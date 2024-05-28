Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Psych Sheets Released For 2024 Australian Olympic Trials

2024 Australian Olympic Trials

The initial entry lists for the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials have been released, with scratches accepted through Thursday (May 30) before the competition gets underway from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.

Headlining the psych sheets are defending Olympic champions Kaylee McKeownAriarne TitmusEmma McKeon and Zac Stubblety-Cook, along with 2023 world champions Mollie O’Callaghan, Kyle ChalmersCameron McEvoy and Sam Short.

McKeown has entered five events, her expected individual lineup in Paris, the 100 back, 200 back—the two events she’s the defending Olympic champion—and 200 IM, and the 100 and 200 free, which she may end up racing with a relay spot in mind.

Despite becoming the third-fastest swimmer of all-time in the 400 IM earlier this year, McKeown had declared she won’t swim the event at the Olympics, and that holds true as the 22-year-old opted not to enter it in Brisbane.

Among the other reigning Olympic champions, there aren’t any other major surprises in terms of entries. Titmus is entered in the 100/200/400/800 free, McKeon is in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly, and Stubblety-Cook is in both men’s breaststroke events.

O’Callaghan has notably not entered the 200 back, opting for the 50/100/200 free and the 100 back, while Chalmers won’t race the 200 free, going with the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly.

McEvoy has kept his options open for the 400 free relay with an entry in the 100 free to go along with the 50 free, while Short has the expected 200/400/800/1500 free in his lineup.

NOTABLE ENTRIES

Women

Men

Other notable entrants include the veteran sister duo of Cate and Bronte Campbell, who have both entered the women’s 50 and 100 free. Cate will be eyeing a berth on a fifth consecutive Australian Olympic team, while Bronte will be aiming for her fourth in a row.

The biggest name missing from the psych sheets is Mitch Larkin, the 30-year-old double Olympic medalist who raced just last month at the Australian Open Championships on the Gold Coast.

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Tom Decent indicated that Larkin is still expected to swim.

The meet also features a few international swimmers, including Japan’s Rikako Ikee (50/100 free, 100 fly) and Daiya Seto (400 IM).

han qihao
10 minutes ago

Will Chalmers swim the 4 x 200 m freestyle relay at the Olympics

nuotofan
16 minutes ago

Bailey Lello isn’t entered in the breaststroke events. He’ll be swimming at trials?

Last edited 16 minutes ago by nuotofan
Swimmerfan
18 minutes ago

Who do you think will be the girl who gets the most medals, Mollie or Kaylee? How many medals will Kaylee get?
kaylee: medals in 100 back, 200 back, 200 im and 2 relays = 5 (if swimming the 4×200 could be 6)
mollie: 100 free, 200 free, 4 relays = 6

SwimStats
Reply to  Swimmerfan
8 minutes ago

This seems reasonable but I don’t think it’s a guarantee that MOC swims the mixed medley. They might want to go F-M-F-M.

sadswammer
31 minutes ago

No mention of Winnington?

RealCrocker5040
37 minutes ago

Oh hey cooper is finally entered in the 100 back!

I can’t imagine that him not swimming it once in season would help though.

Joe
43 minutes ago

anyone know why Larkin isn’t entered? If it’s the end for him, o7 on a great career

Troyy
Reply to  Joe
32 minutes ago

https://x.com/tomdecent/status/1795334624727757167

Tencor
45 minutes ago

Both McKeon and Chalmers seem to be divorcing the 200 for good this cycle

RealCrocker5040
49 minutes ago

I would love to see Cameron McExtraordinarySpeed fully tapered in the 100.

A 48 is definitely in the cards

