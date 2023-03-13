UIndy Men Win Their 1st National Title at the 2023 NCAA Division II Champions

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

The University of Indianapolis men’s swimming and diving team won the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis, taking home the first national title in program history. It was also the first men’s team championship in any sport for the Greyhounds.

Indy scored 527 points over the five days to beat runner-up Drury by 76.5 points. The men won three individual championships and one relay en route to their title.

The Greyhounds kicked off the meet with an eighth-place finish in the 800 free relay on Tuesday. Sophomore Cedric Buessing, fifth-year Serhii Agadzhanyan, and seniors Christian Hedeen and Joao Silva combined for a program-record time of 6:29.40.

Buessing began Day 2 with an 8:55.88 win in the 1000 free, while Hedeen tied for 11th and Stanislaw Chalat finished 13th. In the 50 free, Diego Mas, Jeron Thompson, and Silva scored in third, fifth, and 11th, respectively. Both Mas and Thompson eclipsed the previous Indy program record. Thompson, Likith Selvaraj Prema, Kael Yorke, and Mas combined for second place in the 200 medley relay with a new school record of 1:25.01.

Day 3 saw Yorke, Agadzhanyan, and Thompson scoring in the 100 fly at 8th, 9th, and 10th. Buessing was runner-up in the 400 IM, lowering his own school record to 3:45.41. Agadzhanyan won his second consolation final of the night in the 200 free. The Greyhounds dominated the 1-meter board, going 1-2-6 with sophomore Julio Osuna Kelly (579.50 points) and seniors Jason Lenzo and Cade Hammond. Bartolomiej Swiderski, Selvaraj, Agadzhanyan, and Silva combined to place fourth in the 400 medley relay to close out the night.

Day 4 opened with Buessing and Hedeen scoring second and eighth in the 500 free. Buessing’s 4:19.34 was a program record. Thompson and Swiderski swam in the consolation final of the 100 back, finishing 9th and 11th overall. The Greyhounds had three finalists in the 100 breast: Brayden Cole (8th), Selvarej (10th), and Sebestyen Bohm (12th). Agadzhanyan added a sixth-place finish in the 200 fly. Thompson, Mas, Silva, and Aqeel Joseph won Indy’s first-ever 200 free relay title, going 1:17.19 for the fastest D2 time of the season, as well as a program record.

The meet wrapped up on Day 5 with Buessing placing second, and Chalat, 11th, in the mile. Silva and Thompson were seventh and 11th, respectively, in the 100 free. Swiderski earned a ninth-place finish winning the consolation final in the 200 back. Cole (8th), Bohm (13th), and Selvarej (15th) all earned points in the 200 breast. Indy divers Osuna, Lenzo, and Hammond had a stunning 1-2-3 finish on the 1-meter board. Finally, Thompson, Silva, Agadzhanyan, and Mas closed out the meet for the Greyhounds with a second-place finish in the 400 free relay.

Indy national champions:

Julio Osuna: 1-meter diving; 3-meter diving

Cedric Buessing: 1000 free

Indy individual point scorers:

Cedric Buessing – 71

Julio Osuna Kelly – 40

Jeron Thompson – 36

Jason Lenzo – 34

Serhii Agadzhanyan – 31

Cade Hammond – 29

Brayden Cole – 22

Joao Silva – 18

Christian Hedeen – 16.5

Diego Mas – 16

Bartolomie Swiderski – 15

Kael Yorke – 11

Stanislaw Chalat – 10

Likit Selvarej Prema – 9

Sebestyen Bohm – 8.5

Scoring Summary

Event Up/Down Points Indy National Champion 800 free relay 0/1 22 1000 free 1/2 29.5 Cedric Buessing 200 IM 0/0 0 50 free 2/1 36 200 medley relay 1/0 34 100 fly 1/2 27 400 IM 1/0 17 200 free 0/1 9 3mtr diving 3/0 50 Julio Osuno 400 medley relay 1/0 30 500 free 2/0 28 100back 0/2 15 100 breast 1/2 23 200 fly 1/0 13 200 free relay 1/0 40 UIndy 1650 free 1/1 23 100 free 1/1 18 200back 0/1 9 200 breast 1/2 16.5 1mtr diving 3/0 53 Julio Osuno 400 free relay 1/0 34

Final Team Standings – Men