Winter Juniors Finalist Amelia Bodenstab Sends Verbal to Louisville (2024)

Amelia Bodenstab has announced her decision to continue her academic and swimming career at the University of Louisville. Bodenstab is currently a junior at Lake Travis High School, located in Austin, Texas. She trains and competes year-round with Longhorn Aquatics, an Austin based club team.

“I am so extremely excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Louisville! A huge thank you to my friends, family, teammates, and especially the whole coaching staff for helping me through this process. So excited to have Louisville as my new home! GO CARDS!❤️🖤”

Bodenstab swims a mix of freestyle and butterfly, with her freestyle leaning more towards mid-distance and sprint. Bodenstab is in the middle of a breakthrough year, and has seen a tremendous improvement from where she was last year. At Winter Juniors – West, Bodenstab set personal best times in four of her six events. She recorded her highest finish in the 200 free, where she clocked a 1:46.41 to place 9th.

Over the course of this fall, Bodenstab has dropped over a second in the 100 free, almost 3 seconds in the 200 free, and 2 in the 100 fly. The largest improvement, however, has been the 200 fly, where she’s improved by 13 seconds since January of 2022.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 49.51

200 free – 1:46.41

100 fly – 53.56

200 fly – 2:01.67

200 IM – 2:03.46

Most recently Bodenstab competed at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series stop where she again set a slew of personal bests. Her highest finish was in the 100m fly, where she stopped the clock at 1:02.07 in finals, good for a 13th place finish. She also took 18th in the 200m fly (2:23.51), 23rd in the 200m free (2:03.84), and 22nd in the 100m free (57.24).

The Louisville Cardinals recently took 3rd in the team standings at the 2023 ACC Championships. Even with over a year to go until she arrives on campus, Bodenstab is projected to be an immediate scorer. Her best 200 freestyle time would have landed her just outside of the A-final at this year’s conference meet. She’s also just shy of what it took to advance to the C-final in the 100 fly and 100 free.

Paige Hetrick was the highest finisher for Louisville at ACCs in the 200 free with a 5th-place finish overall (1:44.83). Behind her in the B-final was Fernanda Celidonio in 14th (1:46.60) and Madie Hall in 15th (1:46.72). Hall and Celidonio will both be on campus when Bodenstab arrives, which should strengthen the depth of their 200 free group.

Bodenstab joins Rebecca Diaconescu, Camden Doane, Caroline Larsen, and Camille Murray in the Cardinals’ class of 2028. Larsen and Murray were both featured in the “Best of the Rest” section of SwimSwam’s 2024 recruit rankings. Doane was named to the “Honorable Mention” section and swims anything free, fly, or IM. Diaconescu does free and backstroke, and represents Romania at the international level.

