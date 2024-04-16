2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, April 17th – Saturday, April 20th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous night ET), Finals at 6pm local (4am ET)
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Non-Olympic Qualifying Event
- Women’s Races to Watch / Men’s Races to Watch
- Meet Central
- Final Start List
- Live Results (also available via Meet Mobile: “2024 Australian Open Championships”)
- Australian Channel 9 Livestream / YouTube Livestream
Good morning (or evening, for some) and welcome to the first day of the 2024 Australian Open Championships.
As a reminder, this meet is NOT a selection meet for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Most elite-level swimmers will use this meet as a tune-up for the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled to take place from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.
This first heats session will feature the men’s 100 breaststroke, women’s 200 IM, men’s 50 butterfly, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 400 freestyle, women’s 50 breaststroke, and men’s 200 backstroke.
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)
- Australian Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard (2009)
- Commonwealth Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 59.49
Top 10 Qualifiers:
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (CHAND) – 1:00.33
- Ippei Watanabe (JPN) – 1:00.66
- Joshua Yong (UWSC) – 1:00.68
- Taku Taniguchi (JPN) – 1:00.90
- Darragh Greene (IRL) – 1:01.01
- Matthew Wilson (SOSC) – 1:01.13
- Sam Williamson (MVC) – 1:01.18
- Haig Buckingham (SOSC) – 1:01.29
- Joshua Collett (BOND) – 1:01.32
- Daiya Seto (JPN) – 1:01.35
The first (and fastest seeded heat) of the men’s 100 breast was highlighted by two non-Australians. Japan’s Taku Taniguchi (1:00.91) and Ireland’s Darragh Greene (1:01.01) led the charge with a 1-2 finish. Matthew Wilson, who held the 200 breast world record for about a day in 2019, checked-in at 1:01.13 for 3rd in the heat (and 6th overall). At last month’s New South Wales Championships, Wilson showed some promising signs in the lead-up to Olympic Trials. He posted a new best time in the 50 breast (27.30) in addition to solid in-season swims in the 100 (1:00.69) and 200 (2:09.87) distances.
The second heat saw Japan’s Ippei Watanabe (1:00.66) out-touch Australian Joshua Yong (1:00.68) by just 0.02. Watanabe recently won the Japanese Olympic Trials in the 200m breaststroke, where he produced a world-leading time of 2:06.94. Yong is on the verge of breaking the 1-minute barrier in this 100m sprint, as UWA West Coast representative recently clocked a lifetime best of 1:00.11 at the Japan Open in November.
The 2021 Olympic Champion in the 200m breaststroke, Zac Stubblety-Cook, won the final circle-seeded heat with the fastest time of the session (1:00.33). He’s coming off an altitude training camp, which was held in Flagstaff, Arizona over in the United States. He’s been as fast as 59.97 this season, which he put on the board at last month’s Vorgee Brisbane Senior Metropolitan Championships.
26-year-old Sam Williamson was 7th overall this morning with a time of 1:01.18. The Melbourne Vicentre athlete opened in 29.12 and closed in 32.06 to place 4th in the first heat. Williamson’s been on a mission over the past four months, where he’s put up times of 59.21, 59.26, and 59.35.
19-year-old Haig Buckingham, who trains with Wilson under coach Adam Kable, was 8th at the conclusion of prelims. He swam to a time of 1:01.29, which is just about a second shy of his best time (1:00.09) from earlier this season.
Tonight’s final will feature THREE of the top six performers in Australian 100m breaststroke history.
Top 6 Australian Men’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers:
- Brenton Rickard – 58.58, 2009
- Christian Sprenger – 58.79, 2013
- *Matthew Wilson – 59.17, 2019
- Jake Packard – 59.20, 2018
- *Sam Williamson – 59.26, 2023
- *Zac Stubblety-Cook – 59.51, 2022
WOMEN’S 200 IM – HEATS
- World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- Australian Record – 2:07.03, Stephanie Rice (2009)
- Commonwealth Record – 2:06.88, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2016)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 2:10.62
Top 10 Qualifiers:
- Kaylee McKeown (GUSC) – 2:08.66
- Ella Ramsay (CHAN) – 2:11.98
- Kayla Hardy (CRUIZ) – 2:15.57
- Isabella Boyd (NUN) – 2:15.79
- Tara Kinder (MVC) – 2:16.07
- Jenna Forrester (STPET) – 2:16.37
- Lucy Dring (SCGS) – 2:16.72
- Xiandi Chua (PHI) – 2:17.01
- Lexi Harrison (ACUB) – 2:18.47
- Sophie Martin (SOMAQ) – 2:18.81
Michael Bohl-trained Kaylee McKeown was simply dominant in the women’s 200 IM this morning. She cruised through the first 100 in 1:02.72, splitting 29.14 on the fly leg and 33.58 on backstroke. McKeown then proceeded to increase her pace significantly over the final 100 meters, highlighted by a massive 35.52 split on the breast leg. She closed in 30.42 for a final time of 2:08.66, which was the fastest time of the session by over three seconds. Her swim also checks-in as the fastest performance that she’s ever posted in a morning heat.
Chandler’s Ella Ramsay, who trains under the tutelage of veteran coach Vinge Raleigh, was 2nd fastest overall at 2:11.98. It was a near lifetime best for the 19-year-old, as she sits less than a second off her 2:11.07 from the TYR Pro Championships last July. Like McKeown, Ramsay’s breaststroke split (36.86) this morning was a clear highlight.
St. Peters’ Jenna Forrester, 20, was 6th overall at 2:16.37. Forrester’s performance this morning was significant, as it represents her first swim so far this season. She was 4th in this event at the Fukuoka World Championships last July where she hit the wall in a new best time of 2:08.98. At that same meet, she walked away with a silver medal in the 400 IM (4:32.30) with yet another career-best.
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)
- Australian Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — HEATS
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
- Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 53.61
Top 10 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — HEATS
- World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)
- Australian Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)
- Commonwealth Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 3:45.43
Top 10 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record – 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (2023)
- Australian Record – 30.05, Chelsea Hodges (2022)
- Commonwealth Record – 29.72, Lara van Niekerk (2022)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (2009)
- Australian Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 1:57.28
Top 10 Qualifiers:
I’m at work so can’t follow along in real time but just saw Kaylee’s ridiculous heat swim.
My immediate reaction was “I guess she’s not swimming the final” but that wouldn’t really make sense.
I feel like she’s either skipping or she’s swimming a 2:06. There is no in between haha
I’ll go for 2.06. There is no point in skipping the final.
Cam looking good. Start was incredible.
Cam’s result isn’t on Meet Mobile. Hmmm
It was 23.26
On other news
JPN released their team, seems like they dropped both 4×100 free relays
I don’t think either met their own qualifying standards.
Not really a surprise considering their aggregate times were way off the times they set
https://olympics.com/en/news/japan-swimming-team-announcement-paris-2024
The team
I don’t understand why Kaylee would scratch finals of 200 IM according to the commentator ? Isn’t this meet meant to be race practice for trials .. besides she lives 10 mins down the road so why not swim finals
Ramsay to break 2:10 tonight #earlycall
Would love to see that.
Hopefully that heat swim from Forrester was just her cruising into the final. But if she’s off it looks like Ramsay is ready to pick up the slack.
It looked like she was off, she put her head down with 10m to go. Not often you see that when someone is cruising.
Surely she’ll be back in the final when she has nothing else on today? She didn’t even push the front half of the race.
Yep, push the front half tonight and see how the back holds up.
She may not be tapered but she’s fit and fast.
2:08.66 for kaylee. her fastest heat swim ever