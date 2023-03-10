Florida Commit Andrew Taylor Clocks 8:50.64 1000 Free, Moves Up to 13th in 17-18 NAG

2023 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships

March 8-12, 2023

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center Orlando, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Champs”

Countryside High School senior Andrew Taylor clocked a new lifetime best in the 1000-yard freestyle during the Florida Spring Senior Championships on Thursday night.

After winning the event in 8:50.64, shaving nearly seconds off his previous best from last March, Taylor now sits just outside the top 10 for boys’ 17-18 national age group (NAG) performers. The 18-year-old Tampa Bay Aquatic Club standout moved up from No. 37 to No. 13 in the NAG rankings, listed below. Check out those times from the 1980s that still remain on the books.

Top 1000 Free Performers, Boys’ 17-18 NAG Rankings

Luke Hobson – 8:43.66 (2022) David Johnston – 8:45.38 (2020) Bobby Finke – 8:45.50 (2018) PJ Ransford – 8:46.40 (2015) Michael Brinegar – 8:47.53 (2018) Grant Shoults – 8:48.03 (2015) Jeff Kostoff – 8:48.57 (1983) Dan Jorgensen – 8:48.68 (1985) Levi Sandidge – 8:48.68 (2023) Ross Dant – 8:50.29 (2019) Ethan Heasley – 8:50.51 (2019) Alec Enyeart – 8:50.62 (2022) Andrew Taylor – 8:50.64 (2023)

Taylor’s time would also rank eighth in the NCAA this season if he were swimming collegiately. The top distance swimmer in the high school class of 2023, Taylor is committed to the University of Florida for this upcoming fall. His new personal best would rank first on the Gators this season ahead of Tyler Watson (8:53.12).

Last November, Taylor capped off his high school career with a Florida 3A state title in the 500 free (4:22.30) along with a runner-up finish in the 200 IM (1:48.40). As a junior in 2021, he captured both the 500 free (4:19.17) and 200 IM (1:48.88) crowns. His best 1650 free time is a 15:08.83 from last March and his best 500 free time is a 4:19.17 from 2021.

At Winter Juniors in December, Taylor placed fifth in the 500 free (4:22.47) and seventh in the 400 IM (3:50.97).