Mollie O’Callaghan Rips 7th-Fastest 200 Free Performance Ever At Aussie Open Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

World record holder Mollie O’Callaghan continued to impress at the 2024 Australian Open Championships, a non-Olympic qualifying competition.

Racing in the women’s 200m free this evening, the 20-year-old St. Peters Western star crushed a time of 1;53.57 to handle the field, one which included reigning Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus.

Teammate Titmus, who already notched a world-leading 400m free result of 3:59.23 here, settled for silver in 1:55.38 while Griffith’s Lani Pallister rounded out the podium in 1:55.99.

O’Callaghan split 26.46/29.30 (55.76)/29.47/28.34(57.81) to touch first, overtaking her previous season-best of 1:54.36 produced at December’s Queensland Championships.

Tonight’s performance dropped nearly a second from that outing to rocket the Dean Boxall-trained superstar up the world rankings to now be #1. She takes the crown from Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey (1:54.08) as the only sub-1:54 swimmer on the planet thus far this season.

Additionally, MOC’s 1:53.57 ranks as the 7th-swiftest performance in history, a fact which is mindblowing considering this is an in-season affair.

Top 10 Women’s LCM Performances All-Time

1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2009 1:53.01 – Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023 1;53.09 – Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2021 1:53.31 – Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2022 1:53.50 – Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2021 1:53.57 – Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2024 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (USA), 2012 1:53.65 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023 1:53.66 – Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023

The field has proven that the Swimming Australia-mandated Olympic selection standard of 1:56.59 won’t be a problem for these wicked-fast women. They will all be battling to see which 2 swimmers can power their way to the wall first along with who will duke it out thereafter for coveted slots on the 4x200m free relay.

