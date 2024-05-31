Australia’s Olivia Wunsch Blasts Best Time 53.58 100 Freestyle Just Two Weeks Out From Trials

2024 New South Wales All Schools Swimming
- May 29-31, 2024
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Mobile: 2024 New South Wales All Schools Swimming
Teenager Olivia Wunsch swam to a best time in the 100 freestyle just two weeks out from Australian Olympic Trials. Wunsch swam a 53.58, faster than her previous best time of a 53.71.
Wunsch’s old personal best time was a 53.71 that she swam to win gold at the 2023 World Junior Championships last September. She also won the 50 freestyle in a 24.59 at World Juniors.
Her old season best stood at a 53.99 from the middle of April. Her time from today is the #21 swim in the event in the World so far this season and makes her the 7th fastest Australian this season.
Top Australian Women 100 Freestyle – 2023-2024 Season
- Mollie O’Callaghan, 52.27
- Meg Harris, 52.60
- Shayna Jack, 52.76
- Emma McKeon, 53.00
- Cate Campbell, 53.23
- Bonte Campbell, 53.30
- Olivia Wunsch, 53.58
The 100 freestyle is a deep event for the Australian women as only seven women in the world this season have been under the 53-second mark including O’Callaghan, Harris, and Jack. The Australian women will look to defend their Olympic title in the 4×100 freestyle relay after winning the event by over three seconds in Tokyo, setting a World Record in the process.
Wunsch is entered in the 100 freestyle at Trials along with the 50 and 200 freestyles and 100 butterfly. This weekend she also is entered in the 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly as a tune-up for Brisbane.
How many sub 53 swims at Trials?
I think just 4
I am hoping it would be 6
MOC, Jack and Harris seem like basically guarantees to go 52. McKeon very likely but has had mixed form this season. Both Campbells and Wunsch in with a chance.
I am going to predict 5. The top 4 and one of the Campbells. 6th place is 53.0
8. Brianna Throssell 53.77
If I’m not incorrect that is the 11th best time ever for an Australian, just .04 sec slower than the 10th fastest.
It makes her the 12th fastest Aussie of all time.
1. McKeon 51.96
2. C Campbell 52.03
3. MOC 52.08
4. B Campbell 52.27
5. Jack 52.28
6. Harris 52.59
7. Trickett (Lenton) 52.62
8. Wilson 52.76
9. Schlanger (Wright) 53.38
10. Henry 53.52
11. Elmslie 53.54
12. Wunsch 53.58
12th fastest. the rankings are missing jodie henry’s former wr of 53.52
Thanks guys. Hoping she gets past those 2 in the trials.
Jodie Henry, what a LEGEND!!!!!
It is beyond perplexing how the Swimming Australia website can omit the WR time of the first Australian woman to win the Olympic 100m freestyle gold for 40 years from the all time top 10. Their website as a whole is poor and their rankings lists full of basic errors.
Someone please nerf Australian Women’s sprint freestyle they keep on coming like it’s a top tier factory
Wow I’m in awe
Wunsch went 24.74 in the 50 free not long ago and Toohey lowered her PB in the 50 breast 31.22 with the 100 breast still to come later today.
SwimAus should take top seven if they all get under 53.
Top 7 Top 7 Top 7
Didn’t whoever the coach in 2000 was try to do this with the 800 free relay if they all got under 1:50 (even though they didn’t)
Can’t see C2 getting under 53 if she is still recovering from a calf injury. I hope Wunsch is capable of dropping further in 2 weeks at trials and can get under 53.