Kaylee McKeown Caps Perfect Backstroke Run with 9th World Cup Record in 200 Back (2:04.81)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST
- Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Kaylee McKeown had already broken eight World Cup records in backstroke events over the past two weeks — including world records in the 50 back (26.86) and 100 back (57.33) this weekend — but the 22-year-old Australian somehow showed no signs of fatigue during her 200 back finale on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.
McKeown’s winning time of 2:04.81 in the 200 back lowered her own World Cup standard from last weekend (2:06.02) by more than a second while also clinching the overall series crown and the $100,000 bonus that comes with it. It’s tied for the 15th-fastest swim ever, and she now owns nine of the 15 fastest performances of all time. She also earned an extra $100,000 from capturing three triple crowns and breaking two world records, which are worth $20,000 each.
McKeown went a perfect 9-for-9 breaking World Cup records in Berlin, Athens, and Budapest. She improved the meet record in the 200 back from 2:06.47 to 2:06.02 to 2:04.81 on the three stops of the series this year. In the end, she was only about a second and a half off of her own world record from March after flipping 0.01 seconds ahead of pace at the first turn.
McKeown’s Splits Comparison
|WC record on Sunday
|World record from March
|1st 50
|29.33
|29.34
|2nd 50
|32.06 (1:01.39)
|31.39 (1:00.73)
|3rd 50
|31.98 (1:33.37)
|31.11 (1:31.84)
|4th 50
|31.44 (2:04.81)
|31.3 (2:03.14)
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)
World Cup Record: 2:06.02 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)
- World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
PODIUM:
- GOLD: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:04.81 *NEW WORLD CUP RECORD*
- SILVER: Anastasiya Shkurdai (NIA) – 2:09.67
- BRONZE: Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2:09.77
The battle for 2nd place was highly entertaining, with just a tenth of a second separating Anastasiya Shkurdai and Kylie Masse. The silver medal ultimately went to the Belarusian, competing as a neutral athlete, in a time of 2:09.67.