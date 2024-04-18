2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a reminder, this Australian Open Championships competition is not an Olympic qualification event. We have listed the Australian Olympic qualification times just as a point of reference for what athletes will need to accomplish when Paris 2024 bids are on the line in June.

WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINAL

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Australian Record: 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice (2008)

Commonwealth Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Australian Olympic QT – 4:38.53

GOLD – Kaylee, McKeown, 4:28.22 *Australian Record

SILVER – Ella Ramsay, 4:36.94

BRONZE – Jenna Forrester, 4:47.18

In her second other-worldly performance, 22-year-old Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown busted out the best 400m IM of her life in 4:28.22.

The Michael Bohl-trained star erased Stephanie Rice‘s legendary Australian national record of 4:29.45 that’s been on the books since the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

McKeown attacked the race from start to finish, leading wire-to-wire to crush her previous personal best of 4:31.68 from last year’s Sydney Open, getting under the 4:30 barrier for the first time ever.

She now ranks as the #3 performer of all time in this grueling women’s 4IM. Look for an additional record-specific follow-up post.

All-Time Women’s LCM 400 IM Performers

Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:25.87, 2023 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:26.36, 2016 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 4:28.22, 2024 Ye Shiwen (CHN) – 4:28.43, 2012 Stephanie Rice (AUS) – 4:29.45, 2008

This pairs with the mind-boggling 2:06.88 200 IM national record she set last night to become the 5th fastest performer in history.

Despite her phenomenal outing, McKeown confirmed on deck after the race that she is ‘one and done’ in this 4IM and will not be racing it at Trials.

Of note, runner-up status went to Ella Ramsay who clocked 4:36.94, with the Chandler athlete obliterating her previous career-quickest 4:39.51 from last year’s Japan Open. She’s now the 7th-best Australian performer ever.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Australian Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)

Commonwealth Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)

Australian Olympic QT – 1:45.97

GOLD – Flynn Southam, 1:46.11

SILVER – Elijah Winnington, 1:46.56

BRONZE – Tommy Neill, 1:46.60

18-year-old Flynn Southam held his own in this stacked men’s 200m free final.

The Bond star denied St. Peters Western’s Elijah Winnington a 2nd gold, getting to the wall first in a time of 1:46.11 to the elder’s 1:46.56.

Southam opened in 52.00 and closed in 54.11 to get the job done, establishing a new personal best in the process. Entering this competition, Southam’s PB rested at the 1:46.24 from last year’s Aussie Age Championships.

At the same edition of that competition which just concluded this year, he notched 1:46.43 as the champion so the teen is consistent with his performances as of late.

After taking the men’s 400m free last night in the fastest time in the world so far this season, Dean Boxall‘s Winnington settled for silver in a time slower than his prelims outing of 1:46.08.

Winnington’s career-quickest remains at the 1:45.53 produced at the 2022 World Championships. He wound up 8th there in Budapest in 1:45.82 in the final

Rackley’s 21-year-old Tommy Neill continued his string of solid swims, putting up a mark of 1:46.60 as tonight’s bronze medalist.

Neill owns the Aussies’ fastest time of the season behind Maximillian Giuliani, having clocked a performance of 1:45.78 at last December’s Queensland Championships. That was just .08 outside his lifetime best of 1:45.70 logged at the Australian Olympic Trials for Tokyo.

As for Giuliani, tonight the #2 Aussie performer in history was relegated to 5th in 1:46.70 with Kai Taylor ahead of him in 1:46.65. 20-year-old Taylor was the athlete who negative split his men’s 4x200m free relay lead-off last night (53.36/52.53) to score a time of 1:45.89.

Of note, 27-year-old Zac Incerti led the entire field at the halfway point, posting an opening 100m of 52.50 before dropping off drastically to ultimately touch in 1:50.38.

Yesterday’s 50m fly gold medalist, Kyle Chalmers, did not show up for his heat.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Mollie O’Callaghan, 58.09

SILVER –Iona Anderson, 59.53

BRONZE – Hannah Fredericks, 59.69

We saw a trio of women dip under the minute barrier tonight, led by 20-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan of St. Peters Western who took things one step further by getting under the 59-second threshold.

Following up on her 100m free victory from last night, O’Callaghan handily defeated tonight’s 1back field, getting to the wall in a head-turning 58.09.

Opening in 28.60 and closing in 29.49, O’Callaghan’s time represents a huge personal best for the Olympic medalist.

Prior to tonight, O’Callaghan’s career-best rested at the 58.42 from the 2023 edition of these championships, so she managed to hack off .33 with one spicy outing.

MOC is now the #2 Australian performer in history, froghopping 34-year-old new mom Emily Seebohm. Seebohm was in tonight’s race and punched 1:01.21 for 5th just months after giving birth to her first child.

All-Time Aussie Women’s LCM 100 Back Performers

Kaylee McKeown – 57.33, 2023 Mollie O’Callaghan – 58.09, 2024 Emily Seebohm – 58.23, 2012 Minna Atherton – 58.60, 2019 Madi Wilson – 58.75, 20.16

2024 World Championships silver medalist Iona Anderson was the quickest out of the heats (59.78) but settled for silver this evening in 59.53 while Hannah Fredericks rounded out the podium in 59.69.

Fredericks, 21, had never before dipped under a minute yet here the SPW athlete is with a shiny new PB of 59.69 as the bronze medalist.

Reminder that McKeown was all-in on the 4IM this evening and did not appear for the 1back heats this morning.

