Davidson Fordham St Bonaventure La Salle Saint Louis 200 Medley Relay 40 34 22 28 32 30 26 24 800 Free Relay 80 66 52 62 56 56 54 24 500 Free 156 66 79 87 56 77 60 24 200 IM 193 98 115 92 83 78 75 26 50 Free 238 134 117 109 117 90 84 26 1 mtr Diving 255 144 162 133 118 133 99 26 200 Free Relay 295 178 184 163 150 157 127 52 400 IM 363 198 218 168.5 162 164 127 60.5 100 Fly 432 228.5 218 172.5 186.5 179 139 60.5 200 Free 441 260.5 250 206.5 201.5 195 156 60.5 100 Breast 463 292.5 268 224.5 234.5 198 158 87.5 100 Back 522 313.5 271 253.5 249.5 210 162 99.5 400 Medley Relay 522 347.5 301 285.5 289.5 210 188 127.5 1650 Free 567 354.5 316 326.5 289.5 240 195 137.5 200 Back 617 398.5 336 343.5 295.5 243 209 138.5 100 Free 661 440.5 341 365.5 328.5 243 218 138.5 200 Breast 708 463.5 367 376.5 345.5 252 218 160.5 200 Fly 742 470.5 393 394.5 367.5 278 234 166.5 3 mtr Diving 749 475.5 430 426.5 368.5 331 254 166.5 400 Free Relay 783 507.5 458 456.5 408.5 357 278 188.5

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

GW Richmond George Mason Duquesne Fordham Davidson Massachusetts La Salle St Bonaventure Saint Louis Rhode Island 200 Medley Relay 32 40 34 24 30 28 26 18 22 13 13 1 mtr Diving 95 40 34 60 43 47 37 27 22 13 17 800 Free Relay 135 72 64 94 71 73 55 49 36 37 29 500 Free 205 107 64 104 88 80 60 49 36 48 29 200 IM 225 128 89 122 120 97 64 60 43 48 29 50 Free 247 160 115 123 133 109 84 77 55 48 29 200 Free Relay 287 192 149 150 155 109 108 107 82 66 43 400 IM 335 224 154 172 189 112 108 118 82 66 43 100 Fly 376 251 175 172 202 136 121 120 96 66 43 200 Free 433 281.5 186 182 215 136 135.5 120 108 73 43 100 Breast 463 293.5 220 197 246 144 146.5 127 112 75 44 100 Back 502 314.5 240 232.5 257 153 161 127 117 75 44 3 mtr Diving 552 316.5 240 273.5 283 170 162 141 117 75 48 400 Medley Relay 586 346.5 280 297.5 315 196 190 159 139 87 62 1650 Free 627 379.5 280 317.5 335 220 190 164 139 99 62 200 Back 655 408.5 305 358.5 350 226 197 167 140 99 62 100 Free 699.5 431.5 335 359.5 350 249 217 171.5 149 99 62 200 Breast 729.5 440.5 355 378.5 376 261 217 196.5 149 99 65 200 Fly 760.5 449.5 374 385.5 389 278 255 196.5 164 101 69 400 Free Relay 794.5 479.5 414 413.5 413 310 255 218.5 190 119 83

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

GW George Mason Massachusetts Davidson Fordham St Bonaventure La Salle Saint Louis 200 Medley Relay 40 34 22 28 32 30 26 24 800 Free Relay 40 32 30 34 24 26 28 500 Free 76 (43) 27 (26) 25 (25) 21 (21) 6 (6) 200 IM 37 (17) 32 (22) 36 (25) 5 (5) 27 (27) 1 (0) 15 (0) 2 (2) 50 Free 45 (17) 36 (25) 2 (2) 17 (17) 34 (21) 12 (12) 9 (9) 1 mtr Diving 17 (0) 10 (10) 45 (45) 24 (19) 1 (1) 43 (43) 15 (2) 200 Free Relay 40 34 22 30 32 24 28 26 400 IM 68 (36) 20 (11) 34 (20) 5.5 (5.5) 12 (12) 7 (1) 8.5 (3.5) 100 Fly 69 (53) 30.5 (22.5) 4 (4) 24.5 (1.5) 15 (15) 12 (0) 200 Free 9 (0) 32 (29) 32 (20) 34 (34) 15 (15) 16 (11) 17 (17) 100 Breast 22 (17) 32 (23) 18 (18) 18 (18) 33 (13) 3 (0) 2 (0) 27 (12) 100 Back 59 (42) 21 (21) 3 (0) 29 (24) 15 (15) 12 (11) 4 (4) 12 (12) 400 Medley Relay 34 30 32 40 26 28 1650 Free 45 (17) 7 (2) 15 (15) 41 (41) 30 (30) 7 (7) 10 (10) 200 Back 50 (34) 44 (44) 20 (13) 17 (13) 6 (6) 3 (3) 14 (14) 1 (1) 100 Free 44 (21) 42 (28) 5 (5) 22 (22) 33 (16) 9 (9) 200 Breast 47 (27) 23 (16) 26 (26) 11 (11) 17 (17) 9 (3) 22 (8) 200 Fly 34 (34) 7 (7) 26 (14) 18 (18) 22 (7) 26 (26) 16 (0) 6 (6) 3 mtr Diving 7 (0) 5 (5) 37 (37) 32 (27) 1 (1) 53 (53) 20 (11) 400 Free Relay 34 32 28 30 40 26 24 22

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years

GW Richmond George Mason Duquesne Fordham Davidson Massachusetts La Salle St Bonaventure Saint Louis Rhode Island 200 Medley Relay 32 40 34 24 30 28 26 18 22 13 13 1 mtr Diving 63 (48) 36 (4) 13 (0) 19 (19) 11 (0) 9 (0) 4 (1) 800 Free Relay 40 32 30 34 28 26 18 22 14 24 12 500 Free 70 (57) 35 (35) 10 (10) 17 (0) 7 (4) 5 (0) 11 (11) 200 IM 20 (20) 21 (0) 25 (8) 18 (18) 32 (29) 17 (1) 4 (0) 11 (11) 7 (7) 50 Free 22 (22) 32 (21) 26 (26) 1 (1) 13 (0) 12 (12) 20(20) 17 (2) 12 (12) 200 Free Relay 40 32 34 27 22 24 30 27 18 14 400 IM 48 (48) 32 (31) 5 (5) 22 (7) 34 (22) 3 (3) 11 (11) 100 Fly 41 (41) 27 (15) 21 (15) 13 (13) 24 (7) 13 (4) 2 (2) 14 (14) 200 Free 57 (24) 30.5 (16) 11 (0) 10 (10) 13 (0) 14.5 (0) 12 (12) 7 (7) 100 Breast 30 (17) 12 (0) 34 (14) 15 (15) 31 (31) 8 (3) 11 (11) 7 (7) 4 (0) 2 (2) 1 (1) 100 Back 39 (39) 21 (20) 20 (20) 35.5 (35.5) 11 (0) 9 (6) 14.5 (14.5) 5 (0) 3 mtr Diving 50 (47) 2 (2) 41 (9) 26 (6) 17 (17) 1 (0) 14 (0) 4 (4) 400 Medley Relay 34 30 40 24 32 26 28 18 22 12 14 1650 Free 41 (41) 33 (33) 20 (20) 20 (4) 24 (13) 5 (5) 12 (12) 200 Back 28 (28) 29 (29) 25 (25) 41 (41) 15 (15) 6 (0) 7 (7) 3 (3) 1 (0) 100 Free 44.5 (35) 23 (23) 30 (17) 1 (0) 23 (7) 20 (20) 4.5 (0) 9 (9) 200 Breast 30 (30) 9 (2) 20 (0) 19 (15) 26 (26) 12 (12) 25 (25) 3 (3) 200 Fly 31 (31) 9 (0) 19 (19) 7 (7) 13 (13) 17 (0) 38 (6) 15 (15) 2 (2) 4 (4) 400 Free Relay 34 30 40 28 24 32 22 26 18 14

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

GW

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Matic, Djurdje JR 57 50 Free 2 19.81 664 100 Fly 1 45.76 766 100 Free 1 43.42 676 Osina, Marek GR 57 200 IM 1 1:44.91 684 400 IM 2 3:46.55 654 200 Breast 1 1:57.36 630 Rodgers, Connor SO 53 500 Free 6 4:29.93 499 400 IM 1 3:46.25 659 200 Fly 1 1:44.47 661 Whelan, Matthew GR 52 50 Free 1 19.74 677 100 Fly 3 46.79 680 100 Free 3 44.21 603 Ringenbach, Bod SO 48 200 IM 2 1:46.50 630 400 IM 3 3:47.3 642 200 Breast 4 1:57.92 613 Lyubavskiy, Mik SR 45 500 Free 4 4:24.49 598 400 IM 4 3:51.06 575 1650 Free 4 15:33.39 461 #Nagy, Daniel FR 41 500 Free 5 4:25.23 585 100 Fly 6 47.58 616 200 Fly 5 1:45.98 608 Mlynarczyk, Kar JR 40 100 Back 1 46.84 661 200 Back 1 1:43.1 652 #Sivaramakrishn FR 34 100 Fly 9 48.13 570 100 Back 3 47.69 600 200 Back 9 1:46.27 545 Patterson, Ryan GR 34 50 Free 16 20.85 439 100 Back 2 47.53 612 200 Back 3 1:45.09 586 Moldovanu, Phil SO 33 500 Free 3 4:23.41 616 1650 Free 2 15:09.6 590 #Lin, Preston FR 29 100 Breast 2 53.94 627 200 Breast 7 1:59.93 551 Conley, Brendan SR 26 500 Free 8 4:32.26 453 200 Free 15 1:40.7 416 1650 Free 6 15:40.85 417 Bystrom, Spence SR 24 1 mtr Diving 2 302.8 3 mtr Diving 10 301.05 Kawakami, Tyler SR 19 50 Free 10 20.38 548 100 Breast 12 55.71 492 100 Free 10 44.55 569 Madsen, Oscar SR 14 500 Free 10 4:29.00 517 200 Free 10 1:39.1 503 Koo, Dylan JR 12 100 Fly 8 48.5 537 100 Free 16 45.43 475 Clark, Justin SO 11 100 Back 11 49.41 464 200 Back 12 1:47.80 487

George Mason

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power #Anderson, Tate FR 53 200 IM 3 1:47.01 613 200 Free 1 1:35.93 653 200 Back 2 1:44.61 603 Roberts, Zane SO 37 50 Free 4 20.15 598 100 Breast 10 55.32 524 100 Free 4 44.37 587 Franklin, Alexa SO 34 50 Free 11 20.44 535 100 Fly 5 47.53 620 100 Back 5 48.27 557 Lentine, Tyler SO 32 100 Breast 3 54.0 623 200 Breast 3 1:57.73 619 Fletcher, Josh SR 30 50 Free 8 20.49 524 100 Fly 12 48.77 512 100 Free 5 44.47 577 #Brookover, Jac SO 29 100 Fly 10 48.39 547 100 Back 10 49.4 465 200 Back 4 1:45.48 573 Nguyen, Anthony JR 26 200 IM 11 1:48.84 545 200 Free 9 1:39.07 504 100 Free 8 45.16 505 Chapman, Thomas SR 23 200 IM 10 1:48.83 546 400 IM 9 3:55.87 479 200 Breast 10 2:00.67 527 Lucht, Sammy SR 15 200 IM 14 1:51.35 442 100 Fly 14 49.16 474 100 Breast 9 54.71 571 Durocher, Joe SO 12 200 Back 7 1:46.9 521 Maranto, Nick SO 11 400 IM 8 4:03.16 316 Castegnaro, Ian JR 9 1 mtr Diving 11 240.8 3 mtr Diving 14 226.0 Knouse, Jackson SR 8 200 Free 14 1:40.36 434 1650 Free 12 15:58.81 311 #Hochard, Josh FR 7.5 50 Free 13 20.72 471 100 Fly 15 49.48 443 100 Free 15 45.41 477 #Rivas, Sam FR 7 200 Fly 10 1:50.86 408 Flynch, Indigo SO 6 1 mtr Diving 13 228.65 3 mtr Diving 15 207.2 #Fermayer, Max FR 2 1650 Free 15 16:05.42 275

Massachusetts

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Artis, Jack JR 41 200 IM 7 1:51.16 450 100 Breast 7 55.26 528 200 Breast 2 1:57.59 623 Eastham, Eric JR 39 500 Free 7 4:30.49 488 200 Free 5 1:37.66 575 200 Back 6 1:46.79 526 MacDonald, Jami SR 37 200 IM 8 1:55.99 249 400 IM 5 3:52.82 541 200 Fly 7 1:47.68 543 Cotner, Tommy JR 36 1 mtr Diving 1 314.6 3 mtr Diving 3 311.8 Haddad, Sam JR 35 200 IM 6 1:48.08 574 400 IM 6 3:53.50 528 200 Breast 9 2:00.17 543 #Bell, Andrew FR 31 1 mtr Diving 5 297.65 3 mtr Diving 2 345.25 Dubois, Wilson JR 28 500 Free 9 4:28.38 529 400 IM 10 3:58.83 413 1650 Free 7 15:44.23 396 Bailey, Jake SO 17 500 Free 14 4:32.59 446 1650 Free 14 16:04.6 279 200 Fly 8 1:52.42 340 #O’Dell, Sean FR 15 1 mtr Diving 8 262.3 3 mtr Diving 13 229.25 #Quigg, Sammy FR 13 50 Free 15 20.82 447 200 Free 11 1:39.63 474 100 Free 12 44.76 548 Kiefer, Emerson SR 13 500 Free 16 4:37.77 342 200 Free 7 1:37.92 562 Witt, Noah SR 10 100 Back 14 49.72 438 200 Back 10 1:46.75 527 Borg, Freddie JR 6 100 Breast 11 55.55 505 Blanc, Charles JR 3 200 Fly 14 1:52.87 321 Montori, Juan JR 2 500 Free 15 4:37.56 346 Vieira, Colby SR 0 1650 Free 22 16:31.66 155

Davidson

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power #Felt, Dylan FR 57 500 Free 1 4:20.02 671 200 Free 2 1:35.95 652 1650 Free 1 15:09.08 593 Brann, Ian JR 28 50 Free 5 20.35 555 100 Back 15 50.13 403 100 Free 7 44.83 540 #Gourlay, James FR 27 1 mtr Diving 7 290.75 3 mtr Diving 4 311.55 Schou, Andrew SO 25 100 Breast 5 54.42 593 200 Breast 8 2:01.45 500 Kemp, Jeremy SO 24 100 Back 6 48.62 529 200 Back 8 1:47.00 518 McClain, Ben SO 24 500 Free 12 4:30.77 483 200 Free 6 1:37.69 573 100 Free 11 44.74 550 Cutforth, Ben JR 19 1 mtr Diving 10 265.75 3 mtr Diving 7 297.8 #Smith, Fletche FR 17 200 Free 13 1:40.27 439 200 Fly 6 1:47.58 547 #McDonough, Lia FR 16 200 IM 12 1:50.80 466 100 Back 9 49.27 476 200 Back 15 1:49.14 433 Curry, Owen JR 12.5 400 IM 13 4:00.76 370 1650 Free 9 15:49.78 364 Logan, Henry SO 11 1650 Free 8 15:47.03 380 Sheldon, Drew SR 10 1 mtr Diving 12 234.55 3 mtr Diving 12 246.35 Broderick, Thom SR 9 100 Back 12 49.55 452 200 Back 13 1:47.98 480 Charles, Miles SO 8 100 Fly 13 48.79 510 200 Fly 13 1:52.4 341 Ware, Guil SO 7 50 Free 14 20.81 449 100 Free 13 45.32 487 McLaren, Cael JR 4 100 Breast 13 56.06 463 #McDonald, Jack FR 2 1650 Free 16 16:05.97 272 200 Fly 16 2:00.31 91 #Shute, Ryan FR 2 400 IM 15 4:01.19 360

Fordham

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Raptis, Paris GR 52 100 Fly 2 46.67 690 100 Breast 1 53.45 662 200 Fly 4 1:45.71 617 Wilhelm, Alex JR 42 200 IM 5 1:47.54 594 200 Free 4 1:37.44 585 100 Free 6 44.64 560 #Taylor, Christ FR 37 50 Free 3 20.05 616 100 Back 4 47.96 580 200 Back 11 1:47.74 489 Zherebetskyy, T GR 36 50 Free 6 20.42 539 100 Fly 11 48.4 546 100 Free 2 43.79 642 Althoff, Noah JR 35 200 IM 9 1:48.1 573 100 Breast 6 54.75 568 200 Breast 6 1:59.07 578 Langlois, Danie SO 20 200 IM 13 1:50.83 464 400 IM 7 3:57.93 434 200 Breast 13 2:02.01 481 Davidoff, Ryan JR 5 200 Fly 12 1:51.86 364 Shah, Alexander SO 5 50 Free 12 20.69 478 Kanjanakaset, T SO 3 100 Free 14 45.34 485 #Staunch, Ryan FR 2 200 Fly 15 1:55.08 234 #Petit, Marco FR 2 1 mtr Diving 16 189.7 3 mtr Diving 16 156.6 Onu, Vitalis SO 1.5 100 Fly 15 49.48 443

St Bonaventure

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Behr, Alexander SO 44 50 Free 7 20.45 533 100 Fly 4 47.44 628 200 Fly 2 1:45.41 628 Murray, Max JR 44 500 Free 2 4:22.92 624 200 Free 8 1:38.75 521 1650 Free 3 15:27.81 493 #Giera, Ben FR 36 1 mtr Diving 3 302.65 3 mtr Diving 1 354.8 Dekaney, Lucas JR 29 1 mtr Diving 4 301.6 3 mtr Diving 5 299.2 Synowiec, Mikol SO 19 500 Free 13 4:31.35 471 400 IM 16 4:02.11 340 1650 Free 5 15:38.89 428 Hutchinson, Dav SO 16 1 mtr Diving 14 228.0 3 mtr Diving 6 298.65 #O’Neil, Ben FR 15 1 mtr Diving 9 265.8 3 mtr Diving 11 252.2 #Termine, Luigi FR 14 100 Back 8 49.86 426 200 Back 14 1:48.05 477 Nakaya, Nick SR 10 200 IM 16 1:52.72 383 100 Breast 14 56.07 462 200 Breast 11 2:01.62 494 #Goren, Boray FR 9 200 Fly 9 1:49.32 475 Bannon, Josh SR 6 400 IM 11 3:59.75 393 1650 Free 17 16:07.7 263 Botero, Tomas SR 5 200 Free 12 1:40.16 446 1650 Free 19 16:13.11 236 Murphey, Teddy JR 2 200 Breast 15 2:02.86 451 Wargin, Knute SO 1 1650 Free 20 16:23.03 190 200 Breast 16 2:06.37 326 Witte, Griff SR 1 100 Back 16 50.8 347

La Salle

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Wolbert, Zack GR 43 200 IM 4 1:47.07 610 100 Fly 7 47.89 590 200 Fly 3 1:45.51 624 #Jedbratt, Feli FR 34 50 Free 9 20.12 602 200 Free 3 1:36.19 641 100 Free 9 43.94 628 Henninger, Sam SR 22 1 mtr Diving 6 294.05 3 mtr Diving 9 290.45 #Gusic, Tarik FR 18 100 Back 13 49.66 443 200 Back 5 1:46.12 550 #Williamson, Ge FR 14 500 Free 11 4:30.32 492 200 Free 16 1:41.56 368 1650 Free 10 15:51.92 351 #Randall, Carte FR 13 1 mtr Diving 15 202.2 3 mtr Diving 8 291.95 Rosales, Jason SR 2 100 Breast 15 56.22 449 Kramer, Jake SR 0 1650 Free 21 16:29.87 162

Saint Louis

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Verdico, Daniel SR 29 100 Breast 4 54.27 604 200 Breast 5 1:58.05 609 #Sanchez, Brae FR 14 100 Breast 8 55.32 524 200 Breast 14 2:02.68 457 Daw, Alex JR 14 200 IM 15 1:52.62 387 100 Back 7 48.9 506 Endom, Phillip SO 9.5 400 IM 13 4:00.76 370 200 Fly 11 1:51.62 375 #Ament, Teddy FR 6 1650 Free 11 15:53.11 344 Gamilla, Jeddri SO 6 100 Breast 16 56.27 445 200 Breast 12 2:01.89 485 Waldusky, Prest SR 5 400 IM 12 4:00.68 372 Locke, Jack JR 4 1650 Free 13 16:00.38 303 #Jekov, Daniel FR 1 200 Back 16 1:50.94 360 Liu, Franklin SO 0 1650 Free 18 16:10.08 251

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

GW

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Knox, Julia SO 53 200 IM 1 1:57.81 704 400 IM 2 4:15.07 619 200 Breast 3 2:12.39 655 #Wright, Phoebe FR 53 500 Free 3 4:49.12 612 200 Free 1 1:47.71 629 200 Back 2 1:56.04 652 Smyers, Molly SO 52 500 Free 4 4:49.83 602 400 IM 1 4:14.18 633 1650 Free 2 16:36.22 552 #Topolewski, Av FR 51 500 Free 1 4:46.99 642 1650 Free 1 16:27.78 589 200 Fly 8 2:03.17 475 Schaal, Barbara SO 46 100 Fly 1 53.8 634 100 Back 2 54.0 625 200 Back 9 1:56.82 630 DeAngelis, Ava SO 42 400 IM 8 4:30.73 325 100 Breast 2 1:01.01 668 200 Breast 5 2:15.47 576 Rickert, Marlee JR 41 50 Free 10 23.26 562 100 Back 4 54.33 605 100 Free 1 49.71 641 Freitas, Moriah SO 36 100 Fly 3 54.11 613 200 Fly 1 1:59.38 612 Senn, Siena GR 32 500 Free 6 4:51.49 578 200 Free 2 1:49.08 573 100 Free 15 51.68 464 Hernandez, Chlo SO 31 50 Free 3 22.91 625 100 Free 4 50.26 595 Doak, Jamie JR 30 1 mtr Diving 2 271.8 3 mtr Diving 6 262.55 #Paquette, Oliv FR 29 1 mtr Diving 6 265.25 3 mtr Diving 3 293.7 Reyblat, Dara SO 27 1 mtr Diving 3 270.4 3 mtr Diving 8 232.5 Olivardia, Grac GR 19 200 Free 3 1:49.20 568 100 Free 14 51.22 509 Inall, Caitlin SR 18 1 mtr Diving 4 270.1 3 mtr Diving 14 233.5 Bernosky, Taylo SO 14 500 Free 11 4:53.56 546 200 Free 13 1:50.29 520 1650 Free 13 17:10.48 377 Petersen, Stine SR 13 100 Breast 6 1:02.2 600 #Clark, Abby FR 9 100 Back 10 55.37 538 200 Back 15 2:01.65 480 Rosen, Olivia SO 7 3 mtr Diving 10 252.25 McCormick, Kayl SO 5 100 Fly 12 55.13 540 Brown, Becca SR 4.5 100 Free 12 51.02 527 #Coyne, Rylee FR 2 1 mtr Diving 15 208.7

Richmond

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Fuller, Abby SO 44 50 Free 2 22.78 648 100 Fly 4 54.25 603 100 Free 7 51.13 517 Pennell, Kately JR 43 500 Free 5 4:51.04 584 100 Back 3 54.28 608 200 Back 6 1:57.65 607 O’Shaughnessy, SR 35.5 100 Fly 7 54.57 581 200 Free 4 1:49.61 551 200 Fly 9 2:02.19 513 Greene, Sara SR 28 200 IM 9 2:03.03 542 100 Breast 7 1:02.65 573 200 Breast 10 2:16.91 535 Connors, Alexa JR 27 500 Free 7 4:53.25 551 1650 Free 4 16:52.74 471 Carson, Megan JR 25 500 Free 10 4:52.75 558 200 Free 9 1:49.89 538 1650 Free 9 17:01.99 423 Davis, Laura SO 18 400 IM 5 4:21.67 507 1650 Free 15 17:15.47 350 200 Breast 15 2:21.13 402 Klosterman, Car SO 17 200 Free 12 1:50.13 528 200 Back 7 1:58.14 593 Yeomans, Lucy JR 15 50 Free 13 23.36 542 100 Free 8 51.26 505 #Chignell, Kati FR 15 500 Free 15 4:55.85 509 400 IM 6 4:22.88 484 Williams, Matti SR 13 200 IM 7 2:03.97 509 100 Back 16 56.5 458 #Stuart, Natali FR 11 400 IM 13 4:28.08 380 1650 Free 10 17:05.00 406 Medlin, Lauren SR 11 50 Free 8 23.56 503 #Weldon, Caroli FR 8 100 Back 13 55.63 521 200 Back 13 1:59.87 540 #Harrington, Sa FR 2 3 mtr Diving 15 230.5 #Hughes, Caitly FR 2 200 Free 15 1:51.83 448 Miller, Jenna SR 1 400 IM 16 4:31.47 310

George Mason

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Tyler, Ali SO 60 50 Free 1 22.77 649 100 Back 1 53.12 676 200 Back 1 1:55.79 659 Clabeaux, Jacqu SR 57 200 IM 2 1:59.63 650 100 Breast 1 59.81 737 200 Breast 1 2:11.27 682 De Jong, Emma SO 37 200 IM 11 2:03.26 534 100 Breast 5 1:02.08 607 100 Free 2 49.92 624 Murtaugh, Abiga JR 30 100 Fly 5 54.33 598 200 Fly 3 1:59.6 604 Nalls, Madison GS 24 200 Free 8 1:50.46 513 100 Free 6 50.76 551 Whelan, Anna SO 12 200 IM 15 2:04.77 479 400 IM 12 4:26.11 420 200 Back 12 1:59.72 545 #Brehmer, Peyto FR 7 50 Free 10 23.26 562 100 Fly 16 55.67 498 Riley, Leah SR 6 100 Fly 11 55.08 544 Burke, Emma SO 3 200 Fly 14 2:05.52 380 Branch, Sydney SO 0 1650 Free 31 17:57.67 153 #Sweeney, Grace FR 0 1650 Free 30 17:57.06 155

Duquesne

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Scholer, Haley SO 43 200 IM 6 2:02.23 569 100 Back 5 54.43 599 200 Back 3 1:56.34 644 Read, Amy GS 37 1 mtr Diving 1 286.45 3 mtr Diving 2 298.75 #Severini, Sydn FR 29 200 IM 12 2:03.59 522 100 Breast 9 1:03.65 509 200 Breast 4 2:15.08 586 Linkous, Reagan JR 27 400 IM 10 4:24.8 446 100 Back 9 55.36 539 200 Back 8 1:59.89 539 O’Donnell, Sidn SR 27 1 mtr Diving 7 260.35 3 mtr Diving 4 270.3 Taylor, Hayley SO 26.5 100 Back 6 54.64 586 200 Back 5 1:57.61 608 Egan, Orla SO 26 500 Free 9 4:51.64 575 200 Free 14 1:51.6 459 1650 Free 5 16:53.69 466 Menzer, Emma SR 19 400 IM 4 4:19.18 552 200 Breast 13 2:20.65 418 #Felitsky, Ashl FR 13 1 mtr Diving 13 235.45 3 mtr Diving 9 253.6 #Rzeznik, Claud FR 7 200 Fly 10 2:04.18 435 Brennan, Molly JR 7 500 Free 16 4:57.77 476 200 Free 11 1:50.08 530 #Mooney, Aislin FR 6 1650 Free 11 17:08.17 389 Mele, Abby JR 6 100 Breast 11 1:04.01 485 #Johnson, Kayla FR 2 50 Free 16 23.55 505 200 Free 16 1:52.22 429 Sherman, Sydney SR 1 100 Free 16 51.71 461

Fordham

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Martin, Ainhoa SO 47 200 IM 4 2:00.41 626 100 Breast 4 1:01.9 618 200 Breast 2 2:11.98 665 Culver, Clare SR 46 500 Free 2 4:47.25 638 200 Free 6 1:49.79 543 1650 Free 3 16:41.92 525 Martin, Leire SO 45 200 IM 5 2:00.95 610 400 IM 3 4:15.8 608 200 Back 4 1:57.39 614 Haffety, Millie GR 27 1 mtr Diving 10 268.1 3 mtr Diving 1 312.7 Shaughnessy, Em SO 25 100 Breast 3 1:01.77 625 200 Breast 9 2:16.2 556 Zebrowski, Jess SO 25 100 Fly 6 54.48 587 200 Fly 7 2:02.57 498 Morris, Megan GR 24 50 Free 6 23.21 571 100 Back 8 54.82 574 Lin, Alison SR 15 200 IM 14 2:04.11 503 400 IM 7 4:25.04 442 1650 Free 23 17:34.61 251 Flowers, Cai SO 6 3 mtr Diving 11 248.05 Krog, Emilie SO 6 400 IM 11 4:25.64 430 1650 Free 18 17:22.14 314 de Oliveira Pel GR 6 1 mtr Diving 11 253.25 Brooks, Ellen JR 4 1650 Free 14 17:11.77 370 200 Fly 16 2:08.27 274 Graves, Ellie JR 1 1650 Free 16 17:16.84 342 Rosa, Luisa JR 0 1650 Free 24 17:35.4 247

Davidson

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stanley, Shelby SR 50 200 IM 3 2:00.27 631 100 Fly 2 53.86 630 200 Fly 2 1:59.47 609 Valmassei, Anni SO 26 1 mtr Diving 5 265.95 3 mtr Diving 7 246.35 Francis, Abby SR 21 100 Breast 12 1:04.32 464 100 Free 3 50.0 617 Stewart-Bates, JR 18 500 Free 13 4:55.64 512 1650 Free 6 16:53.87 465 200 Breast 16 2:24.00 307 Jacks, Chale JR 14 100 Fly 10 54.94 554 100 Free 10 50.55 570 Pottle, Kate SR 14 500 Free 14 4:55.66 512 1650 Free 8 16:57.01 449 Tripsa, Martha JR 12 50 Free 7 23.33 548 Newman, Anna SO 10 200 IM 16 2:04.91 474 100 Breast 14 1:04.54 448 200 Breast 11 2:19.25 463 Jepson, Anna JR 10 1 mtr Diving 12 236.2 3 mtr Diving 12 240.95 Lassell, Mariss SR 9 100 Back 14 56.13 485 200 Back 11 1:58.57 580 #Sandock, Leah FR 6 100 Back 11 55.43 534 Greer, Rani SO 5 200 Breast 12 2:19.6 452 #Huang, Cynthia FR 3 400 IM 14 4:28.1 379 #Nader, Lea FR 0 1650 Free 28 17:49.96 183 Insana, Anna SO 0 1650 Free 26 17:44.67 205

Massachusetts

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Desmond, Maggie JR 39 50 Free 5 23.11 589 100 Breast 8 1:02.85 561 100 Free 5 50.57 568 Olivieri, Beatr GR 32.5 500 Free 12 4:54.24 535 200 Free 4 1:49.61 551 200 Fly 6 2:00.16 586 Pierce, Summer SR 27 200 IM 13 2:03.73 517 100 Fly 9 54.65 575 200 Fly 5 2:00.13 587 Mitchell, Megan JR 19.5 100 Back 6 54.64 586 200 Back 10 1:57.52 611 Mahoney, Caroli JR 14 50 Free 10 23.26 562 100 Back 15 56.39 466 100 Free 11 50.83 545 Petrovich, Emma SR 12 1 mtr Diving 8 243.7 3 mtr Diving 16 218.45 Calderon, Ashle JR 10 100 Fly 13 55.22 533 200 Fly 11 2:04.22 433 Mitchell, Katie SR 5 200 Fly 12 2:04.44 424 #Nelson, Molly FR 0 1650 Free 32 18:23.69 77 #Alexen, Lexi FR 0 1650 Free 27 17:45.46 201 Snyder, Bella SR 0 1650 Free 20 17:27.97 284

La Salle

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power #Herbreder, Gab FR 26 200 IM 8 2:05.21 462 100 Fly 15 55.34 524 200 Breast 6 2:17.95 504 Shaya, Phoebe GR 23 1 mtr Diving 9 277.7 3 mtr Diving 5 262.8 #Ungo, Carlota FR 21 400 IM 15 4:30.13 337 100 Breast 10 1:03.95 489 200 Breast 7 2:19.24 464 Rafferty, Toni SR 19.5 50 Free 4 23.1 591 100 Free 12 51.02 527 #Rogell, Felici FR 9 400 IM 9 4:24.48 453 #Strom, Thilda FR 5 1650 Free 12 17:10.12 379 #Marin-Martinez FR 3 200 Back 14 2:00.8 509 #van Selm, Emma FR 2 50 Free 15 23.53 509 #Baldessari, Le FR 0 1650 Free 25 17:39.82 226 Moser, Annie GR 0 1650 Free 22 17:30.96 269 Byrne, Anwen JR 0 1650 Free 17 17:17.75 338

St Bonaventure

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cabrera, Silvan SO 33 200 IM 10 2:03.19 536 100 Fly 8 54.58 580 200 Fly 4 1:59.70 601 Myers, Halle SO 21 50 Free 9 23.18 577 100 Fly 14 55.29 528 100 Free 9 50.3 592 #Beyer, Kate FR 12 200 Free 7 1:50.44 514 Lenda, Allison SR 6 100 Back 12 55.57 525 200 Back 16 2:02.45 451 Thomas, Beth SR 4 100 Breast 13 1:04.53 449 Kraus, Ellie SO 3 50 Free 14 23.44 527 Mangini, Maria SR 0 1650 Free 33 18:41.69 45

Saint Louis

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Leonard, Emily JR 30 500 Free 8 4:55.02 522 200 Free 10 1:49.95 536 1650 Free 7 16:56.94 449 Yeo, Mia SO 2 200 Fly 15 2:05.57 378 #Cashman, Kenna FR 2 100 Breast 15 1:04.62 443 Kishish, Sophie SR 0 1650 Free 19 17:23.12 309

Rhode Island