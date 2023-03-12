Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Congratulations to Nova S’eastern Women, the 2023 NCAA Division II Champions

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

The Nova Southeastern University women’s swimming and diving team won their first-ever national title on Saturday at the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis. The Sharks ushered in a new era after seven consecutive championships in which Queens University of Charlotte -now transitioning to Division I- walked away with the title.

Nova S’eastern scored 536.5 points (which was exactly what the Queens women scored last year) over the five days to beat runner-up Indy by 48 points. The Sharks won a total of 11 national titles: eight individual and three relay events.

NSU got off to a strong start on Day 1 with a meet record in the 800 free relay, as freshman Emilia Ronningdal (1:47.06) and sophomores Ilaria Murzilli (1:50.06), May Lowy (1:49.32), and Emily Trieschmann (1:47.21) combined for 7:13.65 to down the meet record set by Queens in 2015.

On Day 2, Trieschmann won the first of three individual events, setting a new meet record and lowering her own D2 record in the 1000 free with 9:43.25. Estelle Bauer (7th), Murzilli (10th), and Victoria Ortiz (11th) also scored in that event. Ronningdal followed up with a 1:57.78 victory in the 200 IM. Savanna Best (3rd), Lowy (7th), and Celina Marquez (10th) joined her in the finals. Mollie Morfelt, Best, Aleksandra Maslova, and Trieschmann wrapped up Day 2 with a 1:39.90 victory in the 200 medley relay.

Maslova and Marquez kicked off Day 3 with 12th- and 15th-place finishes in the 100 fly. Lowy won the 400 IM (4:13.80) and Best finished third. Ronningdal (1:47.11) and Trieschmann went 1-3 in the 200 free. Morfelt, Best, Maslova, and Ronningdal ended the evening with gold in the 400 medley relay (3:38.34).

Day 4 began with Trieschmann’s second individual title: a dominant 4:45.56 in the 500 free. Murzilli (7th), Ortiz (11th), and Bauer (15th) also scored. Morfelt and Marquez placed second and eighth in the 100 back. Best (1:01.13) and Claire Gass went 1-3 in the 100 breast, while Ronningdal won the consolation final to finish ninth. Lowy finished third in the 200 fly and Maslova, 12th.

Trieschmann kicked off Day 5 with her third individual title; she clocked a 16:30.11 in the 1650 free to win by 12 seconds. Marquez and Lowy were fourth and 10th in the 200 back. Best swept the breaststrokes with a 2:11.79 win in the 200; Ronningdal was fourth. Ronningdal, Trieschmann, Morfelt, and Solana Capalbo closed out the meet with an eighth-place finish in the 400 free relay.

NSU national champions:

Scoring Summary

Event Up/Down Points NSU National Champion
800 free relay 1/0 40 Nova S’eastern^
1000 free 2/2 45 Emily Trieschmann^*
200 IM 3/2 57 Emilia Ronningdal
50 free 0/0 0
1 mtr diving 0/0 0
200 medley relay 1/0 40 Nova S’eastern
100 fly 0/2 6.5
400 IM 2/0 36 May Lowy
200 free 2/0 36 Emilia Ronningdal
400 medley relay 1/0 40 Nova S’eastern
500 free 2/2 40 Emily Trieschmann
100 back 2/0 28
100 breast 2/1 45 Savanna Best
200 fly 1/1 21
3 mtr diving 0/0 0
200 free relay 0/0 0
1650 free 2/0 23 Emily Trieschmann
100 free 0/0 0
200 back 1/1 22
200 breast 2/0 35 Savanna Best
400 free relay 1/0 22

^ meet record
* NCAA Division II record

Final Team Standings – Women

  1. Nova S’Eastern 536.5
  2. Indy 488.5
  3. Drury 352.5
  4. Colorado Mesa 325
  5. West Chester 237
  6. Wingate 229
  7. (TIE) Lynn / Carson-Newman 199
  9. Wayne State 167
  10. Tampa 128
  11. McKendree 126
  12. West Florida 123.5
  13. Henderson St. 114
  14. Grand Valley 109
  15. IUP 108
  16. Northern Michigan 85
  17. Delta State 84
  18. Clarion 58
  19. Azusa Pacific 55
  20. Augustana 45
  21. CSU East Bay 35
  22. Mines 27
  23. Findlay 21
  24. Oklahoma Christian 19
  25. (TIE) Hillsdale / MSU Mankato 18
  27. Missouri-St. Louis 17
  28. Truman St. 15
  29. (TIE) Saint Leo / St Cloud St 14
  31. UMary 11
  32. Florida Southern 8
  33. Southern Conn 7
  34. (TIE) Emmanuel / Rollins 6
  36. Sioux Falls 5
  37. Davenport 4
  38. Catawba 3
  39. PennWest 1

 

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!