2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Good morning (or evening, for some) and welcome to the first day of the 2024 Australian Open Championships.

As a reminder, this meet is NOT a selection meet for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Most elite-level swimmers will use this meet as a tune-up for the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled to take place from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.

This first heats session will feature the men’s 100 breaststroke, women’s 200 IM, men’s 50 butterfly, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 400 freestyle, women’s 50 breaststroke, and men’s 200 backstroke.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

Australian Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard (2009)

Commonwealth Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 59.49

Top 10 Qualifiers:

The first (and fastest seeded heat) of the men’s 100 breast was highlighted by two non-Australians. Japan’s Taku Taniguchi (1:00.91) and Ireland’s Darragh Greene (1:01.01) led the charge with a 1-2 finish. Matthew Wilson, who held the 200 breast world record for about a day in 2019, checked-in at 1:01.13 for 3rd in the heat (and 6th overall). At last month’s New South Wales Championships, Wilson showed some promising signs in the lead-up to Olympic Trials. He posted a new best time in the 50 breast (27.30) in addition to solid in-season swims in the 100 (1:00.69) and 200 (2:09.87) distances.

The second heat saw Japan’s Ippei Watanabe (1:00.66) out-touch Australian Joshua Yong (1:00.68) by just 0.02. Watanabe recently won the Japanese Olympic Trials in the 200m breaststroke, where he produced a world-leading time of 2:06.94. Yong is on the verge of breaking the 1-minute barrier in this 100m sprint, as UWA West Coast representative recently clocked a lifetime best of 1:00.11 at the Japan Open in November.

The 2021 Olympic Champion in the 200m breaststroke, Zac Stubblety-Cook, won the final circle-seeded heat with the fastest time of the session (1:00.33). He’s coming off an altitude training camp, which was held in Flagstaff, Arizona over in the United States. He’s been as fast as 59.97 this season, which he put on the board at last month’s Vorgee Brisbane Senior Metropolitan Championships.

26-year-old Sam Williamson was 7th overall this morning with a time of 1:01.18. The Melbourne Vicentre athlete opened in 29.12 and closed in 32.06 to place 4th in the first heat. Williamson’s been on a mission over the past four months, where he’s put up times of 59.21, 59.26, and 59.35.

19-year-old Haig Buckingham, who trains with Wilson under coach Adam Kable, was 8th at the conclusion of prelims. He swam to a time of 1:01.29, which is just about a second shy of his best time (1:00.09) from earlier this season.

Tonight’s final will feature THREE of the top six performers in Australian 100m breaststroke history.

Top 6 Australian Men’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers:

Brenton Rickard – 58.58, 2009 Christian Sprenger – 58.79, 2013 *Matthew Wilson – 59.17, 2019 Jake Packard – 59.20, 2018 *Sam Williamson – 59.26, 2023 *Zac Stubblety-Cook – 59.51, 2022

WOMEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

Australian Record – 2:07.03, Stephanie Rice (2009)

Commonwealth Record – 2:06.88, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2016)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 2:10.62

Top 10 Qualifiers:

Kaylee McKeown (GUSC) – 2:08.66 Ella Ramsay (CHAN) – 2:11.98 Kayla Hardy (CRUIZ) – 2:15.57 Isabella Boyd (NUN) – 2:15.79 Tara Kinder (MVC) – 2:16.07 Jenna Forrester (STPET) – 2:16.37 Lucy Dring (SCGS) – 2:16.72 Xiandi Chua (PHI) – 2:17.01 Lexi Harrison (ACUB) – 2:18.47 Sophie Martin (SOMAQ) – 2:18.81

Michael Bohl-trained Kaylee McKeown was simply dominant in the women’s 200 IM this morning. She cruised through the first 100 in 1:02.72, splitting 29.14 on the fly leg and 33.58 on backstroke. McKeown then proceeded to increase her pace significantly over the final 100 meters, highlighted by a massive 35.52 split on the breast leg. She closed in 30.42 for a final time of 2:08.66, which was the fastest time of the session by over three seconds. Her swim also checks-in as the fastest performance that she’s ever posted in a morning heat.

Chandler’s Ella Ramsay, who trains under the tutelage of veteran coach Vinge Raleigh, was 2nd fastest overall at 2:11.98. It was a near lifetime best for the 19-year-old, as she sits less than a second off her 2:11.07 from the TYR Pro Championships last July. Like McKeown, Ramsay’s breaststroke split (36.86) this morning was a clear highlight.

St. Peters’ Jenna Forrester, 20, was 6th overall at 2:16.37. Forrester’s performance this morning was significant, as it represents her first swim so far this season. She was 4th in this event at the Fukuoka World Championships last July where she hit the wall in a new best time of 2:08.98. At that same meet, she walked away with a silver medal in the 400 IM (4:32.30) with yet another career-best.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)

Australian Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — HEATS

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 53.61

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — HEATS

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Australian Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)

Commonwealth Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 3:45.43

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record – 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (2023)

Australian Record – 30.05, Chelsea Hodges (2022)

Commonwealth Record – 29.72, Lara van Niekerk (2022)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (2009)

Australian Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 1:57.28

Top 10 Qualifiers: