Emma McKeon Out Of Queensland Championships With Muscular Tear

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, December 9th – Friday, December 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
We entered day three of the 2023 Queensland Championships with the likes of Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O’Callaghan and Cody Simpson competing.
However, a notable absence was felt in today’s 100m fly and 100m free events, as 29-year-old Emma McKeon was not behind the blocks despite having been entered in these championships.
According to the Australian Associated Press (AAP), Australia’s most decorated Olympian is nursing a torn muscle in her armpit.
Griffith coach Michael Bohl confirmed McKeon withdrew from the Queensland Championships as a ‘precaution’ and that ‘medical advice was to not rush back into competition.’ (AAP)
McKeon last raced at the Southport Olympic Prep Meet in November where she topped the 100m fly podium in a time of 57.71 and earned 100m free runner-up status (53.50) behind winner Cate Campbell (53.48).
These Queensland Championships represent a last-chance opportunity for Australian swimmers to add their names to the roster for the 2024 World Championships.
According to the Swimming Australia selection policy for the event, however, roster priority is given to athletes who raced at the 2023 World Championships Trials in Melbourne, as well as the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka.
McKeon already hit Doha qualifying times of 24.35 in the 50m free, 52.83 in the 100m free and 56.88 in the 100m fly in Fukuoka.
Ouch. That sounds really painful.
Oh gosh. That’s horrible. Could be teres or subscap. Hopefully just a strain.