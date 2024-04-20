Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

[UPDATE} World Aquatics Denies That Chinese 800 Free Relay Has Been DQ’ed

[UPDATE]: On Saturday morning, a spokesperson from World Aquatics has said that it is “not currently aware of any Anti-Doping Rule Violation that might lead to a disqualification of results obtained in competition, and resulting consequences, for the Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay at Tokyo 2020.” According reporting by Australian journalist Julian Linden, 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance prior to the Olympic Games but were not suspended because of a contamination claim. Linden reports that World Aquatics looked into the case and accepted the Chinese decision, but that the ITA and USADA were concerned about the process. USADA contacted SwimSwam to deny the story late Friday night, but has not yet provided explanation as to why American athletes received a call from an individual representing the organization informing them that they would receive a promotion in the medal standings.

American swimmers say that they have been notified by USADA that the Chinese women’s 800 free relay from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is facing the stripping of their gold medals due to a doping violation by at least one member of the relay.

That means the Chinese would be stripped of their gold medals and World Record swim of 7:40.33. While athletes were not told who tested positive, the members of the relay were Yang JunxuanTang MuhanZhang Yufei, and Li Bingjie in finals and Dong Jie and Zhang Yifan in prelims.

The United States relay finished 2nd in 7:40.73, which was also faster than Australia’s World Record of 7:41.50 going into that meet. Australia has since lowered the World Record to 7:37.50, but the American finals quartet should, in theory, be credited with a World Record retroactively.

That finals relay was Allison SchmittPaige MaddenKatie McLaughlin, and Katie Ledecky. Also swimming legs in the heats were Bella Sims and Brooke Forde.

If confirmed, that would move Katie Ledecky‘s all-time Olympic medal count from 7 golds and 3 silvers to 8 golds and 2 silvers. She becomes one of just 15 people in history to win 8 or more gold medals.

That would also give the Americans a 12th gold medal from the meet, extending their lead over Australia.

The Australians, originally bronze in an Oceanic record of 7:41.29, would promote to silver, while the Canadians, originally 4th in a National Record of 7:43.77, would promote to bronze.

The only other Olympic gold medal to have ever been stripped in swimming was American Rick DeMont in the 400 free at the 1972 Olympic Games.

Proposed Medal Changes

Athletes Losing Gold Medals Athletes Promoting to Gold Athletes Promoting to Silver
Athletes Promoting to Bronze
China USA Australia Canada
Yang Junxuan Allison Schmitt Ariarne Titmus
Summer McIntosh
Tang Muhan Paige Madden Emma McKeon Rebecca Smith
Zhang Yufei Katie McLaughlin Madi Wilson Kayla Sanchez
Li Bingjie Katie Ledecky Leah Neale Penny Oleksiak
Zhang Yifan Bella Sims Mollie O’Callaghan Katerine Savard
Dong Jie Brooke Forde Meg Harris
Mary-Sophie Harvey
Brianna Throssell Sydney Pickrem
Tamsin Cook

In This Story

290
I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
7 minutes ago

This is some of the biggest news in swimming in YEARS!!! Among others, I was incredibly skeptic of that 800 free relay by the chinese. It seemed unfathomable that they were able to swim that much faster out of nowhere. KICK THEM OUT OF PARIS!!!!

1
0
Reply
Francis
2 hours ago

It’s so much cheating going on with these other countries because USA IS THE BEST and the entire world knows it!

4
-20
Reply
Alison England
Reply to  Francis
1 hour ago

Tell the Aussie women that!

10
-3
Reply
Alison England
3 hours ago

There should be a new medal presentation for this event in Paris.

8
0
Reply
Swimm
3 hours ago

Dunks for GOLD!

11
0
Reply
Alison England
Reply to  Swimm
2 hours ago

Yes, please.

1
0
Reply
Titobiloluwa
3 hours ago

Ooh Duncan.

9
-1
Reply
Sun Yangs Hammer
4 hours ago

Get ready to learn Chinese buddy.. oh

6
-3
Reply
Ron
4 hours ago

glad my lab results come back quicker than that

11
0
Reply
Greg
5 hours ago

I looked up chinese articles on baidu. They are claiming that “foreign media” is trying to discredit our swimmers, and even linking to this swimswam article lol. They think swimswam is fake news.

Last edited 5 hours ago by Greg
21
-5
Reply
Boknows34
Reply to  Greg
4 hours ago

Same old communist tactic used by another country with a tarnished reputation. “It’s a westerner conspiracy” is always very high in their list of excuses and lack of personal responsibility.

18
-6
Reply
Alison England
Reply to  Greg
1 hour ago

That’s so funny.

1
0
Reply

