Kaylee McKeown Ends 2024 Aussie Open Championships Ranked #1 Across 5 Events

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic multi-gold medalist Kaylee McKeown ended her 2024 Australian Open Championships with a successful 4-for-4 gold medal campaign.

The 22-year-old Griffith superstar stole the spotlight in each of her races, topping the podium across the 50m/200m back and 200m/400m IM events.

These championships are considered an in-season meet as the Australian Olympic Trials aren’t on the calendar until June. That makes McKeown’s outings even more impressive as we look ahead to who will represent the green and gold in Paris at this summer’s Games.

As it stands right now, McKeown is ranked as the #1 swimmer across each of the aforementioned events, giving credence to the opinions that voice she is the best overall swimmer on the planet at the moment.

Let’s review what McKeown accomplished in her whirlwind of a meet.

200 IM – 2:06.99, Australian & Oceanian Record, #1 in the world this season

400 IM – 4:08.22, Australian & Oceanian Record, #1 in the world this season

50 Back – 27.07, All Comers Record; McKeown’s 26.86 World Record from the 2023 Budapest World Cup already ranked her #1 in the world this season

100 Back – N/A, McKeown did not race the 100m back at this competition but already ranked #1 in the world with the 57.33 World Record from the 2023 Budapest World Cup