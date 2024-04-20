Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a reminder, this Australian Open Championships competition is not an Olympic qualification event. We have listed the Australian Olympic qualification times just as a point of reference for what athletes will need to accomplish when Paris 2024 bids are on the line in June.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINAL

  • World Record — 46.80, Pan Zhanle (2024)
  • Australian Record — 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)
  • Commonwealth Record — 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 48.06

GOLD – Kyle Chalmers, 47.63
SILVER – William Yang, 48.20
BRONZE – Kai Taylor, 48.69

Right off the bat we were treated to a monster in-season performance from 24-year-old Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers.

Racing in the men’s 100m free, Chalmers of St. Andrew’s busted out a head-turning time of 47.63 to get to the wall first.

Splitting 22.91/24.72, Chalmers produced the sole time of the field under the 48-second threshold. Behind him was 25-year-old William Yang who clocked 48.20 as the silver medalist. St. Peters Western 20-year-old Kai Taylor also landed on the podium in 48.69 for bronze.

Chalmers’ outing easily overtook his previous season-best time entering this competition of 48.15 from Japan Open. He already beat that in the morning heats here with a strong 48.08 to land lane 4.

He now ranks 4th in the world in his debut since changing coaches. It’s still strange to see ‘St. Andrew’s next to the speedster’s name as opposed to Marion. You can read more about Chalmers’ having to move coaches here.

Chalmers already nailed times of 21.98 in the 50m free and 23.10 in the 50m fly, with both representing the South Aussie’s career-quickest results.

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Free

ZhanleCHN
PAN
02/11
WR 46.80
2Chris
GIULIANO		USA47.4902/25
3Alessandro
MIRESSI 		ITA47.6111/30
4 Nandor
NEMETH		HUN47.7802/15
5Egor
Kornev		RUS47.8204/19
View Top 31»

Not to be overlooked was Yang’s runner-up mark of 48.20, a new personal bet for the SOSC swimmer who had to drop out of the World Championships season last year due to undergoing back surgery.

Yang split 22.34/24.86 to undercut his previous PB of 48.38 put up at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He’s now the 12th-quickest Australian man in history.

The rest of the field finished as follows:

4th – Jamie Jack, 48.94; 5th – Flynn Southam, 48.96; 6th – Zac Incerti, 49.19; 7th – Carter Swift – 49.69; 8th – Jack Cartwright, 49.39; 9th – Cody Simpson, 49.69; 10th – Maximillian Giuliani, 49.74

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)
  • Australian Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 1:56.59

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

  • World Record – 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)
  • Australian Record – 4:09.27, Brendon Smith (2021)
  • Commonwealth Record – 4:08.70, Lewis Clareburt (2022)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 4:12.50

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record — 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)
  • Australian Record — 26.32, Sam Williamson (2024)
  • Commonwealth Record — 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

  • World Record — 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)
  • Australian Record — 1:54.46, Nick D’Arcy (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record —  1:52.96, Chad Le Clos (2012)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 1:54.97

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record — 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
  • Australian Record — 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record — 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 2:09.74

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
  • Australian Record – 55.72, Emma McKeon (2021)
  • Commonwealth Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (2021)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 57.17

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FASTEST HEAT

  • World Record – 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
  • Australian Record – 15:46.13, Maddy Gough, 2021
  • Commonwealth Record – 15:40.14, Lauren Boyle (NZL), 2015
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 16:01.95

36
36 Comments
Oceanian
2 minutes ago

Go ladies!! Race of the night for sure.

Daniel
3 minutes ago

Prediction: Mollie win – 1:54.1.

Mahmoud
Reply to  Daniel
3 minutes ago

I'd say 1.53.85

Danny
3 minutes ago

I thought Temple might move clubs with Chalmers. Hopefully hus new SASI coach has what it takes to get him ready to go sub 50 100m fly in paris

Troyy
4 minutes ago

What's up with Temple's free? Is it not gonna click until taper? Or not at all?

commonwombat
9 minutes ago

47.63 – take that for this time of year !

Pleasing time from Yang, certainly firming his place in the 4X100 mix

Daniel
10 minutes ago

Kyle sounds happy. Looking forward to Paris.

Troyy
Reply to  Daniel
9 minutes ago

Never seen him so happy tbh. It's great to see.

Oceanian
10 minutes ago

So has King Kyle given up on his suction-cup habit?

Danny
Reply to  Oceanian
9 minutes ago

That's usually for taper

Oceanian
12 minutes ago

47.63 – nice way to start the night.

