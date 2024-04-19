2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, April 17th – Saturday, April 20th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous night ET), Finals at 6pm local (4am ET)
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Non-Olympic Qualifying Event
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)
- Australian Record: 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (2019)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott (2021)
- Australian Olympic QT – 1:57.23
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- Australian Record: 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- Australian Olympic QT – 2:23.91
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)
- Australian Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)
- Commonwealth Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)
- Australian Olympic QT – 21.88
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record – 26.86, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Australian Record – 26.86, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Commonwealth Record – 26.86, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- Australian Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)
- Commonwealth Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)
- Australian Olympic QT – 51.17
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)
- Australian Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)
- Commonwealth Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)
- Australian Olympic QT – 4:04.98
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)
- Australian Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- Commonwealth Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- Australian Olympic QT – 53.21
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)
- Australian Record: 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)
- Commonwealth Record: 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)
MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (2009)
- Australian Record: 7:37.76, Sam Short (2023)
- Commonwealth Record: 7:37.76, Sam Short (2023)
- Australian Olympic QT – 7:45.80
In early to say that tonight doesn’t have to be lacklustre.
It’s always good to see Titmus and Pallister swim, and certainly head to head.
M100 Fly will be particularly exciting to see who can make ground on Temple (and also see what he can do at this point in the season).
There are some new names to watch out for in the W200 Breast and it will be interesting to see what they can do (a few PBs perhaps) and Petric in the 200 IM.
Mckeown goes a 26.95 in the 50 backstroke. Calling it
Commenters here made so much fun of her because Mooney said she went 26s in practice.
Now she’s gone multiple 26s at random meets. What now? Haha
Okay I’m here and had a chat to a lovely camera man about the camera angles. You all owe me a beer if it improves lol. Especially in the 50s .
1st: Cam Mcevoy 21.59
2nd: Chalmers 22.08
3rd: Cooper 22.11