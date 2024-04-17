2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Australian Swimming Championships kicked off today with most of the nation’s biggest stars competing on the Gold Coast for high-octane action.

Although the 4-day competition is a non-Olympic selection event, the performances will give us glimpses into where key athletes are at along their journey to June’s Australian Olympic Trials.

But Aussies aren’t the only ones diving in as the green and gold will be sprinkled with athletes from Korea, Japan, New Zealand and beyond.

Refresh this post for live recap coverage of the first session of finals with superstars Meg Harris, Emma McKeon, Sam Short, Kyle Chalmers and more.

Day 1 Finals Start List

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

Australian Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard (2009)

Commonwealth Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

Australian Olympic QT – 59.49

GOLD – Zac Stubblety-Cook, 59.85

SILVER – Joshua Yong, 1:00.16

BRONZE – Ippei Watanabe (JPN), 1:00.42

The men’s 100m breast saw just one swimmer delve under the minute barrier as 25-year-old Zac Stubblety-Cook got it done for gold in 59.85. His season-best entering this competition was represented by the 59.97 logged at last month’s Vorgee Brisbane Senior Metropolitan Championships.

ZSC is straight off of altitude camp in Flagstaff, Arizona and split 28.53/31.31 to get the edge over Joshua Yong who touched in 1:00.16. UWA West Coast’s Yong recently clocked a lifetime best of 1:00.11 at the Japan Open in November so he was just a hair off that performance this evening.

Japan’s Ippei Watanabe snagged bronze in 1:00.42. Watanabe recently won the Japanese Olympic Trials in the 200m breaststroke, where he produced a world-leading time of 2:06.94 to qualify for this summer’s Games.

The 4th place finisher in this event at this year’s World Championships, Samuel Williamson, led the field at the halfway mark in 27.87 but closed in 33.00 to ultimately touch 5th in 1:00.87. His time of 59.21 from Doha represented a lifetime best.

3 of the top 6 Australian performers of all time were in this final, as Matt Wilson settled for 7th well off his best on 1:01.04.

Top 6 Australian Men’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers:

Brenton Rickard – 58.58, 2009 Christian Sprenger – 58.79, 2013 *Matthew Wilson – 59.17, 2019 Jake Packard – 59.20, 2018 *Sam Williamson – 59.21, 2023 *Zac Stubblety-Cook – 59.51, 2022

The Australian qualification time for the Olympic Games is 59.49 which means the top swimmers will need to put up the best swims of their lives to get within range at the Trials in June.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

Australian Record – 2:07.03, Stephanie Rice (2009)

Commonwealth Record – 2:06.88, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2016)

Australian Olympic QT – 2:10.62

GOLD – Kaylee McKeown, 2:06.99 *Australian Record

SILVER – Ella Ramsay, 2:10.71

BRONZE – Isabella Boyd, 2:13.22

It was the Kaylee McKeown show in this women’s 200m IM as the 22-year-old Olympic champion blasted a new Australian Record of 2:06.99 to grab the gold and put a warning shot out to the rest of the world.

Following up on her impressive 2:08.66 prelims result, McKeown wasted no time getting out in front and leading the field wire-to-wire to erase Stephanie Rice‘s supersuited mark of 2:07.03 that’s been on the books since 2009.

Splits for McKeown’s masterful performance included 27.84, 32.10, 37.48, 29.57 to crush her previous personal best of 2:07.19 established at the 2023 Sydney Open.

She now ranks as the 5th-best performer in history.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 IM Performers All-Time

2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015 2:06.15 – Ariarne Kukors (USA), 2009 2:06.88 – Siobhan O’Connor (GBR), 2016 2:06.89 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023 2:06.99 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2024

Chandler’s Ella Ramsay snagged silver in 2:10.71 to check in with a new personal best, overtaking the 2:11.07 produced last summer to throw her hat into the potential Olympic qualification ring.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)

Australian Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Australian Olympic QT – 53.61

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Australian Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)

Commonwealth Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)

Australian Olympic QT – 3:45.43

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record – 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (2023)

Australian Record – 30.05, Chelsea Hodges (2022)

Commonwealth Record – 29.72, Lara van Niekerk (2022)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (2009)

Australian Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Australian Olympic QT – 1:57.28

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (2016)

Australian Record: 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (2022 & 2023)

(2022 & 2023) Commonwealth Record: 8:11.39, Summer McIntosh (2024)

Australian Olympic QT – 8:22.20

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –