2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Welcome to the fourth and final day of the 2024 Australian Open Championships. As a reminder, this meet is NOT a selection meet for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Most elite-level swimmers will use this meet as a tune-up for the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled to take place from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.

This final prelim session will include the men’s 100 freestyle, women’s 200 freestyle, men’s 400 IM, men’s 50 breaststroke, men’s 200 butterfly, women’s 200 backstroke, and women’s 100 butterfly.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — HEATS

World Record — 46.80, Pan Zhanle (2024)

Australian Record — 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

(2016) Commonwealth Record — 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

(2016) Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 48.06

Top 10 Qualifiers:

2016 Olympic Champion Kyle Chalmers made his presence known from the very first stroke in heat one. He flipped through the first 50m in 22.93 before closing strongly over the final lap in 25.15. His overall time of 48.08 held up for the fastest morning performance. It also represents a new season best time, eclipsing his previous (48.15) from November’s Japan Open.

Chalmers is having one of his best in-season meets ever here on the Gold Coast as he’s already notched best times in both the 50 free (21.98) and 50 fly (23.10). In addition to those lifetime best outings, the 25-year-old also split 51.12 on St. Andrews’ medley relay on night two, right on par with his best flat-start time of 51.37.

As a reminder, he recently changed up his training hub after his coach, Peter Bishop, had his accreditations revoked. Chalmers’ best time of 47.08 is just outside Cameron McEvoy’s Australian record of 47.04, so that’s a mark to watch for as we progress into June’s Olympic Trials and the Olympic Games, assuming Chalmers safely qualifies.

William Yang was 2nd overall this morning at 48.49, just off his season best time by 0.01 from last month’s NSW Championships. At the meet, Yang touched-out Chalmers in the final to steal victory.

St. Peters Western teammates Jamie Jack (48.78), Jack Cartwright (48.80), and Kai Taylor (48.82) also safely advanced to tonight’s final. The time from Jack was a new career best as he undercut his previous 48.97 time. Jamie is the brother of Shayna Jack, one of Australia’s fastest female sprint freestylers. Cartwright’s personal best is 47.84 while Taylor’s is 48.01.

25-year-old Cartwright holds the status of world record holder, as he helped Team Australia to 2023 World Championship gold in the mixed 4×100 free relay with a new world record time. Earlier this week, Taylor was 4th in the loaded 200 free (1:46.65) final. However, on the first night of action, he led-off St. Peters Western’s relay with a season’s best time of 1:45.89, which would’ve snagged individual gold if he replicated it in the individual final. He’s known for going out very quickly in the 200m distance, but he recorded a negative split race of 53.36/52.53 to come just 0.10 outside his best time of 1:45.79.

The only other man under 49 seconds in today’s heats was Zac Incerti. The longtime relay contributor put his hand on the wall in 48.84 to advance through in 6th place.

Chris Mooney-trained Flynn Southam, who represented the Green and Gold alongside Chalmers in this event at the 2023 World Championships, finished 7th quickest this morning a 49.07. He won the 200 free (1:46.11) in a best time to open the meet here on the Gold Coast. His swiftest 100m career mark rests at 47.77 from the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials last June. The 18-year-old Bond athlete won the Australian Age Championships at this same pool last week in 48.94.

2024 50 Backstroke World Champion Isaac Cooper did not show up for his heat.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

Australian Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

Commonwealth Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 1:56.59

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 IM – HEATS

World Record – 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)

Australian Record – 4:09.27, Brendon Smith (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record – 4:08.70, Lewis Clareburt (2022)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 4:12.50

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — HEATS

World Record — 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Australian Record — 26.32, Sam Williamson (2024)

Commonwealth Record — 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — HEATS

World Record — 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

Australian Record — 1:54.46, Nick D’Arcy (2009)

Commonwealth Record — 1:52.96, Chad Le Clos (2012)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 1:54.97

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — HEATS

World Record — 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

(2023) Australian Record — 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

(2023) Commonwealth Record — 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

(2023) Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 2:09.74

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Australian Record – 55.72, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (2021)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 57.17

Top 10 Qualifiers: