2023 NCAA Division II Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Team Scores After Day 3

Nova S’Eastern 300.5 Indy 227 Drury 178.5 Colorado Mesa 150 Lynn 130 West Chester 118 Carson-Newman 93 Wingate 88 Henderson St. 78 West Florida 77 (TIE) Wayne State / Grand Valley 75 – IUP 64 NMU 62 McKendree 54 Delta State 46 Tampa 40 Azusa Pacific 31 Clarion 25 Augustana 21 Saint Leo 14 (TIE) Findlay / CSU East Bay 10 – Mines 9 Southern Conn 7 (TIE) MSU Mankato / Florida Southern 6 – Oklahoma Christian 5 Davenport 2 (TIE) Emmanuel / Rollins 1

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Women

Nova S’eastern dominated the prelims session on Day 4, putting at least one A finalist in every swimming event and earning B final slots in all but the 200 back. With 11 swimmers scoring for the Sharks, NSU is expected to extend their lead over Indy to nearly 100 points.

Indy had a big morning, with swimmers and divers in scoring position in every event. Colorado Mesa earned seven slots in the final and is closing the gap with Drury.

Azusa Pacific (+14), UMary (+14), West Chester (+13), Missouri St. Louis (+12), and Hillsdale (+10) all did better than their psych sheet seedings.

Team All 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 3M Diving Nova Southeastern 7/4 2/2 2/0 2/1 1/1 0/0 Indianapolis 3/6 0/1 1/2 1/1 0/1 1/1 Drury 3/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 2/1 0/0 Colorado Mesa 4/3 1/1 1/1 2/0 0/0 0/1 West Chester 3/1 2/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 Lynn 1/2 0/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wingate 1/3 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 West Florida 2/3 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 2/2 Carson-Newman 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wayne State 2/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 McKendree 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Henderson State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Indiana Univ of PA 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 Grand Valley 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Tampa 0/4 0/0 0/1 0/2 0/1 0/0 Delta State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Northern Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Azusa Pacific 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Clarion 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/2 Augustana 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Findlay 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 MSU Mankato 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Oklahoma Christian 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Saint Leo 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Missouri St. Louis 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 University of Mary 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 St. Cloud State 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Hillsdale 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Cal State East Bay 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Colorado Mines 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Florida Southern 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Southern Connecticut 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Emmanuel 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Davenport 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Truman State 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Edinboro 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Rollins 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women

Team 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 3M Diving 200 Free Relay Nova Southeastern 42 25.5 41 20.5 0 6 Indianapolis 2 26.5 22 6.5 14 40 Drury 0 16 0 37 0 32 Colorado Mesa 19 29 23 0 6 26 West Chester 26 0 1 20 0 22 Lynn 0 9 0 16 0 14 Wingate 9 4 23 0 0 24 West Florida 0 0 2 0 39 0 Carson-Newman 0 13 0 0 0 10 Wayne State 17 0 0 3 20 0 McKendree 6 0 0 0 15 34 Henderson State 0 17 0 0 0 12 Indiana Univ of PA 0 0 16 17 0 0 Grand Valley 0 0 0 0 16 4 Tampa 0 1 7 5 0 30 Delta State 0 0 0 4 0 28 Northern Michigan 0 0 0 2 0 0 Azusa Pacific 16 0 0 0 7 0 Clarion 0 0 0 0 24 0 Augustana 0 0 0 0 0 18 Findlay 0 2 0 0 0 8 MSU Mankato 0 12 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma Christian 0 0 0 12 0 0 Saint Leo 0 0 0 0 0 2 Missouri St. Louis 0 0 15 0 0 0 University of Mary 14 0 0 0 0 0 St. Cloud State 0 0 0 0 12 0 Hillsdale 0 0 0 11 0 0 Cal State East Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado Mines 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida Southern 1 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Connecticut 0 0 0 0 0 0 Emmanuel 0 0 5 0 0 0 Davenport 0 0 0 0 2 0 Truman State 3 0 0 0 0 0 Edinboro 0 0 0 1 0 0 Rollins 0 0 0 0 0 0

Day 3 Actual + Day 4 Scored Prelims (including seeded relay) – Women

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Day 4 Projected Nova Southeastern 300.5 135 435.5 Indianapolis 227 111 338 Drury 178.5 85 263.5 Colorado Mesa 150 103 253 West Chester 118 69 187 Lynn 130 39 169 Wingate 88 60 148 West Florida 77 41 118 Carson-Newman 93 23 116 Wayne State 75 40 115 McKendree 54 55 109 Henderson State 78 29 107 Indiana Univ of PA 64 33 97 Grand Valley 75 20 95 Tampa 40 43 83 Delta State 46 32 78 Northern Michigan 62 2 64 Azusa Pacific 31 23 54 Clarion 25 24 49 Augustana 21 18 39 Findlay 10 10 20 MSU Mankato 6 12 18 Oklahoma Christian 5 12 17 Saint Leo 14 2 16 Missouri St. Louis 0 15 15 University of Mary 0 14 14 St. Cloud State 0 12 12 Hillsdale 0 11 11 Cal State East Bay 10 0 10 Colorado Mines 9 0 9 Florida Southern 6 1 7 Southern Connecticut 7 0 7 Emmanuel 1 5 6 Davenport 2 2 4 Truman State 0 3 3 Edinboro 0 1 1 Rollins 1 0 1

Men’s Team Scores After Day 3

Indy 254.5 McKendree 197.5 Drury 189 Tampa 167 Colorado Mesa 156.5 Findlay 135 Grand Valley 128 Wingate 121 Nova S’Eastern 97 Florida Southern 89.5 Oklahoma Christian 88 Henderson St. 82 St Cloud St 61 Wayne State 50 Clarion 39 Missouri S & T 31 Carson-Newman 30 Saginaw Valley 23 Delta State 19 Lewis 14 UT Permian Basin 11 Nmu 8 West Chester 7 Emmanuel 6 Lenoir-Rhyne 6 Mines 3 Fresno Pacific 2

Day 4 Ups / Downs – Men

Drury had a huge morning on Day 4, garnering seven A finalists – including three in the 200 fly – and three B finalists. The Panthers are expected to move past McKendree into second place behind Indy. Indy also had strong performances on Day 4, placing scorers in every event with four A and 4 B finalists.

Drury outscored the psych sheet by 32 points. Nova S’eastern (+26), McKendree (+11), Missouri S&T (+9), and Oklahoma Christian (+9) were also better than their seeds.

Team All 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly Indianapolis 4/4 2/0 0/2 1/2 1/0 Drury 7/3 1/2 2/0 1/1 3/0 McKendree 2/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 Findlay 3/1 0/0 1/0 2/0 0/1 Tampa 2/2 2/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Colorado Mesa 2/3 0/2 1/1 0/0 1/0 Oklahoma Christian 2/1 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Grand Valley 1/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wingate 1/4 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/3 Nova Southeastern 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Henderson State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Florida Southern 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 St. Cloud State 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Wayne State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Clarion 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Missouri S&T 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 Carson-Newman 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Missouri St. Louis 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Saginaw Valley 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Northern Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Emmanuel 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Delta State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Lewis 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Florida Tech 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 UT-Permian Basin 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 West Chester 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Colorado Mines 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Davenport 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Lenoir-Rhyne 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Rollins 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Fresno Pacific 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men

Team 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 200 Free Relay Indianapolis 29 14 23 11 40 Drury 22 31 19 46 24 McKendree 0 6 20 20 34 Findlay 0 17 30 7 28 Tampa 32 3.5 0 0 12 Colorado Mesa 9 14 0 13 8 Oklahoma Christian 20 0 19 0 30 Grand Valley 23 0 0 0 0 Wingate 3 11 0 10 6 Nova Southeastern 15 0 0 16 18 Henderson State 0 20 0 0 32 Florida Southern 2 0 11 0 14 St. Cloud State 0 3.5 0 0 26 Wayne State 0 0 0 0 22 Clarion 0 0 0 12 0 Missouri S&T 0 7 6 0 0 Carson-Newman 0 0 1 0 0 Missouri St. Louis 0 12 0 9 4 Saginaw Valley 0 0 0 0 0 Northern Michigan 0 0 4 0 10 Emmanuel 0 0 15 0 0 Delta State 0 0 0 1 0 Lewis 0 2 0 0 0 Florida Tech 0 14 0 0 0 UT-Permian Basin 0 0 0 0 0 West Chester 0 0 0 0 2 Colorado Mines 0 0 0 4 0 Davenport 0 0 7 0 0 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 0 0 0 0 Rollins 0 0 0 6 0 Fresno Pacific 0 0 0 0 0

Day 3 Actual + Day 4 Scored Prelims (including seeded relay) – Men