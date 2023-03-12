Stubblety-Cook Checks-In With 2:10.71 Post-Altitude 200 Breaststroke

2023 BRISBANE SENIOR METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Brisbane Senior Metro Championships concluded today with several high-profile athletes getting racing in before next month’s Australian National Championships.

Among them was 30-year-old Cate Campbell with the Rackley star putting up a solid comeback swim of 53.52 100m freestyle last night in her first meet since the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Unfortunately for Campbell, she was disqualified in her 50m fly race tonight, so she held herself to just one piece of hardware. She was set to also race the 50m free but wound up dropping the event.

Also racing today was World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook, taking on his pet event of the 200m breaststroke.

ZSC got to the wall in a gold medal-worthy result of 2:10.71, winning the event by nearly 5 seconds. The 24-year-old is coming off of altitude training in Flagstaff, Arizona where he spent a stint earlier this month.

He now ranks 10th in the world in the 200m breast on the season.

Additional Notes