2023 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Four finals session will consist of the women’s and men’s 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly and the women’s 3-meter diving. We will conclude the session with timed finals of the women’s and men’s 200 free relay.

Nova S’eastern’s Emily Trieschmann, who set the NCAA D2 record in the 1000 free on Wednesday, is the top qualifier in the 500 free by over 2.5 seconds with 4:49.79. Lauren White of Colorado Mesa leads the field in the 100 back with 54.27, but the entire A final is only separated by .52. 2022 bronze medalist Savanna Best of Nova S’eastern (1:01.28) will be in lane 4 of the 100 breast. Meet record-holder Ann Carozza West Chester had the fastest time this morning in the 200 fly; Luna Mertins of Lynn, runner-up to Carozza last year, and IUP’s Paige Mikesell, who took second in 2021, will be on either side of her.

Oklahoma Christian’s Victor Rosado, the 2022 silver medalist, is top seed in the 500 free with 4:21.80. Indy’s Cedric Buessing, the 1000 champion on Wednesday, and Eric Hieber of Grand Valley will challenge Rosado for the title. Henderson State’s Lamar Taylor topped the qualifiers in the 100 back with 46.42 this morning. McKendree has the top spots in the 100 breast with Felipe Pinheiro (52.69) and in the 200 fly with Jackson Lustig (1:42.64).

Top Ten Women’s Teams After Day 3

Nova S’Eastern 300.5 Indy 227 Drury 178.5 Colorado Mesa 150 Lynn 130 West Chester 118 Carson-Newman 93 Wingate 88 Henderson St. 78 West Florida 77

Top Ten Men’s Teams After Day 3

Indy 254.5 McKendree 197.5 Drury 189 Tampa 167 Colorado Mesa 156.5 Findlay 135 Grand Valley 128 Wingate 121 Nova S’Eastern 97 Florida Southern 89.5

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 4:39.28 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:39.28 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Podium:

Men’s 500 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dressens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dressens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Podium:

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 52.07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 52.07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Podium:

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Podium:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 59.51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

Meet Record: 59.51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

Podium:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Meet Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Podium:

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:55.98 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Meet Record: 1:55.98 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Podium:

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

Podium:

Women’s 3-Meter Diving

NCAA DII Record: 555.70 – Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State (2015)

Meet Record: 555.70 – Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State (2015)

Podium:

Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:30.05 – Queens (2018)

Meet Record: 1:30.05 – Queens (2018)

Podium:

Men’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:16.90 – Drury (2021)

Meet Record: 1:16.90 – Drury (2021)

Podium: