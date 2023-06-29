2024 “Honorable Mention” Sprinter Avery Karl Sends Verbal Pledge to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rising high school senior Avery Karl from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Louisville beginning in the 2024-25 school year. She wrote on social media:

“I am EXTREMELY excited to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Louisville! I want to thank my family, current coaching staff, teammates, friends, and future coaching staff for this amazing opportunity! I’m so excited for the next four years at the VILLE! GO CARDS🔴‼️”

Karl will overlap one year at Louisville with her sister Abby Karl, who was a sophomore on the women’s swimming and diving team this past season. She will join the Cardinals with fellow future members of the class of 2028 Caroline Larsen, Camden Doane, Camille Murray, Amelia Bodenstab, and Rebecca Diaconsecu.

Karl swims year-round with Empire KC Swim Club and is one of the top sprinters in the class of 2024. We named her to the “Honorable Mention” section of our list of top-20 girls recruits from the class, in large part because of the enormous improvements she has made over the last 12 months. She has dropped half a second in the 50 free, eight-tenths in the 100 free, and 3.6 seconds in the 100 fly. At the 2023 Sectionals meet in Columbia, Missouri, she won the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly and was fourth in the 50 back, wrapping up short-course season with new PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100 fly.

In December, she won the 50 free at Winter Juniors West with 22.22, after having placed 9th at the 2021 version of the same meet. Three months later, she cracked the NCAA cutline with a 22.11 at Columbia Sectionals. She swam the 50/100 free and 100 fly at 2022 Summer Junior Nationals, making the Summer Nationals cut in the 50 free with her fourth-place finish in 25.54 and qualifying for Winter U.S. Open in the 100 free with a PB of 56.99

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.11

100 free – 49.16

50 fly – 24.04

100 fly – 53.63

Karl’s best times would have placed her fifth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free on the Louisville roster last season. The Cards have a deep bench in butterfly, but with perennial favorites Gabi Albiero, Christiana Regenauer, Tristen Ulett, and Abby Hay reaching the end of their eligibility, Karl will be a welcome addition to the squad in the fall of 2024. She will overlap with Karoline Barrett and Ella Welch, both of whom just finished their freshman seasons in Louisville.

