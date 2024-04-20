Kaylee McKeown Ends 2024 Aussie Open Championships Ranked #1 Across 5 Events

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, April 17th – Saturday, April 20th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous night ET), Finals at 6pm local (4am ET)
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Non-Olympic Qualifying Event
- Women’s Races to Watch/Men’s Races to Watch
- Meet Central
- Final Start List
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap|Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap
- Live Results (also available via Meet Mobile: “2024 Australian Open Championships”)
- Australian Channel 9 Livestream / YouTube Livestream
Olympic multi-gold medalist Kaylee McKeown ended her 2024 Australian Open Championships with a successful 4-for-4 gold medal campaign.
The 22-year-old Griffith superstar stole the spotlight in each of her races, topping the podium across the 50m/200m back and 200m/400m IM events.
These championships are considered an in-season meet as the Australian Olympic Trials aren’t on the calendar until June. That makes McKeown’s outings even more impressive as we look ahead to who will represent the green and gold in Paris at this summer’s Games.
As it stands right now, McKeown is ranked as the #1 swimmer across each of the aforementioned events, giving credence to the opinions that voice she is the best overall swimmer on the planet at the moment.
Let’s review what McKeown accomplished in her whirlwind of a meet.
- 200 IM – 2:06.99, Australian & Oceanian Record, #1 in the world this season
2023-2024 LCM Women 200 IM
McKEOWN
2:06.99
|2
|Kate
DOUGLASS
|USA
|2:07.05
|02/12
|3
|Summer
MCINTOSH
|CAN
|2:07.16
|01/13
|4
|Alex
WALSH
|USA
|2:07.63
|01/13
|5
|Yiting
YU
|CHN
|2:07.75
|09/25
- 400 IM – 4:08.22, Australian & Oceanian Record, #1 in the world this season
2023-2024 LCM Women 400 IM
MCKEOWN
4:28.22
|2
|Summer
McINTOSH
|CAN
|4:29.96
|12/01
|3
|Katie
GRIMES
|USA
|4:32.45
|04/13
|4
|Freya
Colbert
|GBR
|4:34.01
|04/04
|5
|Vivien
JACKL
|HUN
|4:34.96
|04/11
- 50 Back – 27.07, All Comers Record; McKeown’s 26.86 World Record from the 2023 Budapest World Cup already ranked her #1 in the world this season
2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Back
McKEOWN
26.86 WR
|2
|Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN
|AUS
|27.16
|04/19
|3
| Kylie
MASSE
|CAN
|27.23
|02/21
|4
|Xueer
WANG
|CHN
|27.35
|09/25
|5
|Letian
WAN
|CHN
|27.41
|09/25
- 100 Back – N/A, McKeown did not race the 100m back at this competition but already ranked #1 in the world with the 57.33 World Record from the 2023 Budapest World Cup
2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Back
McKEOWN
57.33 WR
|2
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|57.64
|03/08
|3
|Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN
|AUS
|58.09
|04/18
|4
|Claire
CURZAN
|USA
|58.29
|02/13
|5
|Katharine
BERKOFF
|USA
|58.61
|12/01
- 200 Back – 2:03.84, 6th-fastest performance in history
2023-2024 LCM Women 200 Back
McKEOWN
2:03.84
|2
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|2:03.99
|03/09
|3
|Claire
CURZAN
|USA
|2:05.77
|02/17
|4
|Summer
McINTOSH
|CAN
|2:06.81
|12/02
|5
|Jaclyn
BARCLAY
|AUS
|2:07.03
|02/17