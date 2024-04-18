McKeown Busts Out 4:28.22 400 IM Aussie Record To Overtake Rice’s Beijing Mark

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, April 17th – Saturday, April 20th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous night ET), Finals at 6pm local (4am ET)
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Non-Olympic Qualifying Event
Racing on night two of the 2024 Australian Open Championships, a non-Olympic qualifying competition, 22-year-old Kaylee McKeown fired off the best 400m IM time of her already-prolific career.
McKeown of Griffith University produced a monster effort of 4:28.22 to handily defeat the field en route to winning the Aussie national title. In doing so, her time overtook the legendary Stephanie Rice‘s longstanding Australian national record of 4:29.45 that’s been on the books since the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
McKeown attacked the race from start to finish, leading wire-to-wire to crush her previous personal best of 4:31.68 from last year’s Sydney Open, getting under the 4:30 barrier for the first time ever.
She now ranks as the #3 performer of all time in this grueling women’s 4IM.
All-Time Women’s LCM 400 IM Performers
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:25.87, 2023
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:26.36, 2016
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 4:28.22, 2024
- Ye Shiwen (CHN) – 4:28.43, 2012
- Stephanie Rice (AUS) – 4:29.45, 2008
This pairs with the mind-boggling 2:06.99 200 IM national record she set last night to become the 5th fastest performer in history.
Despite McKeown’s result coming within striking distance of Canadian Summer McIntosh‘s world record, the Aussie said after her race tonight that she is ‘one and done’ and will not be taking on this event at June’s Olympic Trials.
Splits Comparison
|MCINTOSH – 2023
|MCKEOWN – 2024
|MCKEOWN – 2023
|100
|59.47
|1:01.68
|1:03.01
|200
|2:06.39 (1:06.92)
|2:09.99 (1:08.31)
|2:12.77 (1:09.76)
|300
|3:25.31 (1:18.92)
|3:26.16 (1:16.17)
|3:29.38 (1:16.61)
|400
|4:25.86 (1:00.56)
|4:28.22 (1:02.06)
|4:31.68 (1:02.30)
Seems strange to say, but McKeown has now shown that she has Spitzian potential. Might be a bit tough for her to qualify for the Aussies’ FR Relays, but if she could (even swimming Prelims), and if she swum this 400IM (I know she’s stated she’s not going to)… wow. Crazy to think that 7 Golds would be baseline possible. Given the unfortunate fact of Relay country dependencies, it would be hard to say the same of even the likes of McIntosh or Marchand.
Her 200 IM was 2:06.99 (error in article).
Does anyone have the splits for Steph’s swim?
Found them.
28.66 – 1:01.47 -1:36.17 – 2:09.83 – 2:48.12 – 3:27.25 – 3:58.92 – 4:29.45
28.66
1:01.47 (32.81)
1:36.17 (34.70)
2:09.83 (33.66)
2:48.12 (38.29)
3:27.25 (39.13)
3:58.92 (31.67)
4:29.45 (30.53)
1:01.47
2:09.83 (1:08.36)
3:27.25 (1:17.42)
4:29.45 (1:02.20)
Fastest ever outside of a full taper meet.
Wow. Looking good for four golds. Summer is formidable in 4IM but Kaylee is significantly better on breastroke. Thats a big advantage in IM.
Kaylee won’t swim the 400 IM in Paris
Just saw that. I was on the hype train but I guess guaranteed medals in the relay are better than trying for 4 individual golds?
I am dissapointed but I will say that anyone who says Kaylee would have won if the winning time is a bit slower than expected should keep it to themselves. If she can’t back herself to do 2x full speed 4IMs in a day she is right to drop the event.
Why do you insist on being negative? Like 3 months in advance pre-emptively whining about a comment that someone might make? Chill
Where does it come in the list of top 400 IM swims – how often have Hosszu and macintosh been faster ?
4th, summer twice and katinka once
Not even tapered. What a machine