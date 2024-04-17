2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, April 17th – Saturday, April 20th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous night ET), Finals at 6pm local (4am ET)
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Non-Olympic Qualifying Event
The 2024 Australian Swimming Championships kicked off today with most of the nation’s biggest stars competing on the Gold Coast for high-octane action.
Although the 4-day competition is a non-Olympic selection event, the performances will give us glimpses into where key athletes are at along their journey to June’s Australian Olympic Trials.
But Aussies aren’t the only ones diving in as the green and gold will be sprinkled with athletes from Korea, Japan, New Zealand and beyond.
Refresh this post for live recap coverage of the first session of finals with superstars Meg Harris, Emma McKeon, Sam Short, Kyle Chalmers and more.
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)
- Australian Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard (2009)
- Commonwealth Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)
- Australian Olympic QT – 59.49
GOLD – Zac Stubblety-Cook, 59.85
SILVER – Joshua Yong, 1:00.16
BRONZE – Ippei Watanabe (JPN), 1:00.42
The men’s 100m breast saw just one swimmer delve under the minute barrier as 25-year-old Zac Stubblety-Cook got it done for gold in 59.85. His season-best entering this competition was represented by the 59.97 logged at last month’s Vorgee Brisbane Senior Metropolitan Championships.
ZSC is straight off of altitude camp in Flagstaff, Arizona and split 28.53/31.31 to get the edge over Joshua Yong who touched in 1:00.16. UWA West Coast’s Yong recently clocked a lifetime best of 1:00.11 at the Japan Open in November so he was just a hair off that performance this evening.
Japan’s Ippei Watanabe snagged bronze in 1:00.42. Watanabe recently won the Japanese Olympic Trials in the 200m breaststroke, where he produced a world-leading time of 2:06.94 to qualify for this summer’s Games.
The 4th place finisher in this event at this year’s World Championships, Samuel Williamson, led the field at the halfway mark in 27.87 but closed in 33.00 to ultimately touch 5th in 1:00.87. His time of 59.21 from Doha represented a lifetime best.
3 of the top 6 Australian performers of all time were in this final, as Matt Wilson settled for 7th well off his best on 1:01.04.
Top 6 Australian Men’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers:
- Brenton Rickard – 58.58, 2009
- Christian Sprenger – 58.79, 2013
- *Matthew Wilson – 59.17, 2019
- Jake Packard – 59.20, 2018
- *Sam Williamson – 59.21, 2023
- *Zac Stubblety-Cook – 59.51, 2022
The Australian qualification time for the Olympic Games is 59.49 which means the top swimmers will need to put up the best swims of their lives to get within range at the Trials in June.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- Australian Record – 2:07.03, Stephanie Rice (2009)
- Commonwealth Record – 2:06.88, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2016)
- Australian Olympic QT – 2:10.62
GOLD – Kaylee McKeown, 2:06.99 *Australian Record
SILVER – Ella Ramsay, 2:10.71
BRONZE – Isabella Boyd, 2:13.22
It was the Kaylee McKeown show in this women’s 200m IM as the 22-year-old Olympic champion blasted a new Australian Record of 2:06.99 to grab the gold and put a warning shot out to the rest of the world.
Following up on her impressive 2:08.66 prelims result, McKeown wasted no time getting out in front and leading the field wire-to-wire to erase Stephanie Rice‘s supersuited mark of 2:07.03 that’s been on the books since 2009.
Splits for McKeown’s masterful performance included 27.84, 32.10, 37.48, 29.57 to crush her previous personal best of 2:07.19 established at the 2023 Sydney Open.
She now ranks as the 5th-best performer in history.
Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 IM Performers All-Time
- 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
- 2:06.15 – Ariarne Kukors (USA), 2009
- 2:06.88 – Siobhan O’Connor (GBR), 2016
- 2:06.89 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023
- 2:06.99 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2024
Chandler’s Ella Ramsay snagged silver in 2:10.71 to check in with a new personal best, overtaking the 2:11.07 produced last summer to throw her hat into the potential Olympic qualification ring.
Kyle in form 🔥🔥
27.84/32.10/37.48/29.57 niceeeee splits
It’s amazing to me that she’s gone 2:06 without a 31 backstroke split or a 36 breaststroke.
Shows just how high her ceiling is.
Live results were working fine this morning, but they seem to have dropped the ball tonight.
If I were McIntosh, I would seriously reconsider doing 800 free over 200 IM for a better chance of getting gold.
Kaylee McKeown what a queen. Wasn’t 100 percent on her gunning for gold in the 200IM in Paris but thanks for proving my thoughts wrong Kaylee!
Kaylee said she would swim it in Paris.
To Madams McIntosh/Douglass/Walsh et all,
Ladies, I haven’t gone away.
Respectfully Yours
K McKeown
I love Kaylee too. But that is cringe
Angry trolls incoming..
I read A LOT of comments in previous threads that totally ignored Kaylee in the conversation of Paris women’s 200 IM. They were all about Douglas/McIntosh/Walsh in that order.
Kaylee might crash the party in Paris.
yu yiting is still being ignored, when her pb is 0.10 slower than walsh’s season best
Hurry up Meet Mobile I need to see the splits.
Probs won’t appear till after the B-finals
27.84 – 59.94 – 1.37.42 – 2.06.99. Great closing with a 29.57
I think the on-screen timer might have been kind of broken, because she reached the breast-to-free wall much earlier than the timer indicated.
I thought this as well. Seemed she touched more in a 1.36 at the 150m mark
Definitely. Which means that her breaststroke split was probably crazier than her freestyle.
What a monster final 50 ! She’s turning into a freestyle beast.
Her breaststroke was around a 38?!
Edit: 37.5 as per above