Kaylee McKeown Ends 2024 Aussie Open Championships Ranked #1 Across 5 Events

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic multi-gold medalist Kaylee McKeown ended her 2024 Australian Open Championships with a successful 4-for-4 gold medal campaign.

The 22-year-old Griffith superstar stole the spotlight in each of her races, topping the podium across the 50m/200m back and 200m/400m IM events.

These championships are considered an in-season meet as the Australian Olympic Trials aren’t on the calendar until June. That makes McKeown’s outings even more impressive as we look ahead to who will represent the green and gold in Paris at this summer’s Games.

As it stands right now, McKeown is ranked as the #1 swimmer across each of the aforementioned events, giving credence to the opinions that voice she is the best overall swimmer on the planet at the moment.

Let’s review what McKeown accomplished in her whirlwind of a meet.

  • 200 IM – 2:06.99, Australian & Oceanian Record, #1 in the world this season

2023-2024 LCM Women 200 IM

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
04/17
2:06.99
2Kate
DOUGLASS 		USA2:07.0502/12
3Summer
MCINTOSH		CAN2:07.1601/13
4Alex
WALSH		USA2:07.6301/13
5Yiting
YU 		CHN2:07.7509/25
View Top 31»
  • 400 IM – 4:08.22, Australian & Oceanian Record, #1 in the world this season

2023-2024 LCM Women 400 IM

KayleeAUS
MCKEOWN
04/18
4:28.22
2Summer
McINTOSH 		CAN4:29.9612/01
3Katie
GRIMES 		USA4:32.4504/13
4Freya
Colbert		GBR4:34.0104/04
5Vivien
JACKL		HUN4:34.9604/11
View Top 31»
  • 50 Back – 27.07, All Comers Record; McKeown’s 26.86 World Record from the 2023 Budapest World Cup already ranked her #1 in the world this season

2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Back

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
10/20
26.86 WR
2Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN		AUS27.1604/19
3 Kylie
MASSE		CAN27.2302/21
4Xueer
WANG 		CHN27.3509/25
5Letian
WAN 		CHN27.4109/25
View Top 31»
  • 100 Back – N/A, McKeown did not race the 100m back at this competition but already ranked #1 in the world with the 57.33 World Record from the 2023 Budapest World Cup

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Back

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
10/21
57.33 WR
2Regan
SMITH 		USA57.6403/08
3Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN		AUS58.0904/18
4Claire
CURZAN 		USA58.2902/13
5Katharine
BERKOFF 		USA58.6112/01
View Top 31»
  • 200 Back – 2:03.84, 6th-fastest performance in history

2023-2024 LCM Women 200 Back

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
04/20
2:03.84
2Regan
SMITH 		USA2:03.9903/09
3Claire
CURZAN 		USA2:05.7702/17
4Summer
McINTOSH 		CAN2:06.8112/02
5Jaclyn
BARCLAY		AUS2:07.0302/17
View Top 31»

