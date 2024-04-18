Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mollie O’Callaghan Rips 58.09 100 Back Lifetime Best At Aussie Open Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

With reigning world record holder Kaylee McKeown dropping the women’s 100m back on day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open Championships, the spotlight shined entirely on Mollie O’Callaghan.

20-year-old O’Callaghan of St. Peters Western took full advantage, firing off a time of 58.09 to establish a monster new personal best.

O’Callaghan opened 28.60 and closed in 29.49 to crush her previous career-quickest 58.42. That prior PB was logged at last year’s Australian Open Championships.

Comparing splits between the two performances, MOC had more in the tank on the back half which powered her to the wall in tonight’s head-turning result.

O’Callaghan’s 58.09 – 2024 O’Callaghan’s 58.42 -2023
28.60 28.42
29.49 30.00

MOC is now the #2 Australian performer in history, froghopping 34-year-old new mom Emily Seebohm. Seebohm was in tonight’s race and punched 1:01.21 for 5th just months after giving birth to her first child.

All-Time Aussie Women’s LCM 100 Back Performers

  1. Kaylee McKeown – 57.33, 2023
  2. Mollie O’Callaghan – 58.09, 2024
  3. Emily Seebohm – 58.23, 2012
  4. Minna Atherton – 58.60, 2019
  5. Madi Wilson – 58.75, 20.16

MOC also bumps herself up the season’s world rankings by beating her previous time of 58.71 from last month’s NSW Championships. She ranks #3 on the season through this point.

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Back

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
10/21
57.33 WR
2Regan
SMITH 		USA57.6403/08
3Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN		AUS58.0904/18
4Claire
CURZAN 		USA58.2902/13
5Katharine
BERKOFF 		USA58.6112/01
View Top 31»

2024 World Championships silver medalist Iona Anderson settled for silver this evening in 59.53 while Hannah Fredericks rounded out the podium in 59.69.

Fredericks, 21, had never before dipped under a minute yet here the SPW athlete is with a shiny new PB of 59.69 as the bronze medalist.

MOC’s 100m back gold tonight pairs with the 100m free gold she took on night 1 (52.27). The Dean Boxall-trained star also raced the 50m free nearly immediately after this 1back where she nabbed a time of 24.81 to place 5th overall.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Yikes
4 minutes ago

Would she do it at trials just to see how fast she can go with a bit of a taper and how that might affect their medley relay choices?

Gheko
30 minutes ago

Imagine if she actually trained for this event!

Personal Best
43 minutes ago

Does this time place her in the all time top 10?
Is she #6 performer now?

Mahmoud
Reply to  Personal Best
36 minutes ago

7th fastest all time. Dawson swam a 58.08 in 2021

Personal Best
Reply to  Mahmoud
16 minutes ago

Ah right, I did miscount. Thanks.

Southerly Buster
55 minutes ago

With the results of the 100 Back and 100 Breast at this meet the ‘Kaylee swimming breaststroke in the medley relay’ scenario just edged even closer to being a real possibility.

Troyy
Reply to  Southerly Buster
20 minutes ago

Especially if Mollie can stop hitting the lane rope.

Andy
Reply to  Troyy
3 seconds ago

Outdoor pool makes it hard for backstrokers

Sacre Bleu!
Reply to  Southerly Buster
17 minutes ago

They should just do it.

MOC usually swim fast as relay lead-off, Kaylee usually swim fast when she has rabbit to chase, and Jack splits in last year’s relays was consistently super fast.

Sub13
1 hour ago

Sucks that both backstrokes conflict so badly with the 100-200 freestyles. She would be a massive medal threat if she could swim it in Paris

tashswam
1 hour ago

Great swim Mollie. Another amazing non tapered swim. I think she can go sub 58 at trials. Crazy to think!

