Junior Nationals Medalist Maddie Blackwell Commits to Dartmouth (2024)

Junior Nationals medalist Maddie Blackwell has announced her verbal commitment to continue her swim career and study at Dartmouth this upcoming fall. Blackwell currently trains with Orinda Aquatics and attends Campolindo High School in California.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Dartmouth. From the moment I arrived, I was awed by the beauty of the campus and the atmosphere of intellectual curiosity. So many people were friendly and welcoming, which is how I knew I was at the right place. Coach Milana was encouraging and supportive from the moment I first arrived, and this is the team culture I know will allow me to thrive as I swim and prepare academically for my future.”

Blackwell led off Orinda Aquatics’ 7th-place finishing 400 free relay at the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – West in a time of 51.37, with the squad’s performance landing Pacific Swimming Relay of the Year honors.

Her experience swimming in relays at major competitions will be valuable when she heads to Dartmouth this fall. Her relay team’s time of 3:22.84 would have exceeded Dartmouth’s fifth fastest relay time in history, trailing the program’s third fastest time by just .66 seconds.

Blackwell was also a two-time finalist at Speedo Sectionals (Novato) in 2023, earning 4th place in the 100 yard free (51.16) and 6th place in the 50 yard free (23.97). She accomplished 10 personal bests in 2023 and 7 personal bests in 2024 so far.

Blackwell’s time in the 200 free (1:50.89) would have ranked as Dartmouth’s 2nd-fastest time of the season, outpacing the current second-place time by about a second. Additionally, her best times in the 50 free (23.60) and 100 free (51.16) would have ranked 4th overall on the team this year, meaning she should have an immediate relay impact.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.60

100 free – 51.16

200 free – 1:50.89

100 fly – 55.90

Dartmouth, just a few years removed from being cut and eventually reinstated, was last among the 8 women’s programs at the 2024 Ivy League Championships.

Blackwell has dedicated the past five years to coaching Special Olympic swimmers. She also organizes an annual swim meet where athletes can compete alongside neurotypical club swimmers.

