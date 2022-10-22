Olympic Silver Medalist Tomoru Honda Hits 1:46.85 SCM 200 Fly World Record

64TH JAPAN SC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, October 22nd & Sunday, October 23rd
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- SCM (25m)
- SC World Championships-qualifying meet
- Entries (in Japanese)
- Results
While competing on day one of the 64th Japan Short Course Swimming Championships, Tomoru Honda produced a new World Record in the men’s 200m butterfly.
The reigning Olympic silver medalist posted a massive mark of 1:46.85 to obliterate the previous WR of 1:48.24 teammate Daiya Seto put on the books at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships.
Seto was indeed in tonight’s 200m fly final in Tokyo, settling for bronze in a time of 1:50.55 while Teppei Morimoto earned silver in 1:50.52.
Honda’s 1:46.85 from tonight included splits of 51.39/55.46, with his sub-52 second opener well over a second faster than the rest of the field. Seto’s previous WR was comprised of 51.29/56.95 showing how Honda was able to hang on to the speed on the back half en route to producing the fastest 200 fly mark in history.
Old Record 51.29/56.95 – 1:48.24
New Record 51.39/55.46 – 1:46.85
Entering these championships, Honda’s fastest SC 200m fly result rested at the 1:49.84 he hit at this same meet last year. As such, in one year’s time, the national record hold managed to hack 3 seconds off of his best-ever to establish a new World Record.
After the race, Honda told Asian media, “I’m really happy to have achieved it. It’s great. I’m glad that I was able to push myself from the first half and endure the second half. With this time, I want to win a better medal at the Paris Olympics than I did at the Tokyo Olympics.”
Former 200m fly WR holder Seto reportedly smiled at Honda post-race, telling him ‘You’re fast’.
Along with two-time gold medalist Yui Ohashi, Honda’s silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games was one of the few highlights captured by the host nation in the pool. Despite having the likes of Seto, Shoma Sato, Reona Aoki and more in their stable, Japan had a disappointing showing at the postponed Games, with the nation reaping only 3 medals in all.
Sun yang type closing speed
Vtec kicked in that 3rd 50 yo
Extremely interesting, as usual, watching all the results beyond Honda’s impressive WR. Just some remarks: two NRs from Katsuhiro Matsumoto in the men’s 200 free (1.41.67) and Reona Aoki in the women’s 100 breaststroke (1.04.01); impressive depth in the men’s 400 IM (won by Seto in 4.00.70) with seven swimmers (born from 2002 to 2005) sub 4.06; great speed in the men’s 50 fly and an interesting 56.88 from Ippei Watanabe (previous WR holder in LC in the 200 br.) in the men’s 100 breaststroke won by Hinomoto in 56.41.
The Asian forces are so much out of the radar.
All attention were on Milak and Popovici who are still way ahead in long course, but what a winter for Honda and Hwang! Hopefully they can make things more interesting in the future.
2 seconds is crazy off the record and 3 for him is massive
Brings it more in line with the 200 back
Doesn’t that just tell us that the former 200fly WR was pretty weak? It wouldn’t surprise me if Seto set it in 1:54low LC form
When Seto set the former WR, his long course PR was 1:54 low. It’s more surprising that le Clos was not faster than that time, considering that he’s such a great short course swimmer and used to be consistently in 1:53 form in long course.
That came out of nowhere! All eyes on Berlin and BAM!!!
Just landed in Nashville to this! Damn did not have this record going down yet let alone by Honda. He just smashed it amazing swim.
Waking up early, rubbing my eyes to make sure I’m reading that right 😳