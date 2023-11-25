Swimming Australia World Championships Qualifying Criteria – Japan Open In Play

Swimming Australia has published its qualification criteria for the 2024 World Championships headed to Doha, Qatar in February.

Due to the timing of the championships, Swimming Australia is unable to conduct a specific Trials meet for the occasion and will not be sending a full team to Doha. Instead, a maximum team size of 20 athletes will be selected from a targeted Australian Dolphins pool of swimmers, in a process of two phases.

Phase I Qualifying Events – 2023 World Championship Trials (Melbourne, AUS), 2023 World Championships (Fukuoka, JPN)

Phase II Qualifying Events – 2023 Pro Swim Championships (Irvine, CA, USA), 2023 World Junior Championships (Netanya, ISR), 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series, 2023 Japan Open (Tokyo, JPN), 2023 Queensland Championships (Queensland, AUS)

Phase I athletes take priority over phase II with swimmers ranked according to the qualifying times listed below.

There are already 20 swimmers who have nailed qualification times from the World Championships; however, not all may opt to attend the competition which is set to end just 159 days before the opening of the Paris Olympic Games.

We reported how several key Aussies are indeed headed to Tokyo to race at the Japan Open, including Kyle Chalmers, Matt Temple and Elizabeth Dekkers. All 3 are among the athletes who have already punched their tickets to Doha in at least one event although Chelsea Hodges, who was absent from the World Championships due to an injury, will also be there to vie for a spot.

As for the Queensland Championships, that annual long course affair is scheduled for December 9th – December 15th which means we’ll find out the official Aussie roster for Doha shortly after then. Look for a Queensland Championships preview to be published shortly.

Aussies Who Notched QT’s at World Championships

Cameron McEvoy – 21.06 men’s 50m free

Isaac Cooper – 21.70 men’s 50m free

Kyle Chalmers – 47.15 men’s 100m free

Sam Short – 3:40.68 men’s 400m free, 7:37.76 800m free, 14:37.28 1500m free

Elijah Winnington – 3:44.26 men’s 400m free

Bradley Woodward – 1:56.29 men’s 200m back

Zac Stubblety-Cook – 2:06.40 men’s 200m breast

Matt Temple – 50.81 men’s 100m fly

Brendon Smith – 4:10.37 men’s 400m IM

Shayna Jack – 23.62 women’s 50m free

Emma McKeon – 24.35 women’s 50m free, 52.83 100m free, 56.88 100m fly

Mollie O’Callaghan – 52.16 women’s 100m free, 1:52.85 200m free

Ariarne Titmus – 1:53.01 women’s 200m free, 3:55.38 400m free, 8:13.59 800m free

Lani Pallister – 4:03.49 (heats) women’s 400m free, 8:21.33 800m free, 15:49.17 1500m free

Kaylee McKeown – 57.53 women’s 100m back, 2:03.85 200m back

Jenna Forrester – 2:09.74 (semi-final) women’s 200m back

Abbey Harkin – 2:23.65 (semi-final) women’s 200m breast

Brianna Throssell – 57.14 (semi-final) women’s 100m fly

Elizabeth Dekkers – 2:05.46 women’s 200m fly

Jenna Forrester – 2:08.98 women’s 200m IM, 4:32.30 400m IM

Aussies (other than those times above) Who Notched QT’s at Australian Trials

Kaylee McKeown – 2:07.60 women’s 200m IM

Elijah Winnington – 7:45.75 men’s 800m free

Mollie O’Callaghan – 58.42 women’s 100m back

Abbey Connor – 2:07.61 women’s 200m fly

Flynn Southam – 47.77 men’s 100m free