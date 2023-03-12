Congratulations to Nova S’eastern Women, the 2023 NCAA Division II Champions

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 7 – Saturday, March 11, 2023
- Location: Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Defending Champs: Queens women (7x) & Queens men (7x)
The Nova Southeastern University women’s swimming and diving team won their first-ever national title on Saturday at the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis. The Sharks ushered in a new era after seven consecutive championships in which Queens University of Charlotte -now transitioning to Division I- walked away with the title.
Nova S’eastern scored 536.5 points (which was exactly what the Queens women scored last year) over the five days to beat runner-up Indy by 48 points. The Sharks won a total of 11 national titles: eight individual and three relay events.
NSU got off to a strong start on Day 1 with a meet record in the 800 free relay, as freshman Emilia Ronningdal (1:47.06) and sophomores Ilaria Murzilli (1:50.06), May Lowy (1:49.32), and Emily Trieschmann (1:47.21) combined for 7:13.65 to down the meet record set by Queens in 2015.
On Day 2, Trieschmann won the first of three individual events, setting a new meet record and lowering her own D2 record in the 1000 free with 9:43.25. Estelle Bauer (7th), Murzilli (10th), and Victoria Ortiz (11th) also scored in that event. Ronningdal followed up with a 1:57.78 victory in the 200 IM. Savanna Best (3rd), Lowy (7th), and Celina Marquez (10th) joined her in the finals. Mollie Morfelt, Best, Aleksandra Maslova, and Trieschmann wrapped up Day 2 with a 1:39.90 victory in the 200 medley relay.
Maslova and Marquez kicked off Day 3 with 12th- and 15th-place finishes in the 100 fly. Lowy won the 400 IM (4:13.80) and Best finished third. Ronningdal (1:47.11) and Trieschmann went 1-3 in the 200 free. Morfelt, Best, Maslova, and Ronningdal ended the evening with gold in the 400 medley relay (3:38.34).
Day 4 began with Trieschmann’s second individual title: a dominant 4:45.56 in the 500 free. Murzilli (7th), Ortiz (11th), and Bauer (15th) also scored. Morfelt and Marquez placed second and eighth in the 100 back. Best (1:01.13) and Claire Gass went 1-3 in the 100 breast, while Ronningdal won the consolation final to finish ninth. Lowy finished third in the 200 fly and Maslova, 12th.
Trieschmann kicked off Day 5 with her third individual title; she clocked a 16:30.11 in the 1650 free to win by 12 seconds. Marquez and Lowy were fourth and 10th in the 200 back. Best swept the breaststrokes with a 2:11.79 win in the 200; Ronningdal was fourth. Ronningdal, Trieschmann, Morfelt, and Solana Capalbo closed out the meet with an eighth-place finish in the 400 free relay.
NSU national champions:
- Emily Trieschmann – 800-free relay; 1000-free; 200-medley relay, 500-free; 1650-free
- Emilia Ronningdal – 800-free relay; 200-IM; 200-free; 400-medley relay
- Savanna Best – 200-medley relay; 400-medley relay; 100-breaststroke; 200-breaststroke
- May Lowy – 800-free relay; 400-IM
- Mollie Morfelt – 200-medley relay; 400-medley relay
- Aleksandra Maslova – 200-medley relay; 400-medley relay
- Ilaria Murzilli – 800-free relay
Scoring Summary
|Event
|Up/Down
|Points
|NSU National Champion
|800 free relay
|1/0
|40
|Nova S’eastern^
|1000 free
|2/2
|45
|Emily Trieschmann^*
|200 IM
|3/2
|57
|Emilia Ronningdal
|50 free
|0/0
|0
|1 mtr diving
|0/0
|0
|200 medley relay
|1/0
|40
|Nova S’eastern
|100 fly
|0/2
|6.5
|400 IM
|2/0
|36
|May Lowy
|200 free
|2/0
|36
|Emilia Ronningdal
|400 medley relay
|1/0
|40
|Nova S’eastern
|500 free
|2/2
|40
|Emily Trieschmann
|100 back
|2/0
|28
|100 breast
|2/1
|45
|Savanna Best
|200 fly
|1/1
|21
|3 mtr diving
|0/0
|0
|200 free relay
|0/0
|0
|1650 free
|2/0
|23
|Emily Trieschmann
|100 free
|0/0
|0
|200 back
|1/1
|22
|200 breast
|2/0
|35
|Savanna Best
|400 free relay
|1/0
|22
^ meet record
* NCAA Division II record
Final Team Standings – Women
- Nova S’Eastern 536.5
- Indy 488.5
- Drury 352.5
- Colorado Mesa 325
- West Chester 237
- Wingate 229
- (TIE) Lynn / Carson-Newman 199
- Wayne State 167
- Tampa 128
- McKendree 126
- West Florida 123.5
- Henderson St. 114
- Grand Valley 109
- IUP 108
- Northern Michigan 85
- Delta State 84
- Clarion 58
- Azusa Pacific 55
- Augustana 45
- CSU East Bay 35
- Mines 27
- Findlay 21
- Oklahoma Christian 19
- (TIE) Hillsdale / MSU Mankato 18
- Missouri-St. Louis 17
- Truman St. 15
- (TIE) Saint Leo / St Cloud St 14
- UMary 11
- Florida Southern 8
- Southern Conn 7
- (TIE) Emmanuel / Rollins 6
- Sioux Falls 5
- Davenport 4
- Catawba 3
- PennWest 1