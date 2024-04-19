Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 5

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

 

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)
  • Australian Record: 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (2019)
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott (2021)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 1:57.23

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • Australian Record: 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)
  • Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 2:23.91

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)
  • Australian Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 21.88

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • Australian Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 51.17

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)
  • Australian Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
  • Commonwealth Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 53.21

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

  • World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)
  • Australian Record: 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)
  • Commonwealth Record: 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (2009)
  • Australian Record: 7:37.76, Sam Short (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record: 7:37.76, Sam Short (2023)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 7:45.80

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

 

5
Personal Best
45 seconds ago

In early to say that tonight doesn’t have to be lacklustre.

It’s always good to see Titmus and Pallister swim, and certainly head to head.

M100 Fly will be particularly exciting to see who can make ground on Temple (and also see what he can do at this point in the season).

There are some new names to watch out for in the W200 Breast and it will be interesting to see what they can do (a few PBs perhaps) and Petric in the 200 IM.

0
0
Reply
Mahmoud
12 minutes ago

Mckeown goes a 26.95 in the 50 backstroke. Calling it

1
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Mahmoud
9 minutes ago

Commenters here made so much fun of her because Mooney said she went 26s in practice.

Now she’s gone multiple 26s at random meets. What now? Haha

4
0
Reply
Joel
12 minutes ago

Okay I’m here and had a chat to a lovely camera man about the camera angles. You all owe me a beer if it improves lol. Especially in the 50s .

8
0
Reply
Danny
24 minutes ago

1st: Cam Mcevoy 21.59
2nd: Chalmers 22.08
3rd: Cooper 22.11

0
0
Reply

