Australia’s Olivia Wunsch Blasts Best Time 53.58 100 Freestyle Just Two Weeks Out From Trials

2024 New South Wales All Schools Swimming

May 29-31, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: 2024 New South Wales All Schools Swimming

Teenager Olivia Wunsch swam to a best time in the 100 freestyle just two weeks out from Australian Olympic Trials. Wunsch swam a 53.58, faster than her previous best time of a 53.71.

Wunsch’s old personal best time was a 53.71 that she swam to win gold at the 2023 World Junior Championships last September. She also won the 50 freestyle in a 24.59 at World Juniors.

Her old season best stood at a 53.99 from the middle of April. Her time from today is the #21 swim in the event in the World so far this season and makes her the 7th fastest Australian this season.

Top Australian Women 100 Freestyle – 2023-2024 Season

Mollie O’Callaghan, 52.27 Meg Harris, 52.60 Shayna Jack, 52.76 Emma McKeon, 53.00 Cate Campbell, 53.23 Bonte Campbell, 53.30 Olivia Wunsch, 53.58

The 100 freestyle is a deep event for the Australian women as only seven women in the world this season have been under the 53-second mark including O’Callaghan, Harris, and Jack. The Australian women will look to defend their Olympic title in the 4×100 freestyle relay after winning the event by over three seconds in Tokyo, setting a World Record in the process.

Wunsch is entered in the 100 freestyle at Trials along with the 50 and 200 freestyles and 100 butterfly. This weekend she also is entered in the 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly as a tune-up for Brisbane.