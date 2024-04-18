Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Australian Open Championships continue this morning on the Gold Coast. It’s day three of four, and as a reminder, this meet is NOT a selection meet for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Most elite-level swimmers will use this meet as a tune-up for the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled to take place from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.

This third heats session will feature the men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 50 freestyle, women’s 50 backstroke, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 400 freestyle, men’s 100 backstroke, and women’s 50 butterfly.

MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

  • World Record — 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)
  • Australian Record — 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (2019)
  • Commonwealth Record — 1:55.28, Duncan Scott (2021)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 1:57.23

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

  • World Record — 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • Australian Record — 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)
  • Commonwealth Record — 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 2:23.91

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS

  • World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)
  • Australian Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 21.88

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

  • World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • Australian Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 51.17

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

  • World Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)
  • Australian Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 4:04.98

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

  • World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)
  • Australian Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
  • Commonwealth Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 53.21

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — HEATS

  • World Record — 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)
  • Australian Record — 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)
  • Commonwealth Record — 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

RealCrocker5040
1 minute ago

Who else is ready for Mullet Man to go a 50.61 in finals yet again

RealCrocker5040
2 minutes ago

Cameron Mc4704 is always worth watching in the prelims

Knowing the guy he will give it everything in the prelims and has historically tended to add in the final except for Fukuoka

Daniel
7 minutes ago

Hoping Conias can pop another PB in 50.

Gheko
23 minutes ago

Would love to see Kyle go sub 22 finally

Mako
Reply to  Gheko
3 minutes ago

If he does, He may closer to breaking 47.

RealCrocker5040
Reply to  Gheko
1 minute ago

His 50 free stroke at the Japan Open was utterly amazing to watch

It puts Anthony Ervin to SHAME

Chris Bailey
48 minutes ago

Why do they put the 50F and 100Fly on same day ?

