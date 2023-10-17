Budapest World Cup Will Add Unique ‘Golden Race’ to Test Masters of Different Strokes

Local organizers of next weekend’s Swimming World Cup Series start in Budapest, Hungary have added a unique wrinkle to the meet with a “Golden Race,” worth extra prize money (yet undisclosed).

As explained by World Aquatics:

Upon conclusion of the final event, the LOC will invite winners of the individual 100m races (100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly for both men and women) to line up for one final showdown. Competitors will start the race based on their winning times in their respective events, in reverse order, with the slowest starting first and the fastest fourth. Start intervals should match the time difference from their individual swim. This means there will be four consecutive start signals, for example:

In short, the top 100 meter swimmers of the meet in each stroke will race on a delayed start relative to their finish time in the individual race, with the swimmer who touches first getting the win.

The event pits the best swimmer in each event against each other at the end of the meet, attempting to equalize the difference between strokes.

The system could be exploited if an athlete with a big lead cruised through the event final, taking the win, but not much more, to soften their deficit in the Golden Race, but in all but two cases, there is a $10,000 ‘crown’ on the line that outweighs the risk of trying to be precise in adding a tenth-or-two to their time. That, plus the other prize money available for wins, should disincentivize that strategy.

Projected Men’s Field

Below are the series-best times in each of the men’s 100m races. World Aquatics documentation doesn’t say what will happen if the same swimmer wins the 100 free and 100 back, but the most likely outcome is that the runner-up with the most AQUA points in the duplicated races will take the spot.

In Athens, the 100 back runner-up was Pieter Coetze from South African in 53.49, worth 897 points. In the 100 free, the runner-up was Dylan Carter of Trinidad & Tobago in 48.62, worth 895 AQUA points. If that tiebreaker is applied, Coetze would get a slot in the challenge.

Event Series Fastest Swimmer Country Series Best Time Crown? 100 free Thomas Ceccon Italy 47.97 Yes 100 back Thomas Ceccon Italy 52.27 Yes 100 breast Qin Haiyang China 57.69 Yes 100 fly Michael Andrew USA 51.66 No

Projected Women’s Field

Below are the series-best times in each of the women’s 100m races.