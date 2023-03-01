Zac Stubblety-Cook Enjoys Snow & Swimming In Flagstaff

Zac Stubblety-Cook, the reigning Olympic champion and World Record holder in the men’s 200m breast, is experiencing slightly different weather than he’s accustomed to in his native Australia.

The 24-year-old is currently in Flagstaff, Arizona, with his Instagram story documenting the winter weather taking place, complete with snowfall accumulation. Contrast that to temperatures on the Gold Coast currently hovering at the 76-degree Fahrenheit mark.

We’ve reached out to ZSC for details on his timing for the training camp, as well as who perhaps accompanied him from down under. But it’s not the first time the ace has traveled stateside, as he took part in a similar camp in 2019.

It’s possible his camp is overlapping with that of Japanese Olympian Daiya Seto, who made the trek to Phoenix before moving on to Flagstaff in mid-February.

ZSC recently trained alongside Great Britain’s Adam Peaty back in Australia. Peaty was on the Gold Coast as part of a British Swimming contingent taking part in a training camp leading up to the just-concluded Lausanne Swim Cup in Switzerland.

As for ZSC, the Chandler swimmer is looking ahead to the Australian Championships set for April 17th through April 20th. The meet serves as the sole qualifying opportunity for this summer’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan where Stubblety-Cook will aim to defend the 2breast gold medal he earned in Budapest last year.