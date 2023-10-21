Italy’s Benedetta Pilato Cracks a World Cup Record in Saturday’s Prelims

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Italian teenager Benedetta Pilato cracked a new World Cup Record in prelims of the Swimming World Cup in Budapest on Saturday to kick off the second day of the final stop of racing in this year’s series.

Pilator raced to a 1:05.75 in the heats, which is just .05 seconds shy of her lifetime best in the event done at the 2022 Italian National Championships. In her first racing since July’s World Championships, that is easily a calendar year best for Pilato, clearing a 1:07.68 done at a local meet in June. She didn’t race the 100 breast at the World Championships but did win bronze in the 50.

That swim broke Alia Atkinson’s 2015 record of 1:05.93.

Splits Comparisons:

Pilato Pilato Atkinson Personal Best (2022) New World Cup Record Old World Cup Record 50m 30.53 31.12 30.55 100m 35.17 34.63 35.38 Final Time 1:05.70 1:05.75 1:05.93

Given how Pilato split her heats swim, with a conservative first 50, a best time could be in the cards for finals.

The Italian Record is 1:05.69, just ahead of her own personal best of 1:05.70.

Her swim on Saturday put her more than a second ahead of the field, with Dutch swimmer Tes Schouten qualifying 2nd in 1:06.69 and Irish swimmer Mona McSharry qualifying 3rd in 1:06.78. Both swimmers have been 1:05s in their careers and should challenge in finals – especially Schouten, who broke the Dutch Record in the 200 breast on Friday.

Crowns Update

Almost every event on Saturday has a potential Crowns winner. Swimmers who sweep an event at all three stops of the World Cup Series are awarded ‘crowns’ and given a $10,000 bonus prize.