2023 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

We’ve come to the end of the five-day 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, with just six events left to contest: women’s and men’s 1650 free, 100 free, 200 back, and 200 breast, men’s 1-meter diving, and women’s and men’s 400 free relay.

With the departure of Queens University of Charlotte into Division I, the NCAA will crown new Division II women’s and men’s champions for the first time in eight years. Nova S’eastern has established a strong lead in the women’s meet, while UIndy is hoping to increase its leave over Drury in the men’s meet.

NSU’s Emily Trieschmann is looking for her third individual win; having broken the meet record in the 1000 free and won the 500 free, she comes in with the top entry time in the 1650 by 15.7 seconds (16:31.90). Henderson State’s Kiara Pozvai leads the qualifiers in the 100 free (49.33) but will face strong challenges from Carson-Newman’s Manon Compagner (49.48) and Lynn’s Helga Fodor (49.66). Drury’s Alexandra Waller tops the field by nearly 2 seconds in the 200 back (1:56.28); she is about 2 seconds off the meet record. Defending champion Lily Borgenheimer of Colorado Mesa posted the fastest time in the 200 breast this morning (2:12.78); she will be challenged by 2022 runner-up Savanna Best from NSU.

Indy’s Cedric Buessing, who won the 1000 free on Wednesday, is the top seed in the 1650 by about 10 seconds with 15:02.54. McKendree’s Gregg Lichinsky, Thursday’s 100 fly champion, clocked a 42.84 to lead the qualifiers in the 100 free. He’ll have Henderson State’s Jack Armstrong (43.15) and Lamar Taylor (43.32) on either side of him; they were the top two finishers in the 50 free on Wednesday. Colorado Mesa’s Benjamin Sampson is the one to beat in the 200 back; the 2022 runner-up went 1:42.96 in prelims this morning. JT Amrein of Oklahoma Christian will be in lane 4 of the 200 breast (1:56.52), hoping to defend his 2022 title. Julio Osuna of UIndy is looking to add the 1-meter diving crown to the 3-meter title he won on Thursday.

Top Ten Women’s Teams After Day 4

Nova S’Eastern 434.5 Indy 344 Drury 263.5 Colorado Mesa 258 West Chester 192 Lynn 160 Wingate 154 Carson-Newman 126 Wayne State 120 West Florida 110

Top Ten Men’s Teams After Day 4

Indy 373.5 Drury 338 McKendree 273.5 Tampa 225 Colorado Mesa 204.5 Findlay 195.5 Grand Valley 162 Wingate 151 Oklahoma Christian 146.5 Florida Southern 142.5

Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII Record: 16:17.66 – Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St (2008)

Meet Record: 16:17.66 – Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St (2008)

Podium:

Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII Record: 14:55.12 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Meet Record: 14:55.12 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Podium:

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 48.16 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 48.16 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Podium:

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 41.25 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2021)

Meet Record: 41.25 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2021)

Podium:

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:54.48 – Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) (2017)

Meet Record: 1:54.48 – Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) (2017)

Podium:

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:40.74 – Matthew Josa, Queens (NC) (2014)

Meet Record: 1:40.74 – Matthew Josa, Queens (NC) (2014)

Podium:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 2:09.12 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

Meet Record: 2:09.12 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

Podium:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:51.71 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Meet Record: 1:51.71 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Podium:

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 618.70 – Dario DiFazio, Oakland Univ (1994)

Meet Record: 618.70 – Dario DiFazio, Oakland Univ (1994

Podium:

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 3:18.04 – Queens (NC) (2018 and again in 2019)

Meet Record: 3:18.04 – Queens (NC) (2018 and again in 2019)

Podium:

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 2:49.98 – Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 2:49.98 – Queens (NC) (2019)

Podium: