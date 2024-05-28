Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What We Can Learn From Sprinting a 50 Free Every Day for 100 Days

Comments: 5

Sam Hoekstra was an NCAA All-American for Louisville, graduating in 2013. Since then, Hoekstra has stayed close to the sport via coaching club and doing clinics for Fitter and Faster. Hoekstra wasn’t swimming regularly, though, and certainly not sprinting regularly. However, after the idea of sprinting a 50 free for 100 days straight was presented to him, Hoekstra decided to give it a go.

His first 50 was 22.2 (25-yard pool). After the first week, he switched from a brief to wearing a tech suit. He didn’t do any in-pool warm-up or warm-down before or after the 50 sprint, but he did do a dryland warmup routine for safety and injury prevention. He didn’t do any other form of exercise outside of this during the 100 days. On day 100, Hoekstra swam his fastest 50 of the entire experiment, 20.4.

Listen to what Hoekstra learned during this process as well as what he will now carry over into his workout routine moving forward.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

swimfan
8 minutes ago

omg wasn’t ready to see Coleman’s haircut

Last edited 8 minutes ago by swimfan
Michigan fan
8 minutes ago

Wow what a great interview. The health benefits from training with intensity are well-established, and Sam’s experience is such a beautiful illustration. The other big takeaway was the emphasis on the process. This can be a real game changer in goal-setting. Focusing on the process can really help you stay in the present and not get caught up in the “what if I don’t achieve my goal” negative spiral. Just keep showing up. I imagine he’s probably a really great swim coach, knowledgeable, self-aware, passionate, etc. Thank you for this episode!

Austinpoolboy
14 minutes ago

Curious on the mechanics of timing himself

HeGetsItDoneAgain
18 minutes ago

That’s too much garbage yardage for Pieter Andrew

Sun Yangs Hammer
25 minutes ago

Most intensive MA training block

