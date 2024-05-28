Psych Sheets Released For 2024 Australian Olympic Trials

2024 Australian Olympic Trials

June 10-15, 2024

Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia

LCM (50 meters)

The initial entry lists for the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials have been released, with scratches accepted through Thursday (May 30) before the competition gets underway from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.

Headlining the psych sheets are defending Olympic champions Kaylee McKeown, Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon and Zac Stubblety-Cook, along with 2023 world champions Mollie O’Callaghan, Kyle Chalmers, Cameron McEvoy and Sam Short.

McKeown has entered five events, her expected individual lineup in Paris, the 100 back, 200 back—the two events she’s the defending Olympic champion—and 200 IM, and the 100 and 200 free, which she may end up racing with a relay spot in mind.

Despite becoming the third-fastest swimmer of all-time in the 400 IM earlier this year, McKeown had declared she won’t swim the event at the Olympics, and that holds true as the 22-year-old opted not to enter it in Brisbane.

Among the other reigning Olympic champions, there aren’t any other major surprises in terms of entries. Titmus is entered in the 100/200/400/800 free, McKeon is in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly, and Stubblety-Cook is in both men’s breaststroke events.

O’Callaghan has notably not entered the 200 back, opting for the 50/100/200 free and the 100 back, while Chalmers won’t race the 200 free, going with the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly.

McEvoy has kept his options open for the 400 free relay with an entry in the 100 free to go along with the 50 free, while Short has the expected 200/400/800/1500 free in his lineup.

NOTABLE ENTRIES

Women

Men

Other notable entrants include the veteran sister duo of Cate and Bronte Campbell, who have both entered the women’s 50 and 100 free. Cate will be eyeing a berth on a fifth consecutive Australian Olympic team, while Bronte will be aiming for her fourth in a row.

The biggest name missing from the psych sheets is Mitch Larkin, the 30-year-old double Olympic medalist who raced just last month at the Australian Open Championships on the Gold Coast.

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Tom Decent indicated that Larkin is still expected to swim.

Entry lists are out for Aus Olympic trials (June 10 to 15). No surprises. Chalmers enters 100 fly, not 200 free. Could still get picked for 4×200 but unlikely he’ll do. Mitch Larkin‘s name isn’t there but have been told he will swim at trials. https://t.co/sDzBJF2KFT — Tom Decent (@tomdecent) May 28, 2024

The meet also features a few international swimmers, including Japan’s Rikako Ikee (50/100 free, 100 fly) and Daiya Seto (400 IM).