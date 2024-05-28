What We Can Learn From Sprinting a 50 Free Every Day for 100 Days

Sam Hoekstra was an NCAA All-American for Louisville, graduating in 2013. Since then, Hoekstra has stayed close to the sport via coaching club and doing clinics for Fitter and Faster. Hoekstra wasn’t swimming regularly, though, and certainly not sprinting regularly. However, after the idea of sprinting a 50 free for 100 days straight was presented to him, Hoekstra decided to give it a go.

His first 50 was 22.2 (25-yard pool). After the first week, he switched from a brief to wearing a tech suit. He didn’t do any in-pool warm-up or warm-down before or after the 50 sprint, but he did do a dryland warmup routine for safety and injury prevention. He didn’t do any other form of exercise outside of this during the 100 days. On day 100, Hoekstra swam his fastest 50 of the entire experiment, 20.4.

Listen to what Hoekstra learned during this process as well as what he will now carry over into his workout routine moving forward.

