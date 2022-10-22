Olympic Silver Medalist Tomoru Honda Hits 1:46.85 SCM 200 Fly World Record

64TH JAPAN SC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 22nd & Sunday, October 23rd

Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

SCM (25m)

SC World Championships-qualifying meet

Entries (in Japanese)

Results

While competing on day one of the 64th Japan Short Course Swimming Championships, Tomoru Honda produced a new World Record in the men’s 200m butterfly.

The reigning Olympic silver medalist posted a massive mark of 1:46.85 to obliterate the previous WR of 1:48.24 teammate Daiya Seto put on the books at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships.

Seto was indeed in tonight’s 200m fly final in Tokyo, settling for bronze in a time of 1:50.55 while Teppei Morimoto earned silver in 1:50.52.

Honda’s 1:46.85 from tonight included splits of 51.39/55.46, with his sub-52 second opener well over a second faster than the rest of the field. Seto’s previous WR was comprised of 51.29/56.95 showing how Honda was able to hang on to the speed on the back half en route to producing the fastest 200 fly mark in history.

Old Record 51.29/56.95 – 1:48.24

New Record 51.39/55.46 – 1:46.85

Entering these championships, Honda’s fastest SC 200m fly result rested at the 1:49.84 he hit at this same meet last year. As such, in one year’s time, the national record hold managed to hack 3 seconds off of his best-ever to establish a new World Record.

After the race, Honda told Asian media, “I’m really happy to have achieved it. It’s great. I’m glad that I was able to push myself from the first half and endure the second half. With this time, I want to win a better medal at the Paris Olympics than I did at the Tokyo Olympics.”

Former 200m fly WR holder Seto reportedly smiled at Honda post-race, telling him ‘You’re fast’.

Along with two-time gold medalist Yui Ohashi, Honda’s silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games was one of the few highlights captured by the host nation in the pool. Despite having the likes of Seto, Shoma Sato, Reona Aoki and more in their stable, Japan had a disappointing showing at the postponed Games, with the nation reaping only 3 medals in all.