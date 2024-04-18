2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, April 17th – Saturday, April 20th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous night ET), Finals at 6pm local (4am ET)
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Non-Olympic Qualifying Event
The 2024 Australian Open Championships continue this morning on the Gold Coast. It’s day three of four, and as a reminder, this meet is NOT a selection meet for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Most elite-level swimmers will use this meet as a tune-up for the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled to take place from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.
This third heats session will feature the men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 50 freestyle, women’s 50 backstroke, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 400 freestyle, men’s 100 backstroke, and women’s 50 butterfly.
MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS
- World Record — 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)
- Australian Record — 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (2019)
- Commonwealth Record — 1:55.28, Duncan Scott (2021)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 1:57.23
Top 10 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record — 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- Australian Record — 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)
- Commonwealth Record — 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 2:23.91
Top 10 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)
- Australian Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)
- Commonwealth Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 21.88
Top 10 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record – 26.86, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Australian Record – 26.86, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Commonwealth Record – 26.86, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- Australian Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)
- Commonwealth Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 51.17
Top 10 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)
- Australian Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)
- Commonwealth Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 4:04.98
Top 10 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)
- Australian Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- Commonwealth Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 53.21
Top 10 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — HEATS
- World Record — 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)
- Australian Record — 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)
- Commonwealth Record — 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Who else is ready for Mullet Man to go a 50.61 in finals yet again
Cameron Mc4704 is always worth watching in the prelims
Knowing the guy he will give it everything in the prelims and has historically tended to add in the final except for Fukuoka
Hoping Conias can pop another PB in 50.
Would love to see Kyle go sub 22 finally
If he does, He may closer to breaking 47.
His 50 free stroke at the Japan Open was utterly amazing to watch
It puts Anthony Ervin to SHAME
Why do they put the 50F and 100Fly on same day ?