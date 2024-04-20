Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

US Swimmers Have Been Notified That China's Olympic Gold Medal 800 Free Relay Has Been DQ'ed

Comments: 154

American swimmers have been notified by USADA that the Chinese women’s 800 free relay from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been stripped of their gold medals due to a doping violation by at least one member of the relay.

That means the Chinese will be stripped of their gold medals and World Record swim of 7:40.33. While athletes were not told who tested positive, the members of the relay were Yang JunxuanTang MuhanZhang Yufei, and Li Bingjie in finals and Dong Jie and Zhang Yifan in prelims.

The United States relay finished 2nd in 7:40.73, which was also faster than Australia’s World Record of 7:41.50 going into that meet. Australia has since lowered the World Record to 7:37.50, but the American finals quartet should, in theory, be credited with a World Record retroactively.

That finals relay was Allison SchmittPaige MaddenKatie McLaughlin, and Katie Ledecky. Also swimming legs in the heats were Bella Sims and Brooke Forde.

Once confirmed, that will move Katie Ledecky‘s all-time Olympic medal count from 7 golds and 3 silvers to 8 golds and 2 silvers. She becomes one of just 15 people in history to win 8 or more gold medals.

That also gives the Americans a 12th gold medal from the meet, extending their lead over Australia.

The Australians, originally bronze in an Oceanic record of 7:41.29, promote to silver, while the Canadians, originally 4th in a National Record of 7:43.77, promote to bronze.

The only other Olympic gold medal to have ever been stripped in swimming was American Rick DeMont in the 400 free at the 1972 Olympic Games.

Medal Changes

Athletes Losing Gold Medals Athletes Promoting to Gold Athletes Promoting to Silver
Athletes Promoting to Bronze
China USA Australia Canada
Yang Junxuan Allison Schmitt Ariarne Titmus
Summer McIntosh
Tang Muhan Paige Madden Emma McKeon Rebecca Smith
Zhang Yufei Katie McLaughlin Madi Wilson Kayla Sanchez
Li Bingjie Katie Ledecky Leah Neale Penny Oleksiak
Zhang Yifan Bella Sims Mollie O’Callaghan Katerine Savard
Dong Jie Brooke Forde Meg Harris
Mary-Sophie Harvey
Brianna Throssell Sydney Pickrem
Tamsin Cook

154

154
CanuckSwimmer
3 minutes ago

Any word on further DQ’s 👀?
We were all thinking it during the games (you’d be lying if you say you weren’t) so I wouldn’t be surprised to hear of more.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by CanuckSwimmer
1
0
Reply
Tencor
15 minutes ago

Since we’re on the topic of doping, what’s the reason behind positive tests being so much more rare in swimming compared to track?

0
0
Reply
HeGetsItDoneAgain
Reply to  Tencor
4 minutes ago

Way more money in track

0
0
Reply
oxyswim
17 minutes ago

The recognition these athletes will get won’t be the same as if they had actually gotten to stand on the top of the podium in Tokyo, but I hope the IOC (or more likely involve NGBs) can do better in their recognition than what other retroactive medalists have done in the past.

https://theguardian.com/sport/behind-the-lines/2016/sep/01/olympic-games-usa-gold-medal-shot-put-burger-king

2
0
Reply
Boknows34
Reply to  oxyswim
4 minutes ago

With the Olympics only a few months away perhaps they can give all the athletes their new medals at a special medal ceremony in Paris with national anthems and flags. That would go a long way to doing justice,

1
0
Reply
SwimmingFan202
18 minutes ago

How will this affect Sun Yang’s legacy?

1
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
20 minutes ago

Sun Yang might be the only Chinese swimmer in Paris after this LOL

7
0
Reply
Former swimmer
21 minutes ago

Not sure why anyone is shocked lol.

2
0
Reply
Shaddy419
26 minutes ago

Another update from Pat Forde: https://x.com/bypatforde/status/1781500173941690781?s=46&t=VVTbyXy3lpWfibhRzjccQw

2
0
Reply
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
Reply to  Shaddy419
20 minutes ago

comment image

1
-1
Reply
Australian Kings
31 minutes ago

Rigged for yanks

1
-10
Reply
RealCrocker5040
Reply to  Australian Kings
21 minutes ago

Cope biased Australian

4
-2
Reply
Skip
Reply to  Australian Kings
8 minutes ago

What are you talking about? It gives our aussie relay a silver instead of a bronze. Thats great news.

1
0
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  Australian Kings
5 minutes ago

Take a seat. Preferably somewhere else.

Australia didn’t win the gold in that event when they could have. Australia hadn’t won silver when they could have.
It is what it is.

0
0
Reply

