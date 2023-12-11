Emma McKeon Out Of Queensland Championships With Muscular Tear

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered day three of the 2023 Queensland Championships with the likes of Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O’Callaghan and Cody Simpson competing.

However, a notable absence was felt in today’s 100m fly and 100m free events, as 29-year-old Emma McKeon was not behind the blocks despite having been entered in these championships.

According to the Australian Associated Press (AAP), Australia’s most decorated Olympian is nursing a torn muscle in her armpit.

Griffith coach Michael Bohl confirmed McKeon withdrew from the Queensland Championships as a ‘precaution’ and that ‘medical advice was to not rush back into competition.’ (AAP)