Kaylee McKeown Breaks 2nd World Record in 24 Hours With 57.33 100 Back in Budapest

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Kaylee McKeown broke her second world record in as many days on Saturday with a winning time of 57.33 in the 100-meter backstroke at the third and final stop of the World Cup series in Budapest, Hungary.

McKeown shaved .12 seconds off her own world record of 57.45 from 2021 as she blew away the field by nearly two seconds.

The 22-year-old Australian star has continued her undefeated streak on the World Cup series in epic fashion in Budapest, having also taken .12 seconds off the 50 back world record on Friday with a time of 26.86. McKeown is running away with the overall series crown, which comes with a six-figure bonus. She also earned $40,000 in bonuses the past couple days by breaking a pair of world records and securing two triple crowns, and will have the opportunity to add a third in the 200 back on Sunday.

McKeown flipped at the 50-meter mark in 28.15, five one-hundredths off her world record pace, before charging home in 29.18 for a new global standard of 57.33.

Before McKeown, Regan Smith held the world record at 57.57 from a relay leadoff at the 2019 World Championships. Only three women have ever been under 58 seconds in the event, with Canada’s Kylie Masse (57.70) being the other.

Splits Comparison:

  Kaylee McKeown, 2023 Kaylee McKeown, 2021
1st 50 28.15 28.10
2nd 50 29.18 29.35
  57.33 57.45

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

PODIUM:

Despite breaking the 50 backstroke world record yesterday, McKeown still expressed surprise after the race that she was able to break this one today. She also reset her World Cup record of 57.63, continuing her streak of World Cup records in every backstroke race she’s swum at this World Cup series.

Well behind McKeown, the Canadian duo of Masse and Ingrid Wilm once again took the remaining spots on the podium. Both improved on their swims from a week ago, dipping under the 1:00 mark. Masse held 2nd the whole race. Wilm was tied for 5th at the 50, and came home in 30.27 to move onto the podium.

Dan
6 minutes ago

I have said it before (several times), the bonus for a World Record is WAY too small, especially since the World Cup meets are long course this year. Anything less than $30,000 is stupid and unappreciative of the swimmers’ accomplishments, World Athletics gives out $100,000 for a World Record at their World Championships (World Aquatics gave out $30,000).

Nono
16 minutes ago

She really likes breaking the WR by 0.12

50 back: 26.98 (Liu Xiang) to 26.86
100 back: 57.57 (Regan) to 57.45 and again to 57.33

200 back however was broken by 0.21 from 2:03.35 (Regan) to 2:03.14
Maybe that counts as the digits are just swapped? 😅

Greg
52 minutes ago

She is not human

Troyy
57 minutes ago

Gonna be a bit tough for Kaylee to win that golden race tomorrow after breaking the WR. Kaylee for Female Swimmer of the Year!

Andy
Reply to  Troyy
34 minutes ago

The sad thing is there’s a strong chance she finishes last because she’ll have the worst handicap comparatively, plus she’ll have just swum the 200back which kills your legs, which is almost unfair when you consider she’ll have 9 World Cup records (and 2 world records) from 9 backstroke events

Yikes
1 hour ago

2 world records in October, NBD. Kaylee has achieved untouchable status. As much as I love Regan I just don’t see her beating Kaylee anytime soon.

ArtVanDeLegh10
Reply to  Yikes
57 minutes ago

She’s just a few tenths ahead of Regan. I wouldn’t say that’s untouchable.

Andy
Reply to  ArtVanDeLegh10
54 minutes ago

She knows how to get her hand on the wall first when it counts though. She hasn’t lost a 100/200 since 2019 and I don’t see that changing in Paris

Yikes
Reply to  ArtVanDeLegh10
53 minutes ago

That’s a lot in a 100. And her consistency and ability to bring it when it counts is unmatched. The matchup is closer on paper than it is IRL.

LBSWIM
Reply to  ArtVanDeLegh10
40 minutes ago

As much as a few tenths means a little, same went for Phelps. He won so many races by just a few tenths or even less. Like Phelps, Kaylee does have the gift of getting her hand on the all first on almost every occasion.

Jonathan
1 hour ago

Imagine swimming a 59.26 and getting beaten by almost 2 seconds. That’s insane.

EverybodyWangChungTonight
1 hour ago

Is that pool regulation size?! JK! Amazing!

Philip Johnson
1 hour ago

Queen of the backstroke, no debate.

