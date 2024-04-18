Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 188

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a reminder, this Australian Open Championships competition is not an Olympic qualification event. We have listed the Australian Olympic qualification times just as a point of reference for what athletes will need to accomplish when Paris 2024 bids are on the line in June.

WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINAL

  • World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
  • Australian Record: 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice (2008)
  • Commonwealth Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 4:38.53

GOLD – Kaylee, McKeown, 4:28.22 *Australian Record
SILVER – Ella Ramsay, 4:36.94
BRONZE – Jenna Forrester, 4:47.18

In her second other-worldly performance, 22-year-old Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown busted out the best 400m IM of her life in 4:28.22.

The Michael Bohl-trained star erased Stephanie Rice‘s legendary Australian national record of 4:29.45 that’s been on the books since the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

McKeown attacked the race from start to finish, leading wire-to-wire to crush her previous personal best of 4:31.68 from last year’s Sydney Open, getting under the 4:30 barrier for the first time ever.

She now ranks as the #3 performer of all time in this grueling women’s 4IM. Look for an additional record-specific follow-up post.

All-Time Women’s LCM 400 IM Performers

  1. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:25.87, 2023
  2. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:26.36, 2016
  3. Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 4:28.22, 2024
  4. Ye Shiwen (CHN) – 4:28.43, 2012
  5. Stephanie Rice (AUS) – 4:29.45, 2008

This pairs with the mind-boggling 2:06.88 200 IM national record she set last night to become the 5th fastest performer in history.

Despite her phenomenal outing, McKeown confirmed on deck after the race that she is ‘one and done’ in this 4IM and will not be racing it at Trials.

Of note, runner-up status went to Ella Ramsay who clocked 4:36.94, with the Chandler athlete obliterating her previous career-quickest 4:39.51 from last year’s Japan Open. She’s now the 7th-best Australian performer ever.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)
  • Australian Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 1:45.97

GOLD – Flynn Southam, 1:46.11
SILVER – Elijah Winnington, 1:46.56
BRONZE – Tommy Neill, 1:46.60

18-year-old Flynn Southam held his own in this stacked men’s 200m free final.

The Bond star denied St. Peters Western’s Elijah Winnington a 2nd gold, getting to the wall first in a time of 1:46.11 to the elder’s 1:46.56.

Southam opened in 52.00 and closed in 54.11 to get the job done, establishing a new personal best in the process. Entering this competition, Southam’s PB rested at the 1:46.24 from last year’s Aussie Age Championships.

At the same edition of that competition which just concluded this year, he notched 1:46.43 as the champion so the teen is consistent with his performances as of late.

After taking the men’s 400m free last night in the fastest time in the world so far this season, Dean Boxall‘s Winnington settled for silver in a time slower than his prelims outing of 1:46.08.

Winnington’s career-quickest remains at the 1:45.53 produced at the 2022 World Championships. He wound up 8th there in Budapest in 1:45.82 in the final

Rackley’s 21-year-old Tommy Neill continued his string of solid swims, putting up a mark of 1:46.60 as tonight’s bronze medalist.

Neill owns the Aussies’ fastest time of the season behind Maximillian Giuliani, having clocked a performance of 1:45.78 at last December’s Queensland Championships. That was just .08 outside his lifetime best of 1:45.70 logged at the Australian Olympic Trials for Tokyo.

As for Giuliani, tonight the #2 Aussie performer in history was relegated to 5th in 1:46.70 with Kai Taylor ahead of him in 1:46.65. 20-year-old Taylor was the athlete who negative split his men’s 4x200m free relay lead-off last night (53.36/52.53) to score a time of 1:45.89.

Of note, 27-year-old Zac Incerti led the entire field at the halfway point, posting an opening 100m of 52.50 before dropping off drastically to ultimately touch in 1:50.38.

Yesterday’s 50m fly gold medalist, Kyle Chalmers, did not show up for his heat.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Mollie O’Callaghan, 58.09
SILVER –Iona Anderson, 59.53
BRONZE – Hannah Fredericks, 59.69

We saw a trio of women dip under the minute barrier tonight, led by 20-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan of St. Peters Western who took things one step further by getting under the 59-second threshold.

Following up on her 100m free victory from last night, O’Callaghan handily defeated tonight’s 1back field, getting to the wall in a head-turning 58.09.

Opening in 28.60 and closing in 29.49, O’Callaghan’s time represents a huge personal best for the Olympic medalist.

Prior to tonight, O’Callaghan’s career-best rested at the 58.42 from the 2023 edition of these championships, so she managed to hack off .33 with one spicy outing.

MOC is now the #2 Australian performer in history, froghopping 34-year-old new mom Emily Seebohm. Seebohm was in tonight’s race and punched 1:01.21 for 5th just months after giving birth to her first child.

All-Time Aussie Women’s LCM 100 Back Performers

  1. Kaylee McKeown – 57.33, 2023
  2. Mollie O’Callaghan – 58.09, 2024
  3. Emily Seebohm – 58.23, 2012
  4. Minna Atherton – 58.60, 2019
  5. Madi Wilson – 58.75, 20.16

2024 World Championships silver medalist Iona Anderson was the quickest out of the heats (59.78) but settled for silver this evening in 59.53 while Hannah Fredericks rounded out the podium in 59.69.

Fredericks, 21, had never before dipped under a minute yet here the SPW athlete is with a shiny new PB of 59.69 as the bronze medalist.

Reminder that McKeown was all-in on the 4IM this evening and did not appear for the 1back heats this morning.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 23.61 (2023)
  • Australian Record: Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)
  • Commonwealth Record: Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 24.67

GOLD – 
SILVER –
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record – 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (2023)
  • Australian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 2:09.50

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige, China (2009)
  • Australian Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 2:07.72

GOLD – 
SILVER –
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (2023)
  • Australian Record: 24.12, Isaac Cooper (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (2009)

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
  • Australian Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 1:06.31

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — FINAL

  • World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN), 2012
  • Australian Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2001)
  • Commonwealth Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (2001)
  • Australian Olympic QT – 14:54.29

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

188
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

188 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swammer Chat
2 seconds ago

She is currently within the world’s top five all-time times in five events, tied with Phelps for the most now.

0
0
Reply
TomDeanBoxall
4 minutes ago

If Kaylee didn’t have that shoulder injury in Tokyo, it’s not hard to imagine that she possibly could have done the backstroke and medley double. How insane that she is now the fastest in history in all three backstroke events, 5th all time in the 2 IM, 3rd in the 2IM, while having insane breaststroke and freestyle times too.

9
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  TomDeanBoxall
1 minute ago

3rd in 400IM

0
0
Reply
Daniel
8 minutes ago

6 Australians under 25. Emma might need her butterfly to secure an individual spot…

9
-1
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Daniel
7 minutes ago

including Jansen

5
0
Reply
bubbles
10 minutes ago

24.28 – PB for Harris!

10
0
Reply
Tencor
13 minutes ago

Is it better for Australia to have a Mollie/Kaylee/Emma/whoever’s second at trials as the medley relay lineup of they can’t find a reliable Breaststroker?

8
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  Tencor
9 minutes ago

No . It was widely discussed but still need McKeown on back

1
-5
Reply
BairnOwl
Reply to  Joel
7 minutes ago

It depends on how McKeown’s breaststroke is right now and how the other Aussie breaststrokers are doing.

9
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  BairnOwl
5 minutes ago

True but you’d really want Mollie on anchor

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Joel
3 minutes ago

Depends on what times our other sprint freestylers are going.

3
0
Reply
Steph
Reply to  Joel
5 minutes ago

That was when Mollie wasn’t swimming 58.0s possibly untapered. If our breastrokers really can’t perform it might be the best choice. Kaylee on relays tend to be 57.8-58.1s anyways

3
0
Reply
Southerly Buster
17 minutes ago

Atherton 5th in B Final 1:02.40. Where does Minna go from here? A new coach. New squad?

4
0
Reply
commonwombat
24 minutes ago

Was expecting MOC to be good but 58.09 is going to be asking some serious questions re swimming it in Paris.

Anderson & especially Fredericks very pleasing.

This one is certainly shaping up to be a must watch for Trials with a number of narratives potentially in play.

15
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  commonwombat
22 minutes ago

Not sure it’s worth risking gold in the 200 free to chase a bronze in 100 back. It’s a shame the 200 free final isn’t first.

15
0
Reply
commonwombat
Reply to  Troyy
17 minutes ago

Do agree, was aware of there being one crossover but wasn’t sure of the potential 3 in same session.

Do think that, going forward, we MAY see her swim it internationally to some extent. She’s just too damned good at it to keep it permanently on the shelf.

5
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Troyy
14 minutes ago

Get Bowman to switch them

11
0
Reply
Troyy
25 minutes ago

Hannah Fredericks went sub minute for the first time. Watch out for her 200 back

11
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!