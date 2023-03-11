2023 NCAA Division II Championships – Day 5 Ups/Downs: NSU Women, Indy Men Still Strong

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Dates: Wednesday, March 7 – Saturday, March 11, 2023

Location: Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

Defending Champs: Queens women (7x) & Queens men (7x)

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Team Scores After Day 4

Nova S’Eastern 434.5 Indy 344 Drury 263.5 Colorado Mesa 258 West Chester 192 Lynn 160 Wingate 154 Carson-Newman 126 Wayne State 120 West Florida 110 McKendree 101 Henderson St. 97 IUP 95 Grand Valley 91 NMU 79 Delta State 78 Tampa 74 Clarion 58 Azusa Pacific 50 Augustana 33 Findlay 21 MSU Mankato 18 Oklahoma Christian 16 (TIE) St Cloud St / Saint Leo 14 – CSU East Bay 14 UMSL 13 Hillsdale 12 UMary 11 Mines 9 (TIE) Florida Southern / Southern Conn 7 – Emmanuel 6 Davenport 4 Truman St. 3 (TIE) Rollins / PennWest (Edinboro) 1

Day 5 Ups/Downs – Women

Nova S’eastern took control of the women’s meet on Day 1 and have continued to build their lead over each of the subsequent finals sessions. The Sharks will have two swimmers in the championship heat of the 1650, including top seed Emily Trieschmann, who has already won the 1000 free (with a D2 record) and the 500 free. While they were shut out of the 100 free, they have two scorers in the 200 back and 200 breast for a total of five A and one B finalists tonight.

Indy has been alone in second place all week; the Greyhounds managed ten scoring swimmers, including six A finalists, to further solidify their position.

The battle is on for third place between Drury and Colorado. Drury earned three “ups” and two “downs,” while Mesa placed one in an A final and four in B finals. Similarly, Wingate’s three A finalists will give the Bulldogs a fighting chance against West Chester in the battle for fifth.

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast Nova Southeastern 5/1 2/0 0/0 1/1 2/0 Indianapolis 6/4 1/1 2/1 2/1 1/1 Drury 3/2 0/0 0/0 1/1 2/1 Colorado Mesa 1/4 0/0 0/2 0/2 1/0 West Chester 1/3 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/1 Wingate 3/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 Lynn 2/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 Carson-Newman 2/1 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 Wayne State 2/1 2/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Tampa 2/1 0/0 1/0 1/1 0/0 McKendree 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 West Florida 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Henderson State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Indiana Univ of PA 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Grand Valley 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Northern Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Delta State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Azusa Pacific 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Augustana 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Colorado Mines 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Cal State East Bay 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Findlay 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Missouri St. Louis 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Oklahoma Christian 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 MSU Mankato 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Hillsdale 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Saint Leo 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 St. Cloud State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Truman State 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 University of Mary 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Sioux Falls 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Florida Southern 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Southern Connecticut 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Emmanuel 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Rollins 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Davenport 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Catawba 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Edinboro 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women

Team 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay Nova Southeastern 32 0 19 28 22 Indianapolis 17 28 31 17 34 Drury 0 0 21 34 28 Colorado Mesa 0 8 16 20 32 West Chester 2 21 0 1 24 Wingate 15 9 17 15 30 Lynn 0 20 14 0 18 Carson-Newman 7 17 16 0 26 Wayne State 32 0 0 0 2 Tampa 0 11 13 0 40 McKendree 17 0 0 0 12 West Florida 0 0 5 0 4 Henderson State 0 20 0 0 0 Indiana Univ of PA 0 0 0 13 0 Grand Valley 0 0 0 0 14 Northern Michigan 0 0 0 7 6 Delta State 0 0 0 0 0 Clarion 0 0 0 0 0 Azusa Pacific 0 7 0 0 0 Augustana 0 12 0 0 0 Colorado Mines 14 0 0 2 8 Cal State East Bay 0 2 0 0 10 Findlay 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. Louis 0 0 0 6 0 Oklahoma Christian 0 0 3 0 0 MSU Mankato 0 0 0 0 0 Hillsdale 5 0 0 0 0 Saint Leo 0 0 0 0 0 St. Cloud State 0 0 0 0 0 Truman State 9 0 0 0 0 University of Mary 0 0 0 0 0 Sioux Falls 0 0 0 9 0 Florida Southern 1 0 0 0 0 Southern Connecticut 0 0 0 0 0 Emmanuel 0 0 0 0 0 Rollins 4 0 0 0 0 Davenport 0 0 0 0 0 Catawba 0 0 0 3 0 Edinboro 0 0 0 0 0

Day 4 Actual + Day 5 Scored Prelims (including seeded relay and 1650 free) – Women

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Day 4 Projected Nova Southeastern 434.5 101 535.5 Indianapolis 344 127 471 Drury 263.5 83 346.5 Colorado Mesa 258 76 334 West Chester 192 48 240 Wingate 154 86 240 Lynn 160 52 212 Carson-Newman 126 66 192 Wayne State 120 34 154 Tampa 74 64 138 McKendree 101 29 130 West Florida 110 9 119 Henderson State 97 20 117 Indiana Univ of PA 95 13 108 Grand Valley 91 14 105 Northern Michigan 79 13 92 Delta State 78 0 78 Clarion 58 0 58 Azusa Pacific 50 7 57 Augustana 33 12 45 Colorado Mines 9 24 33 Cal State East Bay 14 12 26 Findlay 21 0 21 Missouri St. Louis 13 6 19 Oklahoma Christian 16 3 19 MSU Mankato 18 0 18 Hillsdale 12 5 17 Saint Leo 14 0 14 St. Cloud State 14 0 14 Truman State 3 9 12 University of Mary 11 0 11 Sioux Falls 0 9 9 Florida Southern 7 1 8 Southern Connecticut 7 0 7 Emmanuel 6 0 6 Rollins 1 4 5 Davenport 4 0 4 Catawba 0 3 3 Edinboro 1 0 1

Men’s Team Scores After Day 4

Indy 373.5 Drury 338 McKendree 273.5 Tampa 225 Colorado Mesa 204.5 Findlay 195.5 Grand Valley 162 Wingate 151 Oklahoma Christian 146.5 Florida Southern 142.5 Henderson St. 134 Nova S’Eastern 132 St Cloud St 88 Wayne State 72 Clarion 50 Missouri S & T 44 Carson-Newman 36 Saginaw Valley 31 (TIE) Delta State / UMSL 21 – Emmanuel 20 Lewis 16 Florida Tech 12 (TIE) NMU / UT Permian Basin 11 – Mines 10 West Chester 7 (TIE) Rollins / Lenoir-Rhyne 6 – Davenport 3 Fresno Pacific 2

Day 5 Ups / Downs – Men

Indy inched to the front of the pack on Day 2, then really took off on Day 3. Drury had a strong Day 4 and narrowed Indy’s lead considerably, while at the same time pulling ahead of McKendree into second place. Indy and Drury led Day 5 prelims with 11 and nine finalists, respectively. The Greyhounds put three divers in the A final for an extra boost. McKendree, seeded to finish fifth, look to be in a solid position to finish third, but Tampa is knocking at the door. The Spartans earned four A slots and two B slots for tonight’s final, versus McKendree’s two and one, respectively. Other exciting team battles include that for sixth place among Grand Valley, Findlay, and Wingate, and for tenth among Henderson State, Nova S’eastern, and Florida Southern.

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 1M Diving Indianapolis 6/5 1/1 1/1 0/1 1/2 3/0 Drury 5/4 0/3 1/1 2/0 1/0 1/0 McKendree 2/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 Tampa 4/2 2/0 0/1 2/0 0/1 0/0 Colorado Mesa 3/3 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/2 Grand Valley 3/2 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 Findlay 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Wingate 3/2 0/1 2/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 Oklahoma Christian 2/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 Henderson State 2/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Nova Southeastern 1/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Florida Southern 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 St. Cloud State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Wayne State 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Clarion 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/2 Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Missouri S&T 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/0 Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Emmanuel 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Davenport 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 Delta State 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Missouri St. Louis 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 UT-Permian Basin 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 Northern Michigan 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 West Chester 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Lewis 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Florida Tech 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Montevallo 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Colorado Mines 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Lenoir-Rhyne 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Indiana Univ of PA 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Rollins 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Fresno Pacific 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men

Team 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 1M Diving 400 Free Relay Indianapolis 26 17.5 9 26 48 34 Drury 12 14 30 12.5 14 0 McKendree 0 20 4 16 0 40 Tampa 31 6.5 30 5 0 32 Colorado Mesa 15 0 26 0 27 12 Grand Valley 21 15 0 0 17 22 Findlay 0 0 0 19 0 18 Wingate 7 26 18 0 0 26 Oklahoma Christian 13 3 0 20 0 28 Henderson State 0 33 0 0 0 10 Nova Southeastern 11 2 0 1 0 30 Florida Southern 0 9 0 12.5 0 8 St. Cloud State 0 0 12 0 0 4 Wayne State 3 0 0 0 1 6 Clarion 0 0 0 0 26 0 Carson-Newman 0 0 0 0 0 24 Missouri S&T 0 0 6 0 0 0 Saginaw Valley 0 0 0 0 0 14 Emmanuel 0 4 0 6 0 2 Davenport 0 0 0 26 0 0 Delta State 0 5 2 0 0 0 Missouri St. Louis 0 0 7 0 0 0 UT-Permian Basin 0 0 0 0 15 0 Northern Michigan 4 0 0 0 7 0 West Chester 12 0 0 0 0 0 Lewis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montevallo 0 0 11 0 0 0 Colorado Mines 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 0 0 4 0 0 Indiana Univ of PA 0 0 0 7 0 0 Rollins 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fresno Pacific 0 0 0 0 0 0

Day 4 Actual + Day 5 Scored Prelims (including seeded relay and 1650 free) – Men