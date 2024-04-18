2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Australian Open Championships continue this morning on the Gold Coast. It’s day three of four, and as a reminder, this meet is NOT a selection meet for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Most elite-level swimmers will use this meet as a tune-up for the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled to take place from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.

This third heats session will feature the men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 50 freestyle, women’s 50 backstroke, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 400 freestyle, men’s 100 backstroke, and women’s 50 butterfly.

MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

World Record — 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

Australian Record — 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (2019)

Commonwealth Record — 1:55.28, Duncan Scott (2021)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 1:57.23

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record — 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Australian Record — 2:20.54, Leisel Jones (2006)

Commonwealth Record — 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 2:23.91

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)

Australian Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)

Commonwealth Record – 21.06, Cam McEvoy (2023)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 21.88

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Australian Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)

Commonwealth Record – 50.25, Matthew Temple (2023)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 51.17

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)

(2023) Australian Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)

(2023) Commonwealth Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (2023)

(2023) Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 4:04.98

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

Australian Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Commonwealth Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time – 53.21

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — HEATS

World Record — 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

Australian Record — 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)

Commonwealth Record — 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)

Top 10 Qualifiers: