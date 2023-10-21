Kaylee McKeown Breaks 2nd World Record in 24 Hours With 57.33 100 Back in Budapest

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Kaylee McKeown broke her second world record in as many days on Saturday with a winning time of 57.33 in the 100-meter backstroke at the third and final stop of the World Cup series in Budapest, Hungary.

McKeown shaved .12 seconds off her own world record of 57.45 from 2021 as she blew away the field by nearly two seconds.

The 22-year-old Australian star has continued her undefeated streak on the World Cup series in epic fashion in Budapest, having also taken .12 seconds off the 50 back world record on Friday with a time of 26.86. McKeown is running away with the overall series crown, which comes with a six-figure bonus. She also earned $40,000 in bonuses the past couple days by breaking a pair of world records and securing two triple crowns, and will have the opportunity to add a third in the 200 back on Sunday.

McKeown flipped at the 50-meter mark in 28.15, five one-hundredths off her world record pace, before charging home in 29.18 for a new global standard of 57.33.

Before McKeown, Regan Smith held the world record at 57.57 from a relay leadoff at the 2019 World Championships. Only three women have ever been under 58 seconds in the event, with Canada’s Kylie Masse (57.70) being the other.

Splits Comparison:

Kaylee McKeown, 2023 Kaylee McKeown, 2021 1st 50 28.15 28.10 2nd 50 29.18 29.35 57.33 57.45

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 57.45 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2021)

World Cup Record: 57.63 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

World Junior Record: 57.57 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)

PODIUM:

Despite breaking the 50 backstroke world record yesterday, McKeown still expressed surprise after the race that she was able to break this one today. She also reset her World Cup record of 57.63, continuing her streak of World Cup records in every backstroke race she’s swum at this World Cup series.

Well behind McKeown, the Canadian duo of Masse and Ingrid Wilm once again took the remaining spots on the podium. Both improved on their swims from a week ago, dipping under the 1:00 mark. Masse held 2nd the whole race. Wilm was tied for 5th at the 50, and came home in 30.27 to move onto the podium.