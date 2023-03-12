Congratulations to Nova S’eastern Women, the 2023 NCAA Division II Champions

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

The Nova Southeastern University women’s swimming and diving team won their first-ever national title on Saturday at the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis. The Sharks ushered in a new era after seven consecutive championships in which Queens University of Charlotte -now transitioning to Division I- walked away with the title.

Nova S’eastern scored 536.5 points (which was exactly what the Queens women scored last year) over the five days to beat runner-up Indy by 48 points. The Sharks won a total of 11 national titles: eight individual and three relay events.

NSU got off to a strong start on Day 1 with a meet record in the 800 free relay, as freshman Emilia Ronningdal (1:47.06) and sophomores Ilaria Murzilli (1:50.06), May Lowy (1:49.32), and Emily Trieschmann (1:47.21) combined for 7:13.65 to down the meet record set by Queens in 2015.

On Day 2, Trieschmann won the first of three individual events, setting a new meet record and lowering her own D2 record in the 1000 free with 9:43.25. Estelle Bauer (7th), Murzilli (10th), and Victoria Ortiz (11th) also scored in that event. Ronningdal followed up with a 1:57.78 victory in the 200 IM. Savanna Best (3rd), Lowy (7th), and Celina Marquez (10th) joined her in the finals. Mollie Morfelt, Best, Aleksandra Maslova, and Trieschmann wrapped up Day 2 with a 1:39.90 victory in the 200 medley relay.

Maslova and Marquez kicked off Day 3 with 12th- and 15th-place finishes in the 100 fly. Lowy won the 400 IM (4:13.80) and Best finished third. Ronningdal (1:47.11) and Trieschmann went 1-3 in the 200 free. Morfelt, Best, Maslova, and Ronningdal ended the evening with gold in the 400 medley relay (3:38.34).

Day 4 began with Trieschmann’s second individual title: a dominant 4:45.56 in the 500 free. Murzilli (7th), Ortiz (11th), and Bauer (15th) also scored. Morfelt and Marquez placed second and eighth in the 100 back. Best (1:01.13) and Claire Gass went 1-3 in the 100 breast, while Ronningdal won the consolation final to finish ninth. Lowy finished third in the 200 fly and Maslova, 12th.

Trieschmann kicked off Day 5 with her third individual title; she clocked a 16:30.11 in the 1650 free to win by 12 seconds. Marquez and Lowy were fourth and 10th in the 200 back. Best swept the breaststrokes with a 2:11.79 win in the 200; Ronningdal was fourth. Ronningdal, Trieschmann, Morfelt, and Solana Capalbo closed out the meet with an eighth-place finish in the 400 free relay.

NSU national champions:

Scoring Summary

Event Up/Down Points NSU National Champion 800 free relay 1/0 40 Nova S’eastern^ 1000 free 2/2 45 Emily Trieschmann^* 200 IM 3/2 57 Emilia Ronningdal 50 free 0/0 0 1 mtr diving 0/0 0 200 medley relay 1/0 40 Nova S’eastern 100 fly 0/2 6.5 400 IM 2/0 36 May Lowy 200 free 2/0 36 Emilia Ronningdal 400 medley relay 1/0 40 Nova S’eastern 500 free 2/2 40 Emily Trieschmann 100 back 2/0 28 100 breast 2/1 45 Savanna Best 200 fly 1/1 21 3 mtr diving 0/0 0 200 free relay 0/0 0 1650 free 2/0 23 Emily Trieschmann 100 free 0/0 0 200 back 1/1 22 200 breast 2/0 35 Savanna Best 400 free relay 1/0 22

^ meet record

* NCAA Division II record

Final Team Standings – Women