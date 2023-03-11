Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NCAA Division II Championships – Day 5 Ups/Downs: NSU Women, Indy Men Still Strong

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

  • Dates: Wednesday, March 7 – Saturday, March 11, 2023
  • Location: Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
  • Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
  • Defending Champs: Queens women (7x) & Queens men (7x)
  • Live Results
  • Women’s Psych Sheet (PDF)
  • Men’s Psych Sheet (PDF)
  • Day 4 Live Stream (NCAA.com)
  • Day 5 Finals Heat Sheet

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Team Scores After Day 4

  1. Nova S’Eastern 434.5
  2. Indy 344
  3. Drury 263.5
  4. Colorado Mesa 258
  5. West Chester 192
  6. Lynn 160
  7. Wingate 154
  8. Carson-Newman 126
  9. Wayne State 120
  10. West Florida 110
  11. McKendree 101
  12. Henderson St. 97
  13. IUP 95
  14. Grand Valley 91
  15. NMU 79
  16. Delta State 78
  17. Tampa 74
  18. Clarion 58
  19. Azusa Pacific 50
  20. Augustana 33
  21. Findlay 21
  22. MSU Mankato 18
  23. Oklahoma Christian 16
  24. (TIE) St Cloud St / Saint Leo 14
  26. CSU East Bay 14
  27. UMSL 13
  28. Hillsdale 12
  29. UMary 11
  30. Mines 9
  31. (TIE) Florida Southern / Southern Conn 7
  33. Emmanuel 6
  34. Davenport 4
  35. Truman St. 3
  36. (TIE) Rollins / PennWest (Edinboro) 1

Day 5 Ups/Downs – Women

Nova S’eastern took control of the women’s meet on Day 1 and have continued to build their lead over each of the subsequent finals sessions. The Sharks will have two swimmers in the championship heat of the 1650, including top seed Emily Trieschmann, who has already won the 1000 free (with a D2 record) and the 500 free. While they were shut out of the 100 free, they have two scorers in the 200 back and 200 breast for a total of five A and one B finalists tonight.

Indy has been alone in second place all week; the Greyhounds managed ten scoring swimmers, including six A finalists, to further solidify their position.

The battle is on for third place between Drury and Colorado. Drury earned three “ups” and two “downs,” while Mesa placed one in an A final and four in B finals. Similarly, Wingate’s three A finalists will give the Bulldogs a fighting chance against West Chester in the battle for fifth.

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast
Nova Southeastern 5/1 2/0 0/0 1/1 2/0
Indianapolis 6/4 1/1 2/1 2/1 1/1
Drury 3/2 0/0 0/0 1/1 2/1
Colorado Mesa 1/4 0/0 0/2 0/2 1/0
West Chester 1/3 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/1
Wingate 3/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/0
Lynn 2/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0
Carson-Newman 2/1 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0
Wayne State 2/1 2/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Tampa 2/1 0/0 1/0 1/1 0/0
McKendree 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
West Florida 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Henderson State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Indiana Univ of PA 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Grand Valley 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Northern Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Delta State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Azusa Pacific 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Augustana 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Colorado Mines 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Cal State East Bay 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Findlay 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Missouri St. Louis 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Oklahoma Christian 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
MSU Mankato 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Hillsdale 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Saint Leo 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
St. Cloud State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Truman State 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
University of Mary 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Sioux Falls 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Florida Southern 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Southern Connecticut 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Emmanuel 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Rollins 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Davenport 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Catawba 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Edinboro 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women

Team 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay
Nova Southeastern 32 0 19 28 22
Indianapolis 17 28 31 17 34
Drury 0 0 21 34 28
Colorado Mesa 0 8 16 20 32
West Chester 2 21 0 1 24
Wingate 15 9 17 15 30
Lynn 0 20 14 0 18
Carson-Newman 7 17 16 0 26
Wayne State 32 0 0 0 2
Tampa 0 11 13 0 40
McKendree 17 0 0 0 12
West Florida 0 0 5 0 4
Henderson State 0 20 0 0 0
Indiana Univ of PA 0 0 0 13 0
Grand Valley 0 0 0 0 14
Northern Michigan 0 0 0 7 6
Delta State 0 0 0 0 0
Clarion 0 0 0 0 0
Azusa Pacific 0 7 0 0 0
Augustana 0 12 0 0 0
Colorado Mines 14 0 0 2 8
Cal State East Bay 0 2 0 0 10
Findlay 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. Louis 0 0 0 6 0
Oklahoma Christian 0 0 3 0 0
MSU Mankato 0 0 0 0 0
Hillsdale 5 0 0 0 0
Saint Leo 0 0 0 0 0
St. Cloud State 0 0 0 0 0
Truman State 9 0 0 0 0
University of Mary 0 0 0 0 0
Sioux Falls 0 0 0 9 0
Florida Southern 1 0 0 0 0
Southern Connecticut 0 0 0 0 0
Emmanuel 0 0 0 0 0
Rollins 4 0 0 0 0
Davenport 0 0 0 0 0
Catawba 0 0 0 3 0
Edinboro 0 0 0 0 0

Day 4 Actual + Day 5 Scored Prelims (including seeded relay and 1650 free) – Women

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Day 4 Projected
Nova Southeastern 434.5 101 535.5
Indianapolis 344 127 471
Drury 263.5 83 346.5
Colorado Mesa 258 76 334
West Chester 192 48 240
Wingate 154 86 240
Lynn 160 52 212
Carson-Newman 126 66 192
Wayne State 120 34 154
Tampa 74 64 138
McKendree 101 29 130
West Florida 110 9 119
Henderson State 97 20 117
Indiana Univ of PA 95 13 108
Grand Valley 91 14 105
Northern Michigan 79 13 92
Delta State 78 0 78
Clarion 58 0 58
Azusa Pacific 50 7 57
Augustana 33 12 45
Colorado Mines 9 24 33
Cal State East Bay 14 12 26
Findlay 21 0 21
Missouri St. Louis 13 6 19
Oklahoma Christian 16 3 19
MSU Mankato 18 0 18
Hillsdale 12 5 17
Saint Leo 14 0 14
St. Cloud State 14 0 14
Truman State 3 9 12
University of Mary 11 0 11
Sioux Falls 0 9 9
Florida Southern 7 1 8
Southern Connecticut 7 0 7
Emmanuel 6 0 6
Rollins 1 4 5
Davenport 4 0 4
Catawba 0 3 3
Edinboro 1 0 1

Men’s Team Scores After Day 4

  1. Indy 373.5
  2. Drury 338
  3. McKendree 273.5
  4. Tampa 225
  5. Colorado Mesa 204.5
  6. Findlay 195.5
  7. Grand Valley 162
  8. Wingate 151
  9. Oklahoma Christian 146.5
  10. Florida Southern 142.5
  11. Henderson St. 134
  12. Nova S’Eastern 132
  13. St Cloud St 88
  14. Wayne State 72
  15. Clarion 50
  16. Missouri S & T 44
  17. Carson-Newman 36
  18. Saginaw Valley 31
  19. (TIE) Delta State / UMSL 21
  21. Emmanuel 20
  22. Lewis 16
  23. Florida Tech 12
  24. (TIE) NMU / UT Permian Basin 11
  26. Mines 10
  27. West Chester 7
  28. (TIE) Rollins / Lenoir-Rhyne 6
  30. Davenport 3
  31. Fresno Pacific 2

Day 5 Ups / Downs – Men

Indy inched to the front of the pack on Day 2, then really took off on Day 3. Drury had a strong Day 4 and narrowed Indy’s lead considerably, while at the same time pulling ahead of McKendree into second place. Indy and Drury led Day 5 prelims with 11 and nine finalists, respectively. The Greyhounds put three divers in the A final for an extra boost. McKendree, seeded to finish fifth, look to be in a solid position to finish third, but Tampa is knocking at the door. The Spartans earned four A slots and two B slots for tonight’s final, versus McKendree’s two and one, respectively. Other exciting team battles include that for sixth place among Grand Valley, Findlay, and Wingate, and for tenth among Henderson State, Nova S’eastern, and Florida Southern.

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 1M Diving
Indianapolis 6/5 1/1 1/1 0/1 1/2 3/0
Drury 5/4 0/3 1/1 2/0 1/0 1/0
McKendree 2/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0
Tampa 4/2 2/0 0/1 2/0 0/1 0/0
Colorado Mesa 3/3 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/2
Grand Valley 3/2 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1
Findlay 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Wingate 3/2 0/1 2/0 1/1 0/0 0/0
Oklahoma Christian 2/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
Henderson State 2/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Nova Southeastern 1/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Florida Southern 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
St. Cloud State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Wayne State 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Clarion 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/2
Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Missouri S&T 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/0
Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Emmanuel 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Davenport 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0
Delta State 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Missouri St. Louis 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
UT-Permian Basin 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1
Northern Michigan 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
West Chester 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Lewis 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Florida Tech 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Montevallo 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Colorado Mines 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Lenoir-Rhyne 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Indiana Univ of PA 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Rollins 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Fresno Pacific 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men

Team 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 1M Diving 400 Free Relay
Indianapolis 26 17.5 9 26 48 34
Drury 12 14 30 12.5 14 0
McKendree 0 20 4 16 0 40
Tampa 31 6.5 30 5 0 32
Colorado Mesa 15 0 26 0 27 12
Grand Valley 21 15 0 0 17 22
Findlay 0 0 0 19 0 18
Wingate 7 26 18 0 0 26
Oklahoma Christian 13 3 0 20 0 28
Henderson State 0 33 0 0 0 10
Nova Southeastern 11 2 0 1 0 30
Florida Southern 0 9 0 12.5 0 8
St. Cloud State 0 0 12 0 0 4
Wayne State 3 0 0 0 1 6
Clarion 0 0 0 0 26 0
Carson-Newman 0 0 0 0 0 24
Missouri S&T 0 0 6 0 0 0
Saginaw Valley 0 0 0 0 0 14
Emmanuel 0 4 0 6 0 2
Davenport 0 0 0 26 0 0
Delta State 0 5 2 0 0 0
Missouri St. Louis 0 0 7 0 0 0
UT-Permian Basin 0 0 0 0 15 0
Northern Michigan 4 0 0 0 7 0
West Chester 12 0 0 0 0 0
Lewis 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montevallo 0 0 11 0 0 0
Colorado Mines 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lenoir-Rhyne 0 0 0 4 0 0
Indiana Univ of PA 0 0 0 7 0 0
Rollins 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fresno Pacific 0 0 0 0 0 0

Day 4 Actual + Day 5 Scored Prelims (including seeded relay and 1650 free) – Men

Team Day 4 Actual Day 5 Prelims Day 5 Projected
Indianapolis 373.5 160.5 534
Drury 338 82.5 420.5
McKendree 273.5 80 353.5
Tampa 225 104.5 329.5
Colorado Mesa 204.5 80 284.5
Grand Valley 162 75 237
Findlay 195.5 37 232.5
Wingate 151 77 228
Oklahoma Christian 146.5 64 210.5
Henderson State 134 43 177
Nova Southeastern 132 44 176
Florida Southern 142.5 29.5 172
St. Cloud State 88 16 104
Wayne State 72 10 82
Clarion 50 26 76
Carson-Newman 36 24 60
Missouri S&T 44 6 50
Saginaw Valley 31 14 45
Emmanuel 20 12 32
Davenport 3 26 29
Delta State 21 7 28
Missouri St. Louis 21 7 28
UT-Permian Basin 11 15 26
Northern Michigan 11 11 22
West Chester 7 12 19
Lewis 16 0 16
Florida Tech 12 0 12
Montevallo 0 11 11
Colorado Mines 10 0 10
Lenoir-Rhyne 6 4 10
Indiana Univ of PA 0 7 7
Rollins 6 0 6
Fresno Pacific 2 0 2

 

