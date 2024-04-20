US Swimmers Have Been Notified That China’s Olympic Gold Medal 800 Free Relay Has Been DQ’ed

American swimmers have been notified by USADA that the Chinese women’s 800 free relay from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been stripped of their gold medals due to a doping violation by at least one member of the relay.
That means the Chinese will be stripped of their gold medals and World Record swim of 7:40.33. While athletes were not told who tested positive, the members of the relay were Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan, Zhang Yufei, and Li Bingjie in finals and Dong Jie and Zhang Yifan in prelims.
The United States relay finished 2nd in 7:40.73, which was also faster than Australia’s World Record of 7:41.50 going into that meet. Australia has since lowered the World Record to 7:37.50, but the American finals quartet should, in theory, be credited with a World Record retroactively.
That finals relay was Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, and Katie Ledecky. Also swimming legs in the heats were Bella Sims and Brooke Forde.
Once confirmed, that will move Katie Ledecky‘s all-time Olympic medal count from 7 golds and 3 silvers to 8 golds and 2 silvers. She becomes one of just 15 people in history to win 8 or more gold medals.
That also gives the Americans a 12th gold medal from the meet, extending their lead over Australia.
The Australians, originally bronze in an Oceanic record of 7:41.29, promote to silver, while the Canadians, originally 4th in a National Record of 7:43.77, promote to bronze.
The only other Olympic gold medal to have ever been stripped in swimming was American Rick DeMont in the 400 free at the 1972 Olympic Games.
Medal Changes
|Athletes Losing Gold Medals
|Athletes Promoting to Gold
|Athletes Promoting to Silver
|
Athletes Promoting to Bronze
|China
|USA
|Australia
|Canada
|Yang Junxuan
|Allison Schmitt
|Ariarne Titmus
|
Summer McIntosh
|Tang Muhan
|Paige Madden
|Emma McKeon
|Rebecca Smith
|Zhang Yufei
|Katie McLaughlin
|Madi Wilson
|Kayla Sanchez
|Li Bingjie
|Katie Ledecky
|Leah Neale
|Penny Oleksiak
|Zhang Yifan
|Bella Sims
|Mollie O’Callaghan
|Katerine Savard
|Dong Jie
|Brooke Forde
|Meg Harris
|
Mary-Sophie Harvey
|Brianna Throssell
|Sydney Pickrem
|Tamsin Cook
Any word on further DQ’s 👀?
We were all thinking it during the games (you’d be lying if you say you weren’t) so I wouldn’t be surprised to hear of more.
Since we’re on the topic of doping, what’s the reason behind positive tests being so much more rare in swimming compared to track?
Way more money in track
The recognition these athletes will get won’t be the same as if they had actually gotten to stand on the top of the podium in Tokyo, but I hope the IOC (or more likely involve NGBs) can do better in their recognition than what other retroactive medalists have done in the past.
https://theguardian.com/sport/behind-the-lines/2016/sep/01/olympic-games-usa-gold-medal-shot-put-burger-king
With the Olympics only a few months away perhaps they can give all the athletes their new medals at a special medal ceremony in Paris with national anthems and flags. That would go a long way to doing justice,
How will this affect Sun Yang’s legacy?
Sun Yang might be the only Chinese swimmer in Paris after this LOL
Not sure why anyone is shocked lol.
Another update from Pat Forde: https://x.com/bypatforde/status/1781500173941690781?s=46&t=VVTbyXy3lpWfibhRzjccQw
Rigged for yanks
Cope biased Australian
What are you talking about? It gives our aussie relay a silver instead of a bronze. Thats great news.
Take a seat. Preferably somewhere else.
Australia didn’t win the gold in that event when they could have. Australia hadn’t won silver when they could have.
It is what it is.