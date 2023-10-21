2023 World Cup Series – Budapest: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

We’re back at the 2023 World Cup Series for the second session of finals in Budapest, Hungary. If Day 1 and this morning’s prelims were any indication, we’ve got another night of fast swimming heading our way.

Day 2 Finals Event Schedule:

Women’s 400 IM — fastest heat

Men’s 1500 Freestyle — fastest heat

Men’s 50 Backstroke — final

Women’s 200 Freestyle — final

Men’s 200 IM — final

Women’s 100 Backstroke — final

Men’s 50 Breaststroke — final

Women’s 50 Butterfly — final

Men’s 100 Freestyle — final

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — final

Men’s 200 Butterfly — final

Almost every event this session has a potential Triple Crown winner (they’re bolded on the event schedule above). After she shattered the 50 backstroke world record on Day 1, all eyes will be on Kaylee McKeown as she goes for her 100 backstroke Triple Crown. Like in the other backstroke disciplines, McKeown has been improving in the 100 back over the course of the series. In Athens, she swam 57.63, just .18 seconds off her own world record so we’ll be back on record watch for her today.

South Africa’s Matt Sates is eyeing two Triple Crowns this session: the 200 IM and 200 butterfly. Sates has proved that he’s capable of pacing himself well through the double, even setting a new personal best in the 200 fly last weekend. In the IM, expect him to stick to his race strategy of pushing to the lead on the breaststroke leg.

Benedetta Pilato just joined the circuit in Budapest so she isn’t up for a Triple Crown. However, she established herself as the person to beat in the 100 breaststroke by setting a new World Cup record in prelims. She swam 1:05.75, cracking Alia Atkinson‘s record from 2015 and nearly setting a new personal best. She’s sitting over a second ahead of the field after prelims, but they should close in on her in finals. Tes Schouten and Mona McSharry are seeded 2nd and 3rd and notably, Schouten swam a new Dutch record in the 200 breast on Day 1.

WOMEN’S 400 IM — FASTEST HEAT

World Record: 4:25.87 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

World Cup Record: 4:32.30 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2019)

World Junior Record: 4:25.87 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — FASTEST HEAT

World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)

World Cup Record: 14:51.61 — Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine (2019)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)

World Cup Record: 24.40 — Vladimir Morozov, Russia (2019)

World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 1:52.85 — Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia (2023)

World Cup Record: 1:55.03 — Siobhan Haughey , Hong Kong (2023)

, Hong Kong (2023) World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

MEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2011)

World Cup Record: 1:57.06 — Mitch Larkin, Australia (2019)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 — Hubert Kos, Hungary (2021)

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 57.45 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2021)

, Australia (2021) World Cup Record: 57.63 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) World Junior Record: 57.57 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 25.95 — Adam Peaty , Great Britain (2019)

, Great Britain (2019) World Cup Record: 26.29 — Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) World Junior Record: 26.97 — Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2014)

, Sweden (2014) World Cup Record: 24.97 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2023)

, Sweden (2023) World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 46.86 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)

World Cup Record: 47.78 — Vladislav Grinev, Russia (2019)

World Junior Record: 46.86 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King, United States (2017)

World Cup Record: 1:05.75 — Benedetta Pilato , Italy (2015)

, Italy (2015) World Junior Record: 1:04.35 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2013)

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 1:50.34 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)

World Cup Record: 1:54.18 — Chad le Clos, South Africa (2015)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

