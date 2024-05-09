Allison Mann (2024) Will Remain In-State to Swim for the San Diego State Aztecs

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

California native Allison Mann of Socal Aquatics Association will remain in-state to swim for the San Diego State University Aztecs. Mann, who hails from Orange, California, is currently a senior at Villa Park High School.

I’m excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at San Diego State University!!! I’m so grateful for this opportunity. Thank you to my family, friends, Villa park and Socal Aquatics for the support through this process. Can’t wait to be a part of the Aztec family in 2024!

At the 2023 CA/NV Speedo Sectionals, Mann posted best times and top 10 finishes across most of her primary events. She placed 3rd in the 50 in a 23.18, 2nd in the 100 fly in a 54.17, 4th in the 100 free in a 50.44, and 5th in the 200 fly in a 2:00.60. She was a few tenths off her PB in her 200 free, which she had established the week before at Speedo Winter Junior Championships–West, swimming a 1:51.32 to place 10th.

Mann had a stellar long course season leading up to senior year as well, as she lowered her long course bests by significant margins at the 2023 USA Futures Championships in Sacramento (LCM). There, she swam times of 2:06.01 in the 200 free to drop 2.17 seconds, 1:01.56 in the 100 fly to drop 1.49 seconds, and 26.61 in the 50 free to shave 0.08 off her previous best.

Top SCY Times:

200 Fly – 2:00.60

100 Fly – 54.17

100 Free – 50.44

50 Free – 23.18

200 Free – 1:50.84

San Diego State, a member of the Mountain West Conference (MWC), are the reigning MWC Champions. The Aztecs have won seven championships in the past 12 years and set a conference record high point total last year with 1,638 points. At last year’s meet, Mann’s best times would have qualified her for the A final in the 100/200 fly and 100 free, and the B final in the 50/200 free, displaying just how impactful she will be when she arrives on campus. Mann will join a training group that has immense sprinting depth, as the Aztecs placed 1-2-3-4-8 in the 50 free and 1-2-4 in the 100 free last year.

Compared to last year’s roster, Mann’s 50 free ranked 6th, her 200 fly ranked 3rd, her 100 fly ranked 4th, her 200 free ranked 5th, and her 100 free ranked 5th.

SDSU looks to further their dominance with a loaded incoming class, as Mann will join Alex Downing, Eva Allan, Kaydence Bispo, and Liv Peebles in the Aztecs’ class of 2028.

