McKeown Busts Out 4:28.22 400 IM Aussie Record To Overtake Rice’s Beijing Mark

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Racing on night two of the 2024 Australian Open Championships, a non-Olympic qualifying competition, 22-year-old Kaylee McKeown fired off the best 400m IM time of her already-prolific career.

McKeown of Griffith University produced a monster effort of 4:28.22 to handily defeat the field en route to winning the Aussie national title. In doing so, her time overtook the legendary Stephanie Rice‘s longstanding Australian national record of 4:29.45 that’s been on the books since the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

McKeown attacked the race from start to finish, leading wire-to-wire to crush her previous personal best of 4:31.68 from last year’s Sydney Open, getting under the 4:30 barrier for the first time ever.

She now ranks as the #3 performer of all time in this grueling women’s 4IM.

All-Time Women’s LCM 400 IM Performers

  1. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:25.87, 2023
  2. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:26.36, 2016
  3. Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 4:28.22, 2024
  4. Ye Shiwen (CHN) – 4:28.43, 2012
  5. Stephanie Rice (AUS) – 4:29.45, 2008

This pairs with the mind-boggling 2:06.99 200 IM national record she set last night to become the 5th fastest performer in history.

Despite McKeown’s result coming within striking distance of Canadian Summer McIntosh‘s world record, the Aussie said after her race tonight that she is ‘one and done’ and will not be taking on this event at June’s Olympic Trials.

Splits Comparison

MCINTOSH – 2023 MCKEOWN – 2024 MCKEOWN – 2023
100 59.47 1:01.68 1:03.01
200 2:06.39 (1:06.92) 2:09.99 (1:08.31) 2:12.77 (1:09.76)
300 3:25.31 (1:18.92) 3:26.16 (1:16.17) 3:29.38 (1:16.61)
400 4:25.86 (1:00.56) 4:28.22 (1:02.06) 4:31.68 (1:02.30)

 

BigBoiJohnson
41 seconds ago

100 BK
200BK
200IM
400IM
4x100FR
4x200FR
4x100IM

Seems strange to say, but McKeown has now shown that she has Spitzian potential. Might be a bit tough for her to qualify for the Aussies’ FR Relays, but if she could (even swimming Prelims), and if she swum this 400IM (I know she’s stated she’s not going to)… wow. Crazy to think that 7 Golds would be baseline possible. Given the unfortunate fact of Relay country dependencies, it would be hard to say the same of even the likes of McIntosh or Marchand.

Troyy
31 minutes ago

Her 200 IM was 2:06.99 (error in article).

Samboys
56 minutes ago

Does anyone have the splits for Steph’s swim?

Samboys
Reply to  Samboys
35 minutes ago

Found them.
28.66 – 1:01.47 -1:36.17 – 2:09.83 – 2:48.12 – 3:27.25 – 3:58.92 – 4:29.45

ooo
Reply to  Samboys
35 minutes ago

28.66
1:01.47 (32.81)
1:36.17 (34.70)
2:09.83 (33.66)
2:48.12 (38.29)
3:27.25 (39.13)
3:58.92 (31.67)
4:29.45 (30.53)

Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Samboys
31 minutes ago

1:01.47
2:09.83 (1:08.36)
3:27.25 (1:17.42)
4:29.45 (1:02.20)

23/51/1:52
1 hour ago

Fastest ever outside of a full taper meet.

The unoriginal Tim
1 hour ago

Wow. Looking good for four golds. Summer is formidable in 4IM but Kaylee is significantly better on breastroke. Thats a big advantage in IM.

Tencor
Reply to  The unoriginal Tim
1 hour ago

Kaylee won’t swim the 400 IM in Paris

The unoriginal Tim
Reply to  Tencor
1 hour ago

Just saw that. I was on the hype train but I guess guaranteed medals in the relay are better than trying for 4 individual golds?

I am dissapointed but I will say that anyone who says Kaylee would have won if the winning time is a bit slower than expected should keep it to themselves. If she can’t back herself to do 2x full speed 4IMs in a day she is right to drop the event.

Last edited 1 hour ago by The unoriginal Tim
Sub13
Reply to  The unoriginal Tim
1 hour ago

Why do you insist on being negative? Like 3 months in advance pre-emptively whining about a comment that someone might make? Chill

Joel
1 hour ago

Where does it come in the list of top 400 IM swims – how often have Hosszu and macintosh been faster ?

Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Joel
1 hour ago

4th, summer twice and katinka once

tashswam
1 hour ago

Not even tapered. What a machine

