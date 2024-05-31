Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Australia’s Olivia Wunsch Blasts Best Time 53.58 100 Freestyle Just Two Weeks Out From Trials

2024 New South Wales All Schools Swimming

  • May 29-31, 2024
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Meet Mobile: 2024 New South Wales All Schools Swimming

Teenager Olivia Wunsch swam to a best time in the 100 freestyle just two weeks out from Australian Olympic Trials. Wunsch swam a 53.58, faster than her previous best time of a 53.71.

Wunsch’s old personal best time was a 53.71 that she swam to win gold at the 2023 World Junior Championships last September. She also won the 50 freestyle in a 24.59 at World Juniors.

Her old season best stood at a 53.99 from the middle of April. Her time from today is the #21 swim in the event in the World so far this season and makes her the 7th fastest Australian this season.

Top Australian Women 100 Freestyle – 2023-2024 Season

  1. Mollie O’Callaghan, 52.27
  2. Meg Harris, 52.60
  3. Shayna Jack, 52.76
  4. Emma McKeon, 53.00
  5. Cate Campbell, 53.23
  6. Bonte Campbell, 53.30
  7. Olivia Wunsch, 53.58

The 100 freestyle is a deep event for the Australian women as only seven women in the world this season have been under the 53-second mark including O’Callaghan, Harris, and Jack. The Australian women will look to defend their Olympic title in the 4×100 freestyle relay after winning the event by over three seconds in Tokyo, setting a World Record in the process.

Wunsch is entered in the 100 freestyle at Trials along with the 50 and 200 freestyles and 100 butterfly. This weekend she also is entered in the 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly as a tune-up for Brisbane.

13
Nono
19 minutes ago

How many sub 53 swims at Trials?

I think just 4
I am hoping it would be 6

0
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Nono
13 minutes ago

MOC, Jack and Harris seem like basically guarantees to go 52. McKeon very likely but has had mixed form this season. Both Campbells and Wunsch in with a chance.

I am going to predict 5. The top 4 and one of the Campbells. 6th place is 53.0

0
0
Reply
Nick the biased Aussie
37 minutes ago

8. Brianna Throssell 53.77

1
0
Reply
Robbos
37 minutes ago

If I’m not incorrect that is the 11th best time ever for an Australian, just .04 sec slower than the 10th fastest.

0
-1
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Robbos
16 minutes ago

It makes her the 12th fastest Aussie of all time.

1. McKeon 51.96
2. C Campbell 52.03
3. MOC 52.08
4. B Campbell 52.27
5. Jack 52.28
6. Harris 52.59
7. Trickett (Lenton) 52.62
8. Wilson 52.76
9. Schlanger (Wright) 53.38
10. Henry 53.52
11. Elmslie 53.54
12. Wunsch 53.58

1
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Robbos
16 minutes ago

12th fastest. the rankings are missing jodie henry’s former wr of 53.52

1
0
Reply
Robbos
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
11 minutes ago

Thanks guys. Hoping she gets past those 2 in the trials.

Jodie Henry, what a LEGEND!!!!!

2
0
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
8 minutes ago

It is beyond perplexing how the Swimming Australia website can omit the WR time of the first Australian woman to win the Olympic 100m freestyle gold for 40 years from the all time top 10. Their website as a whole is poor and their rankings lists full of basic errors.

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Mark69
2
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
40 minutes ago

Someone please nerf Australian Women’s sprint freestyle they keep on coming like it’s a top tier factory

Wow I’m in awe

4
0
Reply
Troyy
44 minutes ago

Wunsch went 24.74 in the 50 free not long ago and Toohey lowered her PB in the 50 breast 31.22 with the 100 breast still to come later today.

SwimAus should take top seven if they all get under 53.

3
-1
Reply
Nick the biased Aussie
Reply to  Troyy
37 minutes ago

Top 7 Top 7 Top 7

1
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
Reply to  Troyy
33 minutes ago

Didn’t whoever the coach in 2000 was try to do this with the 800 free relay if they all got under 1:50 (even though they didn’t)

0
0
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Troyy
40 seconds ago

Can’t see C2 getting under 53 if she is still recovering from a calf injury. I hope Wunsch is capable of dropping further in 2 weeks at trials and can get under 53.

0
0
Reply

