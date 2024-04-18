McKeown Busts Out 4:28.22 400 IM Aussie Record To Overtake Rice’s Beijing Mark

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Racing on night two of the 2024 Australian Open Championships, a non-Olympic qualifying competition, 22-year-old Kaylee McKeown fired off the best 400m IM time of her already-prolific career.

McKeown of Griffith University produced a monster effort of 4:28.22 to handily defeat the field en route to winning the Aussie national title. In doing so, her time overtook the legendary Stephanie Rice‘s longstanding Australian national record of 4:29.45 that’s been on the books since the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

McKeown attacked the race from start to finish, leading wire-to-wire to crush her previous personal best of 4:31.68 from last year’s Sydney Open, getting under the 4:30 barrier for the first time ever.

She now ranks as the #3 performer of all time in this grueling women’s 4IM.

All-Time Women’s LCM 400 IM Performers

Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:25.87, 2023 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:26.36, 2016 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 4:28.22, 2024 Ye Shiwen (CHN) – 4:28.43, 2012 Stephanie Rice (AUS) – 4:29.45, 2008

This pairs with the mind-boggling 2:06.99 200 IM national record she set last night to become the 5th fastest performer in history.

Despite McKeown’s result coming within striking distance of Canadian Summer McIntosh‘s world record, the Aussie said after her race tonight that she is ‘one and done’ and will not be taking on this event at June’s Olympic Trials.

Splits Comparison