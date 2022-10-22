Class of 2024 “Honorable Mention” Camden Doane Gives Verbal Nod to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tacoma, Washington’s Camden Doane has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Louisville in the class of 2028. One of the fastest swimmers of her cohort, we named her to the Honorable Mention section of our Way Too Early list of top girls recruits from the class of 2024.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Louisville! I’d like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for getting me to this point in my swimming career. Thank you to Coach Arthur, Stephanie, and the entire staff for believing in me! Ever since I met the team, it has felt like family and I can’t wait to be a part of it! GO CARDS❤️🖤”

Doane is a junior at Curtis Senior High School in University Place, WA. She swims year-round with King Aquatic Club. She has a stunning array of events, excelling in everything from mid-distance free to 200 fly to 400 IM to 200 breast to distance free. Her sweet spot is probably 200 fly/200 free/400 IM but she has the range to develop into a 500 freestyler or a 200 IMer. Her potential event lineup is reminiscent of that of recent Louisville standout Mallory Comerford, who left Louisville with school records in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyles, as well as all five relays.

Doane is coming off a long course season that saw her final in the 200 free (19th), 400 free (11th), 200 IM (6th), and 400 IM (17th) at 2022 Speedo Junior Nationals. She left the meet with PBs in all four events (2:03.33/4:19.50 in the freestyles and 2:17.56/4:48.05 in the IMs). A couple of weeks earlier she had swum some “off” events at Pacific Northwest LSC Long Course Championships and came away with PBs in the 800 free (9:02.11), 100 back (1:05.60), 200 back (2:20.18), and 100 breast (1:13.87). Her SCY bests come from 2021 Winter Juniors West –where she finished 10th in the 200 fly, 10th in the 200 IM, and 6th in the 400 IM– and Oregon Swimming’s Region XII Area Championships. There, she won the 200 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM, was runner-up in the 100/500 free, and placed 4th in the 100 back

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:57.61

100 fly – 53.65

200 free – 1:47.02

500 free – 4:49.47

400 IM – 4:16.72

200 IM – 1:59.54

Doane will join the Cardinals’ class of 2028 with Caroline Larsen, who specializes in the shorter end of the distance range. She will take the baton (barring fifth-years) from 200 butterflyers Tristen Ulett and Gabi Albiero and freestylers Paige Hetrick and Liberty Williams, and she will join a strong IM group featuring Rye Ulett, Madie Hall, and Paige Kuwata.

