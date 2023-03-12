Stubblety-Cook Checks-In With 2:10.71 Post-Altitude 200 Breaststroke

2023 BRISBANE SENIOR METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
The 2023 Brisbane Senior Metro Championships concluded today with several high-profile athletes getting racing in before next month’s Australian National Championships.
Among them was 30-year-old Cate Campbell with the Rackley star putting up a solid comeback swim of 53.52 100m freestyle last night in her first meet since the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Unfortunately for Campbell, she was disqualified in her 50m fly race tonight, so she held herself to just one piece of hardware. She was set to also race the 50m free but wound up dropping the event.
Also racing today was World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook, taking on his pet event of the 200m breaststroke.
ZSC got to the wall in a gold medal-worthy result of 2:10.71, winning the event by nearly 5 seconds. The 24-year-old is coming off of altitude training in Flagstaff, Arizona where he spent a stint earlier this month.
He now ranks 10th in the world in the 200m breast on the season.
2022-2023 LCM Men 200 Breast
WATANABE
2:08.55
|1
|SHOMA
SATO
|JPN
|2:08.55
|01/22
|3
| YU
HANAGURUMA
|JPN
|2:08.86
|12/04
|4
|Caspar
Corbeau
|NED
|2:09.13
|12/02
|5
|Aleksas
SAVICKAS
|LTU
|2:09.68
|12/03
Additional Notes
- 17-year-old Anders McAlpine topped his age category’s 200m freestyle race, scoring a time of 1:49.80 as the only swimmer of the entire event across all ages to get under 1:50.
- 18-year-old Commonwealth Games champion in the 200m fly, Elizabeth Dekkers, took on the 200m freestyle, winning her age category in a result of 2:04.10.
- The women’s 19+ 50m back saw Rackley’s Bronte Job grab gold in 27.77, getting to the wall 2 seconds ahead of the field. That beat out her previous season-best of 27.83 produced at January’s South Aussie States. She bumps herself up a spot to be positioned 4th in the season’s world rankings.
- Brisbane Grammar’s Edward Sommerville produced a time of 25.24 to win the boys’ 50m fly for 17-year-olds while James Bayliss took the open category in 24.76.
- The men’s 200m back saw Ty Hartwell clear the open category win in a result of 1:58.37, tying the 6th fastest performance of his career.