Mollie O’Callaghan Rips 58.09 100 Back Lifetime Best At Aussie Open Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, April 17th – Saturday, April 20th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous night ET), Finals at 6pm local (4am ET)
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Non-Olympic Qualifying Event
- Live Results (also available via Meet Mobile: “2024 Australian Open Championships”)
- Australian Channel 9 Livestream / YouTube Livestream
With reigning world record holder Kaylee McKeown dropping the women’s 100m back on day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open Championships, the spotlight shined entirely on Mollie O’Callaghan.
20-year-old O’Callaghan of St. Peters Western took full advantage, firing off a time of 58.09 to establish a monster new personal best.
O’Callaghan opened 28.60 and closed in 29.49 to crush her previous career-quickest 58.42. That prior PB was logged at last year’s Australian Open Championships.
Comparing splits between the two performances, MOC had more in the tank on the back half which powered her to the wall in tonight’s head-turning result.
|O’Callaghan’s 58.09 – 2024
|O’Callaghan’s 58.42 -2023
|28.60
|28.42
|29.49
|30.00
MOC is now the #2 Australian performer in history, froghopping 34-year-old new mom Emily Seebohm. Seebohm was in tonight’s race and punched 1:01.21 for 5th just months after giving birth to her first child.
All-Time Aussie Women’s LCM 100 Back Performers
- Kaylee McKeown – 57.33, 2023
- Mollie O’Callaghan – 58.09, 2024
- Emily Seebohm – 58.23, 2012
- Minna Atherton – 58.60, 2019
- Madi Wilson – 58.75, 20.16
MOC also bumps herself up the season’s world rankings by beating her previous time of 58.71 from last month’s NSW Championships. She ranks #3 on the season through this point.
2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Back
McKEOWN
57.33 WR
|2
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|57.64
|03/08
|3
|Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN
|AUS
|58.09
|04/18
|4
|Claire
CURZAN
|USA
|58.29
|02/13
|5
|Katharine
BERKOFF
|USA
|58.61
|12/01
2024 World Championships silver medalist Iona Anderson settled for silver this evening in 59.53 while Hannah Fredericks rounded out the podium in 59.69.
Fredericks, 21, had never before dipped under a minute yet here the SPW athlete is with a shiny new PB of 59.69 as the bronze medalist.
MOC’s 100m back gold tonight pairs with the 100m free gold she took on night 1 (52.27). The Dean Boxall-trained star also raced the 50m free nearly immediately after this 1back where she nabbed a time of 24.81 to place 5th overall.
Would she do it at trials just to see how fast she can go with a bit of a taper and how that might affect their medley relay choices?
Imagine if she actually trained for this event!
Does this time place her in the all time top 10?
Is she #6 performer now?
7th fastest all time. Dawson swam a 58.08 in 2021
Ah right, I did miscount. Thanks.
With the results of the 100 Back and 100 Breast at this meet the ‘Kaylee swimming breaststroke in the medley relay’ scenario just edged even closer to being a real possibility.
Especially if Mollie can stop hitting the lane rope.
Outdoor pool makes it hard for backstrokers
They should just do it.
MOC usually swim fast as relay lead-off, Kaylee usually swim fast when she has rabbit to chase, and Jack splits in last year’s relays was consistently super fast.
Sucks that both backstrokes conflict so badly with the 100-200 freestyles. She would be a massive medal threat if she could swim it in Paris
Great swim Mollie. Another amazing non tapered swim. I think she can go sub 58 at trials. Crazy to think!