2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap 2023 World Champion Cameron McEvoy headlines the men’s 50 freestyle on day 3 of the 2024 Australian Open Championships.

2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Let’s see what the #2 Australian 200m freestyle performer in history, Maximillian Giuliani, can do in the final of the event this evening.

Joshua Yong Hacks 3 Seconds Off 200 Breast PB To Become #5 Aussie Performer All-Time 22-year-old Joshua Yong threw down the 200m breast of his life, hacking 3 seconds off his previous personal best to check-in on the all-time Aussie list.

World Championships Medalist Elizabeth Dekkers Logs 2:05.20 200 Fly All Comers Record Elizabeth Dekkers produced a new All Comers Record of 2:05.20 en route to winning 200m fly gold on day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open Championships.