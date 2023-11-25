World Juniors Finalist Daria Golovaty Commits to Louisville for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Israeli National Team member Daria Golovaty has announced her commitment to the University of Louisville for the 2024-25 school year. Israel Swimming quoted her as saying:

“I visited there and really connected with the group, I’m really excited to start a brand new chapter in my life, go back to school and enjoy the journey as much as I can.”

Golovaty represents the club team Hapoel Bat Yam and is a mid-distance freestyle specialist. At the 2023 Israeli Championships, she won the 200 free with a personal-best time of 1:58.24, breaking the 1:59 barrier for the first time. (2nd, 3rd, and 4th places went to Anastasya Gorbenko, Ayla Spitz, and Lea Polonsky.) She also won the 400 free with a PB of 4:11.40. In May, she clocked a PB in the 100 free at the Monaco stop of 2023 Mare Nostrum.

This summer, she competed for Israel at both the World Aquatics Championships (50/200/400 free) and the 9th World Aquatics Junior Championships (100/200/400 free). At World Juniors, she came in 9th in semifinals of the 100 free, 6th in the final of the 200 free, and 9th in prelims of the 400 free. At Euro Juniors in the summer of 2022, she was 4th in the 50 free, 5th in the 100 free, and 4th in the 200 free.

Golovaty’s converted times would have made her an A finalist in the 200 free at 2023 NCAA Championships. She would have just missed scoring (it took 4:40.81) in the 500. She also would have shaved about 2.5 seconds off Louisville’s 800 free relay time to jump about 4 spots in the standing of that event.

Best LCM times (converted):

50 free – 25.44 (22.19)

100 free – 55.13 (48.22)

200 free – 1:58.24 (1:43.63)

400 free – 4:11.40 (4:41.68)

200 IM – 2:17.33 (2:00.83)

Golovaty will suit up for the Cardinals next fall with #17 Caroline Larsen, #19 Camden Doane, #20 Camille Murray, Avery Karl (“HM”), and Amelia Bodenstab (“BOTR”). She will overlap with fellow Israeli swimmers Denis Loktev (currently a junior) and Or Tal (freshman).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.