Kaylee McKeown Caps Perfect Backstroke Run with 9th World Cup Record in 200 Back (2:04.81)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Kaylee McKeown had already broken eight World Cup records in backstroke events over the past two weeks — including world records in the 50 back (26.86) and 100 back (57.33) this weekend — but the 22-year-old Australian somehow showed no signs of fatigue during her 200 back finale on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.

McKeown’s winning time of 2:04.81 in the 200 back lowered her own World Cup standard from last weekend (2:06.02) by more than a second while also clinching the overall series crown and the $100,000 bonus that comes with it. It’s tied for the 15th-fastest swim ever, and she now owns nine of the 15 fastest performances of all time. She also earned an extra $100,000 from capturing three triple crowns and breaking two world records, which are worth $20,000 each.

McKeown went a perfect 9-for-9 breaking World Cup records in Berlin, Athens, and Budapest. She improved the meet record in the 200 back from 2:06.47 to 2:06.02 to 2:04.81 on the three stops of the series this year. In the end, she was only about a second and a half off of her own world record from March after flipping 0.01 seconds ahead of pace at the first turn.

McKeown’s Splits Comparison

WC record on Sunday World record from March 1st 50 29.33 29.34 2nd 50 32.06 (1:01.39) 31.39 (1:00.73) 3rd 50 31.98 (1:33.37) 31.11 (1:31.84) 4th 50 31.44 (2:04.81) 31.3 (2:03.14)

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) World Cup Record: 2:06.02 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)

The battle for 2nd place was highly entertaining, with just a tenth of a second separating Anastasiya Shkurdai and Kylie Masse. The silver medal ultimately went to the Belarusian, competing as a neutral athlete, in a time of 2:09.67.